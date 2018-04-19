7 Secrets About ‘Jersey Shore’ Even The Biggest Fans Wouldn’t Know

If you think being a Jersey Shore fan means knowing what GTL stands for and how to pronounce Vinny's last name, think again. While the hit MTV reality show has been off the air for five years until Jersey Shore Family Vacation debuted earlier this month, it's been a part of the pop culture landscape for nearly a decade, which means there's plenty behind-the-scenes info you might not be aware of. Secrets about Jersey Shore have come out over the years that might make you even more into the show than you are right now. Here are 7 tidbits of insider intel that will take your Jersey Shore knowledge from OK to "awwww yeah."

1. Deena auditioned for the first season.

Deena Cortese is considered a core member of the Jersey Shore fam, but you're probably aware that the NJ-native wasn't an original roommate. Angelina Pivarnick was initially part of the cast until leaving in Season 1 and then again in Season 2. Snooki's companion in #meatballproblems Deena was introduced in the third season, though she apparently tried out for the gig before Season 1 and didn't make the cut, according to TMZ. Aren't you glad the network (belatedly) gave her a shot?

2. Vinny had law school aspirations.

At one time, Vinny Guadagnino was considering continuing his academic pursuits to open up further career opportunities. Perhaps he'll go back to school in the future?

"My score was decent. I had a plan that if my score was really well [sic], then I might of just went to Yale or Harvard… But it was just mediocre. I can get into law school," he told Us Weekly in 2010 regarding the LSAT. "I had a 3.9 GPA, Latin Honors, but I'm doing this right now. Law school is always on the back burner."

3. JWoww wanted to be an animator.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley was a self-professed "computer geek" growing up, with hopes of working for a certain well-known company. In 2010 she revealed to Rolling Stone of her career trajectory prior to the show:

Moving down here, my dream was to work for Disney and be an animator. And when I went and did an internship and learned how hard it was to work for Disney, I was like, 'F that,' so I opened up a graphic design business. And then I was like, 'All right, I'm going to be this huge freelancer on Long Island in five years.'

4. The cast was paid a shocking amount in the first season.

Nope — not shocking in a "good for them!" way, shocking in that it was so incredibly low for a TV hit. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi divulged her Season 1 salary in an April 2018 InStyle interview, explaining,

We would get $200 a week from the Shore Store. I had never gotten that much in a week, like, every single week, because you usually get paid every two weeks. That was crazy for me.

5. That jacuzzi is not where you think it is.

That roof-top hot tub? It's actually on top of the Shore Store, according to Jezebel.

6. You can visit the Jersey Shore house.

The famous Seaside Heights pad that's seen more drama than Shakespeare's Globe is available to rent for all your fist-pumping needs, duck phone and all. If these Smush Room walls could talk...

7. The cast is pretty isolated during filming.

There were no cell phones, TV, or Internet allowed when it came to the rules of the Shore. Back in 2012, Snooki opened up to V about the strict restraints throughout shooting:

You can’t leave without a film crew with you. If you want to leave, you have to tell them an hour before so they can get ready. There are no cell phones, no TV, and you can’t read. You can’t write or pass notes. You can’t listen to music, you can’t do anything. It’s kind of like being in jail for two months—and people wonder why all we do is drink! It’s because there’s nothing else to do! It passes the time and makes it fun.

Welp — even though Snooks is five years older, she and the gang are clearly dealing with any restrictions they're facing on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Season 2 has already been confirmed, so get ready for even more Jerz-tastic adventures for at least another installment.