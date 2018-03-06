7 Places To Go On Spring Break In The U.S. That Are Totally Unique
When most people think of spring break, they think of tropical Caribbean destinations with clear blue waters and sunny skies. But you don't need to head to a beach to have a proper spring break. You don't even have to leave the continental United States to have a great time, so long as you don't have your heart set on warm weather and sandy beaches. If you aren't looking to travel internationally, here are five places to go on spring break in the United States that are just as exciting as Cancun or Punta Cana.
There are plenty of destinations to explore for your spring break that don't require a passport. If you expand your options as to what you're looking to get from your spring break experience, you could wind up with a totally unique vacation. There's a lot more to see and experience that are outside of what you'd typically consider a true spring break experience.
It's not just about partying in a bikini all day and then clubbing at night. I did the typical Mexico spring break trip in college once. It was a ton of fun and I can wholeheartedly say that I would never ever repeat that experience again. So if you're a post-grad like me, or just not into that whole "spring breakers" scene, here are five alternative destinations — all located in the United States.
Asheville, North Carolina
This artsy hippy-dippy town is seriously on the rise, and great for anyone looking to explore someplace completely new. Asheville sports a great local beer scene, amazing views courtesy of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and a vibrant arts and music scene. It's a must see destination if you're looking to visit a city that likely none of your friends have been to before. If you end up coming here for your trip, don't leave Asheville without taking a walking ghost tour.
Key West, Florida
Traveling down to Key West is quite literally the closest that you can get to a tropical Caribbean vacay without leaving the country. Located 170 miles from Miami, Key West is a more low-key South Florida destination if you're looking for a calmer spring break. And as a bonus, you can opt to road trip down from Miami and enjoy one of the most scenic drives that this country has to offer. Make sure to take a glass bottom boat tour and visit the Earnest Hemingway House and Museum during your stay in the Keys.
San Diego, California
If you're looking to feel the SoCal vibes but want to avoid Los Angeles, San Diego is the perfect alternative. You have the beach if you want to soak up some rays or watch surfers do their thing, and there is tons to do in the city itself. You can visit the world-famous San Diego Zoo, explore the bar scene, and gorge on some amazing Mexican eats. Make sure you pay a visit to Green Flash Brewing Company for some great local brew.
New Orleans, Louisiana
Now that Mardi Gras is officially over, the typically rowdy city of NOLA has decidedly calmed down a bit. If you're too intimidated by the crowds and craziness that the Carnival period tends to offer, now is the perfect time to visit this timeless city. But just because it's not Mardi Gras doesn't mean it's any less fun to go out and let loose on Bourbon Street. It's the typical touristy street to party on in NOLA, but it's just too good to pass up. But NOLA isn't just about the booze — the city has some of the best dining experiences in the nation. My choice of establishment? Antoine's, which is the oldest family run restaurant in the U.S.
Denver, Colorado
The Mile High City is the perfect place to go if beaches aren't your thing. The mountainous views are incredible, there are a ton of greats bars and restaurants, and a lot of nature to explore. (Plus marijuana is legal in the state, so if you're into that you can do so worry-free in Denver.) If you have the chance to catch a concert at the incredible Red Rocks Amphitheater, I highly highly recommend that you do. It's a venue unlike any other in the world.
Austin, Texas
The live music capital of the world has no shortage of fun times. Austin is the perfect place to go for your break if you're looking to experience an amazing and totally unique arts scene. A must-see is 6th Street — day or night, this is Austin's answer to Bourbon Street and never fails to serve up great times. And if you're a seafood person, Perla's restaurant on South Congress Ave. is out of bounds.
Kansas City, Missouri
So this might be a bit of a random choice, but I promise you Kansas City should be on your list of places to visit in the U.S. The barbecue that this town has to offer is next level, and there is a ton of culture to soak up in this midwestern city. I suggest exploring the Crossroads Arts District for some unique items that you definitely won't find anywhere else.
No matter where you end up traveling to this spring break, every trip is as good as you make it. So if you're going all-out at a resort spot or choosing a more relaxed vibe, as long as you're in good company you're guaranteed an amazing time.