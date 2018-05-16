Believe it or not, Memorial Day is quickly approaching. The holiday falls on Monday, May 28 this year, which means it's almost time to finalize your travel plans for the long weekend. If you and your partner want to escape reality for a few days, one of these seven Memorial Day weekend trips might just be perfect for you. Take your pick from these pleasurable getaway, and don't stress about where you're traveling from. A short flight or a slightly longer road trip could be exactly what you need to kick off the summer season with your significant other.

The list below includes the top five most popular Memorial Day Weekend destinations, according to group travel site JusCollege, plus two other amazing locales. Maybe you two want to explore all that a new city has to offer, or perhaps you'd both prefer to rest and recharge under the sun. Wherever your wanderlust leads you, feed that desire by going on excursions. Depending on the location, suggested activities range from live music, to art museums, and everything in between. So pick the trip that speaks to your soul, or simply close your eyes and choose one at random. Don't worry; you really can't go wrong with any of these weekend destinations.

Las Vegas, Nevada Stocks/Odyssey Stock Vegas, baby! If just thinking about the glittering lights and long nights spent gambling gives you an adrenaline rush, consider taking a trip out to Nevada with your S.O. over Memorial Day weekend. Hit the Las Vegas Strip, and don't forget to take a gondola ride at the Venetian. Other must-see attractions include the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign (be sure to have someone snap your photo underneath), the scale replica of the Eiffel Tower, and iconic casinos like the Bellagio Resort. Before you go, you should also try to catch a show. From Britney Spears to Cirque du Soleil, there are a number of flashy performances you can enjoy during your Vegas vacay.

Nashville, Tennessee Stocksy/B. Harvey If cowboy boots and hit records are more your thing, you can take a page out of Taylor Swift's songbook and get back to your country roots with a visit to Nashville, Tennessee. You and your country cutie can visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and check out the special Tim McGraw and Faith Hill or Shania Twain exhibits showing through June and July, respectively. Explore Nashville's art scene at a number of different galleries downtown, and take your pick from the many unique Nashville restaurants. Taylor Swift loves Fido Cafe's all-day breakfast menu, while another local favorite, Hattie B's, is famous for its local-style hot chicken.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Stocksy/Per Swantesson Feeling tropical? Get out your passports for a trip to Cabo San Lucas, a popular destination on the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula. The white sandy beaches and happening nightlife will keep you occupied all day and late into the evening. If you're the adventurous type, you can go jet-skiing, parasailing, snorkeling, or horseback-riding. If you'd prefer to stay on land, you can try a food-tasting tour. For a happy medium, take a glass-bottom boat to El Arco, AKA Land's End (pictured above). This comprehensive, six-hour guided excursion even includes a tequila tasting. It's an intimate tour limited to 14 guests, so be sure to book ahead of time to secure your spot.

Chicago, Illinois Stocksy/Gabriel (Gabi) Bucataru Chicago may be known as the Windy City, but the weather will likely be sunny and warm by the end of May. Take a selfie in front of the bean-shaped Cloud Gate sculpture, then visit Millennium Park and Lurie Garden for a taste of spring. Chicago is also home to one of the world's largest indoor aquariums, Shedd Aquarium. And for couples who love studying paintings and sculptures, the Art Institute of Chicago is one of the oldest and largest art museums in the United States. There's so much to do that you'll be begging your S.O. to extend your hotel reservation and stay a few extra days just to take it all in.

Lake Tahoe, California Stocksy/Neal Pritchard Lake Tahoe is beautiful all year-round, and Memorial Day weekend is no exception. Travel back in time with tours of Vikingsholm Castle and Hellman-Ehrman Mansion, both of which are open to the public over the holiday weekend. Want to get more steps in? You and your nature-loving partner can go for a scenic hike and take in incredible views via the General Creek Trail at Sugar Pine Point State Park. This four-and-a-half mile loop brings you 300 feet up in elevation. If you're feeling extra adventurous, there are also longer hikes: To Lily Pond (6.5 miles round trip), Duck Lake (14 miles round trip), and Lost Lake (14.5 miles with a 1,300-foot gain in elevation).

Williamsburg, Virginia Stocksy/HOWL Memorial Day is a day of remembrance, so a trip to America's Historic Triangle seems fitting. This area, which includes Jamestown, Yorktown, and Williamsburg, all within 25 miles of each other, provides the perfect blend of history and fun. You can spend an informative afternoon exploring Colonial Williamsburg, then have a day of amusement at Busch Gardens in the heart of Williamsburg. This beautiful and unique theme park has nine villages to eat, drink, and play in. Each village is centered around one of six different European countries, so you'll feel like you've traveled far and wide without even having to leave Williamsburg. If you can't afford to backpack across Europe together, this is the next best thing.