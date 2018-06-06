Father's Day is Sunday, June 17, which means you should probably start thinking about what you're going to get the dads in your life. Parents are notorious for saying they don't want or need any presents, but you should know they don't really mean that. Dads do so much and ask for so little. They definitely deserve to be recognized (and a little bit spoiled) on this special day. If you've been dating your significant other for some time, you might also be considering Father's Day gifts for your partner's dad. Shopping for your own father is difficult enough, so when it comes to your partner's dad, it's understandable if you're stumped. You don't want to spend too much and make it weird, but you also don't want your gift to seem cheap or last-minute.

These seven Father's Day gifts for your significant other's dad strike the perfect balance between classy and affordable. With any one of these picks, your partner's father will be impressed by your thoughtfulness. Plus, some of these presents can actually help bring you closer together. He is likely to share the edible (and drinkable) gifts with the family, and that pretty much includes you at this point. This Father's Day, make sure your dating and gift-giving games are both up to par with these seven gift ideas for your S.O.'s dad.

1. Leather Tablet Holder

Give your partner's dad a gift that is both functional and stylish. If he's a little more old-fashioned, this leather tablet holder can also hold a pad of paper and a pen. For an extra $10, you can add a personalized touch by having his initials embroidered.

2. DIY Bottling Kit

If your S.O.'s dad is a beer fanatic, he'll love this DIY bottling kit. With 10 bottles, extra caps, and an Italian-made capper, he can bottle his own brewed creations to save or gift to his friends and family.

3. Meat Rubs

Whether he's a pro griller or more of an indoor chef, these seasonings are great for grilling and slow-roasting chicken, beef, lamb, and pork. The meat rubs bring out amazing flavors that you might just be lucky enough to enjoy at the next family barbecue.

4. Cocktail Recipe Glasses

Help your partner's father become an even better bartender by giving him these glasses. Each glass has four recipes (one on each side) for drinks based on one of four main spirits: gin, rum, vodka, and whiskey. Whether his wife enjoys Bloody Marys or his friends prefer a whiskey fix, he'll be whipping up masterful mixes in no time.

5. Travel Shaving Kit

The dad that's always traveling will be beyond grateful for this on-the-go shaving kit from Harry's. Crafted from a special fabric, it's water-resistant, light, and flexible, which means it's easy to clean and fits easily in a carry-on. Throw in a Harry's razor or some shave gel to add to the "wow factor."

6. Leather Belt

Present your S.O.'s dad with the perfect versatile black belt this Father's Day. This quality Levi's leather belt is simple, yet stylish, and it comes in eight sizes for just the right fit.

7. Embroidered T-Shirt

Your girlfriend's dad will have heart eyes when he sees this LGBTQ+ t-shirt from the ASOS and GLAAD collaboration. Pride month is in June as well, so he can rock his new gift at a Pride parade and all summer long.

Father's Day is about all the dads in your life, and that includes your partner's. If you've been together for a significant amount of time and you feel comfortable spending some money on your S.O.'s dad, these 7 gift ideas are sure to blow him away.