In very important holiday news that you may not know about: National Margarita Day is on Monday, Feb. 22. Even better than the holiday itself are the major discounts that'll get you the classic cocktail for cheap. Many of the deals are available at popular chains like Chili's and Taco Cabana, which means you can celebrate without even getting out your cocktail shaker. Whether you like your cocktail on the rocks or blended, these seven National Margarita Day deals feature sips for as low as $2.

It's time to raise a toast to the boozy sip by taking advantage of all the nationwide deals on Monday. There are a whole slew of restaurants offering specials on margs, which means you have plenty of options when deciding how to celebrate the ~holiday~. With deals like $5 premium margs and $2 drinks, you may want to move Taco Tuesday up a day. Of course, you must be 21 years or older to take advantage of them.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a good idea to opt to order your drinks via delivery or pick-up rather than dining in. After all, kicking it back with some margs at home sounds like the best way to say cheers this holiday. Check out the boozy offers below to decide how you'll spend Margarita Day:

1) $3 House Margaritas at Chili's

You can get a few National Margarita Day discounts at Chili's on Feb. 22. The chain is offering $3 House Margaritas, $5 Presidente Margaritas, and $7 Premium Margaritas. You can also get February's Margarita of the Month, Grand Romance 'Rita, for $5. The holiday deals are available all day long at Chili's, and you can order your drinks via Chili's curbside pick-up and delivery options.

2) $4 House Margaritas at Twin Peaks

You can get House Margaritas for $4 and the Peaks Margarita for $6 all day on Feb. 22. According to RetailMeNot, the offer is valid at corporate Twin Peaks locations. You can order online on the Twin Peaks website for take-out or delivery, depending on the location.

3) $2 Regular House Margaritas at Chuy's

Make any regular house or frozen ‘Rita a Grande for only $2 extra on Feb. 22. Plus, you'll also get to keep your commemorative cup as a festive keepsake. Other holiday offers at Chuy's include $1 floaters of tequila or orange liqueur. You can order your drinks online for take-out or delivery.

4) $3 House FuzzyRitas Fuzzy's Taco Shop

You can get 12-ounce `house `FuzzyRitas all day for $3 at Fuzzy's Taco Shop, according to RetailMeNot. You have the option of getting your sip on the rocks or frozen, and can order your margs online for take-out or delivery via Fuzzy's Taco Shop website.

5) $5 House Margaritas at McCormick and Schmick's

McCormick and Schmick's is going all out for National Margarita Day with a four-day celebration. You can get $6 Ancho Chile Margaritas and $5 House Margaritas from Feb. 22-25. The offer is available to-go at certain locations, with the purchase of food. You can use McCormick and Schmick's locator to find a participating restaurant near you.

6) $4.99 House Cuervo Margarita at Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub

You can get the House Cuervo Margarita at Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub for $4.99 on Feb. 22, according to RetailMeNot. You can order your booze to-go at select locations via Ninety Nine's website.

7) $2 Margaritas at Taco Cabana

Score $2 margaritas from 4-7 p.m. local time on Feb. 22 at Taco Cabana, according to RetailMeNot. You can order your boozy drinks via delivery at Taco Cabana when you make a food purchase. Although, since it's a happy hour deal, you may want to double check the deal still stands via delivery.

