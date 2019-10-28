7 Romantic Airbnbs In LA Fit For A Couple's Getaway To Remember

There are many exciting cities across the U.S. that'll give you and your partner the getaway of your dreams. Los Angeles is not only a great destination to be touristy and sightsee, but there are also a lot of places where you and bae can go to relax and unwind. If you and your partner are thinking of planning a little getaway, here are seven romantic Airbnbs in LA that are perfect for a couple's escape to remember.

The beauty of these cozy Airbnbs is that they have different vibes and they're all in different parts of LA, so you and your partner can choose what you want based on your preferences. You can have a bougie getaway in the Hollywood Hills, a relaxing vacation near the beach, or enjoy some time right in the heart and soul of LA's Melrose neighborhood.

As far as romantic cities go, Los Angeles definitely has a ton going for it. There is no shortage of delicious restaurants, fun activities, and gorgeous sights to see, so the two of you are bound to have a wonderful time during your sweet couple's retreat. Check out these Airbnbs for some seriously dreamy accommodations while you're there.

1. This Larchmont Studio Has A Beautiful Open Floor Plan Airbnb Renting a cute place in Larchmont Village is perfect for your baecation. This cozy studio has just enough space for two, complete with a kitchenette, so you can whip up a romantic breakfast in bed. It also features a patio so you can have some wine and enjoy the fresh air.

2. This Loft Gives Off Trendy-Glam Hollywood Vibes Airbnb If you and your partner are into trendy-glam Hollywood vibes, this loft in Downtown LA is the spot for the two of you. The loft features an open floor plan that connects the living room, dining area, and kitchen, and the bedroom is tucked away for some privacy. If you're into wooden decor, marble bathroom counters, brick and colorful accent walls, and modern decor, this is the spot for you.

3. This Spot In Venice Is Perfect For A Beachy Vacay Airbnb Venice is a gorgeous place for a getaway, regardless of who you're there with. But with your boo, it's even more special. This cute Airbnb is a pretty close to the beach so you can get your fill of surf, sand, and sunshine. This location is also close to Santa Monica so you can take a romantic stroll on the pier with your love.

4. This Oakwood Apartment Is Super Unique And Cool Airbnb If you're a couple who's looking for an artsy aesthetic, this cool apartment in Oakwood (in between Venice and Santa Monica) may be a great fit for you. The inside of the apartment has a modern feel so you and your partner can get cozy and take a bunch of fun selfies. Of course, the art studio in the backyard is a major highlight of this rental, complete with easels and murals.

5. This Boho-Chic Apartment In Topanga Is Beyond Dreamy Airbnb For me, boho-chic never goes out of style, so this apartment in Topanga is straight out of my dreams. It has hanging lamps throughout, in addition to an outdoor dining area and wraparound deck to have a super romantic evening. The Airbnb listing actually states the spot is "designed for couples," so you and bae will likely have the best time ever staying here.

6. This Hollywood Hills Apartment Has Stunning Views Airbnb A stay in the Hollywood Hills may be at the top of your wishlist, and with this amazing open floor plan apartment, you and your partner can make that dream come true. This apartment gets a ton of natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the Hills, and there's a second bedroom in case you want to have a double date couples' retreat.