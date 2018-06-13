From the Taj Mahal in India to the scenic cafés in France, there are tons of obvious romantic vacation spots around the world. Don't underestimate America, though. When it comes to the United States, romantic getaways are surprisingly abundant. Maybe you're an active couple who love to hike, or perhaps the two of you would prefer strolling through quaint small towns. Whatever your definition of romance, this list has a perfect U.S. destination for you and your S.O. to visit this summer. From the filming location of The Notebook to the backdrop for Jurassic Park, the list below includes a variety of romantic locales across the country.

Summer will be gone before you know it, so start planning with your partner ASAP. Book your plane tickets, pack your carry-on bags, and charge up your cameras and phones. You'll definitely want to capture every exciting moment of your couple's trip for your friends and family back home. If you have the time and money, you can even try to visit more than one of these lovebird-worthy destinations. Or, pick one spot for this summer and save the other for the winter holidays. Each of these seven vacation spots are all to-die-for, so you can't really go wrong.

1 Kauai, Hawaii Stocksy/Evgeniya Savina Nicknamed "The Garden Island," Kauai is worth visiting for its spectacular views alone. A tropical rainforest covers most of the island's surface, and the dramatic cliffs of the Na Pali Coast served as the backdrop to many notable Hollywood films, including Jurassic Park. Take a boat or aerial tour of the coast, and hike Waimea Canyon (called "the Grand Canyon of the Pacific") and Koke'e State Park. Scope out the waterfalls at Mount Waialeale. Oh, and don't forget to relax. This is your vacation, after all.

2 Charleston, South Carolina Stocksy/Vicki Grafton Photography If Charleston looks familiar to you, that's probably because it's the setting of Nicholas Sparks' The Notebook. Write a new story with your own true love by booking "Allie and Noah's Romance Package" at HarbourView Inn. From a rose petal turndown with a bottle of sparkling wine and a private carriage ride for two, to a visit to the American Theater on King Street with your own romantic saying displayed on the marquee, this package is perfect for any Notebook super fan. If you'd prefer to check out the movie's iconic locations on your own, you can relive the magic at a number of local spots.

3 Boston, Massachusetts Stocksy/Raymond Forbes LLC Boston's quaint cobblestone streets and classic New England charm make it the perfect couple's destination during the summer. Stop and smell the flowers in the Boston Common and Boston Public Garden, then head to the North End for authentic Italian food and freshly made cannoli for dessert. Wait in line at the famous Mike's Pastry, or head to the equally delicious Modern Pastry or Bova's Bakery. Street musicians and salespeople peddling single roses are common sights during a romantic evening in the North End.

4 Mystic, Connecticut Stocksy/Mark Fleming The inspiration behind the 1988 film Mystic Pizza, Mystic, Connecticut is home to the gorgeous Whaler's Inn. Their newly renovated Hoxie House is reserved for adults only, and features nautical-themed, king- and queen-bedded rooms complete with a gas fireplace, private bath, and picturesque views of the Mystic River. Make a reservation for two at one of Mystic's most popular local restaurants, like Bravo Bravo or the Oyster Club, and watch the sun set over Mystic while you dine.

5 Napa Valley, California Stocksy/Simone Anne Known for more than just its wineries, Napa Valley is also the ideal place to go for a hot air balloon ride. Float into the sunrise, look out over the rolling hills, and take in the breathtaking coastline of Napa with your partner by your side. There are a few companies to choose from, based on personal preference. Calistoga Balloons offers a post-flight brunch and a glass of sparkling wine to toast to your adventure together, while Napa Valley Balloons serves breakfast and mimosas at Domaine Chandon Winery after you land.

6 Santa Fe, New Mexico Stocksy/Aaron Thomas Soak in New Mexico's natural wonders (literally) with a trip to one of two Ojo Spa Resorts. The Sunrise Springs Spa Resort in Santa Fe is perfect for the wellness-obsessed couple. There's a sweat lodge ceremony, spiritual guidance sessions, and many more opportunities for self-discovery. Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort and Spa, located an hour north of Santa Fe, is the only hot springs in the world with four different types of mineral water. Each mineral has its own restorative powers, and there are twelve healing pools to choose from. Temperatures range from 80 to 106 degrees. You also have the option to relax in a private outdoor pool under the stars.