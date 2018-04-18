Choosing to have casual sex is just as empowering as choosing not to because, in both situations, you are completely in control of your sex life. Too often, the narrative of the sexually liberated woman is one where she's just as eager to have one-night stands as some of her male counterparts. That's great and all (yay, equality) but it suggests that single women staying celibate aren't living their best ~feminist~ lives.

I've been single for about a year and a half now and yes, I've had casual hookups but I've learned that they're not really my thing. Don't get me wrong. I love flirting with people and going on dates when I'm single. I just don't feel the need to sleep with any of these people, at least until I have a clearer idea of what sort of relationship we're entering into. Are we friends with benefits? Are we seeing each other but not exclusively? Are we working toward a relationship? It's not that I need us to be committed but I do need to know what's going on. I know. I know. It's super Type A but what can I say? I am who I am.

The thing that irks me about casual hookups outside of these definitions is how sh*tty people can be about it. Like, if I'm getting a bikini wax for this, you can at least try not to be a jerk. Need me to decode that? Sure. Don't flake on our plans to get drinks and then send me a midnight "U up?" text. Just doesn't do it for me.

Other single women have their own reasons for preferring to be celibate and they're equally as justifiable.

Because if you don't want to have sex with someone on the regular, why have sex with them at all? Giphy When I was single I would often go 6+ months without having sex. I never understood the appeal of casual sex; if I wouldn't want to have sex with a guy every day, why would I want to have sex with him once? Occasionally I'd find someone I liked and go on a few dates and have sex, but realise it wasn't working. — jessica_hobbit

Because sometimes, it's easier to talk to a committed partner than a stranger about getting tested. Giphy When I was single, never. To be blunt, the risks of sex outside of a relationship are just too high for me. — subbadubbdubb

Because it's hard enough finding one partner, let alone multiple. Giphy I’m single and my friends keep telling me what a great time it is to go out and have casual hookups. I feel embarrassed about the fact that I couldn’t do that if I tried. That stuff has just never worked for me. I can’t just “pick up” at will. I’m not being hard on myself, it’s just always been that in a room full of people, i’m the last option that men would notice. I get a bit frustrated and sad when my other single, female friends talk about choosing to be single or choosing not to date/hookup for a while, because it’s not a choice for me. They keep talking about it in terms of “you’ll have casual sex with X amount of people until you get into your next relationship”, but I know that no, I will most likely just not have sex for a couple of years. — Droceh

Because you never have trouble locating your own clitoris. Giphy Not at all because I'm perfectly satisfied with just staying home and having a wank. No money or effort needed, guaranteed orgasms. Sometimes I might have sex but I don't actively pursue it. — facejar

Because you're not a wagering woman. Giphy Casual sex is a high risk low reward - masturbation is high reward no risk. There's no competition really :) — tessie999

Because you'd rather have an emotional connection. Giphy When I’m single, never. I used to have a FWB but I developed feelings and that was bad and we had to quit. And normally, I try not to have sex with someone I’m seeing until we’re actually bf/gf because for me, it’s a very emotional thing. The way I put it to my friends, I essentially become asexual. I’m rarely sexually attracted to people and it’s usually only when I become comfortable in a relationship. This has come after many young and dumb one night stands. I don’t regret them, but it’s not something I’d do any more. — MopsySpiral