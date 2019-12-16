No matter how mind-blowing your sex life is, there may come a time when getting intimate in the bed starts to feel a bit too predictable. Don't get me wrong, I'm not here to knock a good 'ole headboard rattle. However, the spontaneity that comes with switching up where you and your partner hookup shouldn't be underestimated. Fortunately, there are plenty of saucy sex moves to try on a table that will inspire you to explore the sexual potential of every surface in your humble abode.

When it comes to having sex outside of the bedroom, kitchen countertops and dining room tables can feel like a solid (yes, I went there) choice. It turns out, this might not be a coincidence. According to Carole Lieberman, MD, psychiatrist, and author of Bad Girls: Why Men Love Them & How Good Girls Can Learn Their Secrets, having sex in areas and on surfaces associated with food can be a massive turn-on for some people. "Men go nuts for you in the kitchen because they unconsciously associate it with being fed and nurtured," Lieberman previously told Woman's Day. So, the next time you and your partner are craving some TLC, here are seven sex positions that will put your counter, table, or any other flat surface to good use.

1. Standing Doggy Let's face it, there's a reason doggy style is one of the more popular sex positions. To take advantage of the easy access this position lends itself to with an added twist, standing doggy is the perfect move. The orientation is similar to traditional doggy, so the giving partner is still entering from behind. The only difference in this version is that both partners are standing, and the receiving partner can lean against the counter for leverage and support.

2. X Marks The Spot This fun variation on missionary requires the receiving partner to lay with their back on a table, with their legs crossed at the knees or ankles. This allows for a tighter sensation while the giving partner enters from the front.

3. The Special Order Shutterstock For this version of reverse cowgirl, the receiving partner is seated on the lap of the giving partner, and both are facing towards the table. This allows the receiving partner to use the table as leverage, or to control the depth and angle of penetration.

4. The Counter Top If the giving partner is tall enough to enter the receiver while they're seated on the kitchen counter, this makes for a very steamy sex position. The great part about this orientation is both partners have easy access to each other's erogenous zones.

5. The Super Soaker Spoiler alert: Detachable facets can provide some amazingly effective clitoral stimulation. The next time you and your SO are fooling around in the kitchen, let the receiving partner sit in the sink while the giver uses the faucet to stimulate their partner.

6. The Salad Tongs Shutterstock If manual stimulation is on the menu, have the receiving partner lay with their back against a table, and their legs resting over the giver's shoulders. The giver should stand between the receiver's legs while using their fingers to enter them. Try experimenting with a "come hither" motion for g-spot stimulation.