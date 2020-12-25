In the Before Times, New Year's Eve may have been the day you threw on your sparkliest clothes, spent hours doing a full face of glam, and enjoyed some champagne with your friends into the early hours of the morning. To repeat the phrase you've heard hundreds, if not thousands, of times since March 2020: This year will be different. Now, instead of searching for the best party, cutest dress, and fancy but uncomfortable shoes, you can just kick back and enjoy this New Year's Eve in cozy loungewear or pajamas; no stress for you on Dec. 31.

After spending year after year trying to hunt down the perfect outfit to greet the new year in, only to never wear it again, I don't mind taking this NYE off. Instead, I'm going to treat myself to something super cute and comfy that I'll be wearing over and over again, and that's what I call a win. Plus, what better way to celebrate the end of 2020 than in the same fashion you spent most of the year in?

It's safe to say pretty much no one is sad to see 2020 end, and even if 2021 may not look or feel all that different in the beginning, there's still hope it'll get better. At the very least, you deserve a special moment of relaxation, so as you watch the ball drop on Dec. 31, do it cozied up in some New Year's Eve loungewear or pajamas, like the options below.

If you're planning on hanging out with your core quarantine pod on New Year's Eve, the move is definitely to score matching outfits as an ode to your friendship, like the Cafe Press Pajama Set ($34, Cafe Press). They've been with you through this dumpster fire of a year, and that's something to celebrate.

You don't have to give up the classic NYE sequin look just because you're staying casual. Instead, snag a glittery jogger set, which is arguably the best of both worlds. It's the style you're used to celebrating in, minus the whole "freezing your legs off" part.

Why not dress up as the very beverage you'll be drinking? NYE is a champagne occasion, and Xingqing's Satin Silk Sleepwear ($18, Walmart) will match the bubbly drink perfectly.

The closest loungewear option to your usual Dec. 31 party garb is a slip dress. They're soft, shiny, comfortable, and can be worn out or to bed. You can't help but stan this level of versatility.

If you do have to leave the house for a small, socially-distanced get-together, sweater pants are your savior. While super comfortable, sweater pants also just look fancy and guarantee you'll be laden with compliments within the first five minutes of your arrival.

Torrid's Cheers Sequins Sweatshirt ($29, Torrid) says it all for you. Its fleecy material is soft enough to sleep in and festive enough that you can raise glasses in this shirt all night while giving your outfit a graphic touch.

When I think of NYE, I think of luxury. And when I think of luxury as a fabric, my mind immediately jumps to velvet. It's incredibly soft, plush, and has a shine that makes anything look classy. A flowy velvet jumpsuit is the perfect middle ground of loungewear and NYE attire to keep the effort low and the vibes high.