7 Museums To Visit That You'll Still Appreciate Even If You Don't Love Art

Museums tend to get a bad reputation. They come across as stuffy, boring, and reserved only for those getting a degree in art history. Sure, a bunch of paintings on a wall might not be that exciting if you don't know what you're looking at. But in our modern world, people have gotten a lot more creative with their appreciation, so it's not time to shun museums from your bucket list quite yet. There are all kinds of unique museums to visit, and you don't need to love art to appreciate what's inside.

As a self-proclaimed art nerd, I love spending hours in a classic art museum. When I studied in Italy, my art teacher would take us to the local spots to sketch the figures featured in different paintings and sculptures. Botticelli, Van Gogh, Monet, and Picasso — I fell in love with it all. Seeing the impressionist works I'd study in textbooks, in real life, was unreal.

I know that for most people, museums that feature artwork from centuries ago isn't necessarily all that captivating — and that's OK. It's not for everybody. Chemistry is probably equally as horrifying of an experience to me as museums are for most.

But not all museums have to have that bad reputation (right, Taylor?). If in first grade, they told us we were going to a museum filled with candy or video games, imagine what we'd think about museums nowadays. So, before you book your next adventure, add one of these seven not-so-stuffy museums to your bucket list.

1 Museum Of Ice Cream In Los Angeles, California All smiles at the Museum of Icecream🍦 — (@lizzagnax3) # I scream, you scream, we all scream for... the Museum of Ice Cream! Let me give you the scoop: This museum is arguably the sweetest spot to add to your bucket list. You can take a dip in a pool full of sprinkles, or relax on a banana swing. Every room is asking for a photoshoot, so you know it's an #instaworthy experience. Don't forget to bring your camera, and of course, your sweet tooth.

2 Museum Of Sex In New York City, New York Get up and go to the @MuseumofSex. What a memorable experience. Link: https://t.co/Kh9vB1BPhV #MoSex #NYC #TimeOut — (@sfunkytravel) # Spooning takes on a totally different meaning at the Museum of Sex. If you're feeling a little frisky, or just want to appreciate human sexuality in all its forms, pop in to this X-rated destination. Located right on Fifth Avenue, amongst designer red heels and lingerie, is an uncensored playground that's definitely NSFW, but oddly educational nonetheless.

3 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame In Cleveland, Ohio You'll find new items from some of your favorite modern artists on your next trip to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. https://t.co/B6ig1d9UgE — (@clevelanddotcom) # Long live, rock 'n roll. Located right on the shore of Lake Erie, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is the heart of all things rock. Legendary musicians and bands like Bob Dylan, James Taylor, and Fleetwood Mac have been inducted into this iconic hall, leaving behind guitars, stage props, and wild costumes for visitors and fans to admire.

4 The Momotuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum In Osaka, Japan College students unite! There's a museum in #Osaka dedicated to instant #ramen → https://t.co/JGsm1eLjbf 🍜 — (@localguides) # A college student's favorite food gets the appreciation it truly deserves in Osaka, Japan. The infamous instant ramen we've happily enjoyed for dinner — likely during finals week — makes for one of the most unique museums around the world. Celebrating Cup Noodles and their creator, Momotuku Ando, this museum is dedicated to the process of making ramen. Take a stroll through a subway-style noodle tunnel, and build your own instant snack right down to the flavors and packaging design. Class trip, anyone?

5 The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame In Springfield, Massachusetts From a visit to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the @NaismithTrophy Watch 🏀 Congrats, @KristineAnigwe! 📰: https://t.co/OIRbejLKi3 — (@calwbball) # Ball really is life at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, this museum actually looks like a huge, metallic basketball on the outside. Take a seat on the bench, and appreciate Hall-of-Famers like UConn coaches Geno Auriemma and Jim Calhoun, or iconic players like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. If you're feeling confident in the face of fame, you can even pick up a ball and shoot some hoops yourself. For sports fanatics, this spot is a slam dunk.

6 Museum Of Pop Culture In Seattle, Washington Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle Designed by Frank Gehry #photography — (@theed1) # Walking distance from Seattle's famous Space Needle, lies a museum filled with Marvel, music, and appreciation for the culture of our country. Light-up pixelated cubes transport you into your favorite worlds and new depths of imagination. Step into the "Indie Game" exhibit for a life-enhancing experience of play. Not the gaming type? Discover the world of Jim Henson, and let those Kermit the Frog memes come to life.