When most people think of spring break, they think of tropical Caribbean destinations with clear blue waters and sunny skies. But you don't need to head to a beach to have a proper spring break. You don't even have to leave the continental United States to have a great time, so long as you don't have your heart set on warm weather and sandy beaches. If you aren't looking to travel internationally, here are five places to go on spring break in the United States that are just as exciting as Cancun or Punta Cana.

There are plenty of destinations to explore for your spring break that don't require a passport. If you expand your options as to what you're looking to get from your spring break experience, you could wind up with a totally unique vacation. There's a lot more to see and experience that are outside of what you'd typically consider a true spring break experience.

It's not just about partying in a bikini all day and then clubbing at night. I did the typical Mexico spring break trip in college once. It was a ton of fun and I can wholeheartedly say that I would never ever repeat that experience again. So if you're a post-grad like me, or just not into that whole "spring breakers" scene, here are five alternative destinations — all located in the United States.

Asheville, North Carolina Boldly on YouTube This artsy hippy-dippy town is seriously on the rise, and great for anyone looking to explore someplace completely new. Asheville sports a great local beer scene, amazing views courtesy of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and a vibrant arts and music scene. It's a must see destination if you're looking to visit a city that likely none of your friends have been to before. If you end up coming here for your trip, don't leave Asheville without taking a walking ghost tour.

San Diego, California Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're looking to feel the SoCal vibes but want to avoid Los Angeles, San Diego is the perfect alternative. You have the beach if you want to soak up some rays or watch surfers do their thing, and there is tons to do in the city itself. You can visit the world-famous San Diego Zoo, explore the bar scene, and gorge on some amazing Mexican eats. Make sure you pay a visit to Green Flash Brewing Company for some great local brew.

New Orleans, Louisiana Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images News/Getty Images Now that Mardi Gras is officially over, the typically rowdy city of NOLA has decidedly calmed down a bit. If you're too intimidated by the crowds and craziness that the Carnival period tends to offer, now is the perfect time to visit this timeless city. But just because it's not Mardi Gras doesn't mean it's any less fun to go out and let loose on Bourbon Street. It's the typical touristy street to party on in NOLA, but it's just too good to pass up. But NOLA isn't just about the booze — the city has some of the best dining experiences in the nation. My choice of establishment? Antoine's, which is the oldest family run restaurant in the U.S.

Denver, Colorado The New York Times on YouTube The Mile High City is the perfect place to go if beaches aren't your thing. The mountainous views are incredible, there are a ton of greats bars and restaurants, and a lot of nature to explore. (Plus marijuana is legal in the state, so if you're into that you can do so worry-free in Denver.) If you have the chance to catch a concert at the incredible Red Rocks Amphitheater, I highly highly recommend that you do. It's a venue unlike any other in the world.

Austin, Texas Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The live music capital of the world has no shortage of fun times. Austin is the perfect place to go for your break if you're looking to experience an amazing and totally unique arts scene. A must-see is 6th Street — day or night, this is Austin's answer to Bourbon Street and never fails to serve up great times. And if you're a seafood person, Perla's restaurant on South Congress Ave. is out of bounds.