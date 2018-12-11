New York City is the ultimate destination for Christmas lovers to retreat to. It's no secret that this bustling city goes all out with light displays and festive decor for the holiday season. There are Christmas trees that seem to touch the clouds, beautiful garlands wrapped around lampposts, and markets that will make you feel like you're in Europe. There's no shortage of holiday-themed activities to get involved in throughout December, either. Here are some of the best Christmas things to do in NYC 2018 all month long, because the fun never stops.

It's no wonder why people flock to The Big Apple year-round. You'll never run out of things to do, places to eat, or people to meet. NYC is full of life, and spirits are high throughout the holiday season. You'll see Santa on nearly every corner, Sunday brunch menus will transform into holiday brunch menus, and ice skating rinks will pop up throughout the city.

The city transforms to make all of your Christmas dreams com true. You might even witness a snowfall if you're lucky. Whether you plan to visit NYC for Christmas, or you live there already, there's something special for everyone to get involved in.

1 Go Ice Skating New York City Files on YouTube Ice skating is one of the best things to do during the holiday season in New York City. Whether you're a beginner or pro, there are a variety of places to go gliding and grab a hot chocolate afterwards. Start off by ice skating underneath the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, or visit Wollman Rink in Central Park for a stunning view of the NYC skyline.

2 Check Out The Festive Hotel Lobbies Southern Living on YouTube Hotel lobbies do it up for the holidays. They're decked out in their festive best, so it's the perfect time for you to check these places out. You can snap a few pictures in the lobby, and then grab a holiday cocktail at the hotel bar.

3 Savor A Holiday Brunch Babett Lupaneszku/Stocksy New York City has no shortage of trendy spots for you to brunch with your besties, and during the month of December, you'll be able to taste some of the best holiday menus around. To kick off your search, check out Time Out's list of the best places to enjoy holiday brunch in NYC this season.

4 Catch A Christmas Show On Broadway Giphy Did you even go to NYC if you didn't see a show on Broadway? If you visit during December, consider buying tickets for a show that'll get you in the Christmas spirit. You'll be able to watch some of your favorite Christmas classics live, like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, A Christmas Carol, and The Nutcracker.

5 Search For Santa Giphy You're never too old to meet Santa, and NYC is the perfect place to find him. Challenge yourself to a search for Santa with your friends to see just how many places you can find him and how many photos you can take with him. I'll give you a hint: Start your search at Macy's Santa Land. There's a lot more where that came from. Happy scavenger hunting!

6 Have A Festive Cocktail At Rolf's Maiia Obchanska on YouTube Rolf's is a German restaurant that you seriously must visit if you find yourself in NYC during the holidays. Sip a festive cocktail while being surrounded by fairy lights and dazzling ornaments on the ceiling. You'll definitely score a cool picture for the 'Gram.