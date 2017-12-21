7 Christmas Movies On HBO Go For Your Family Streaming Fun

The holidays are here, and the family is all together once more, bored out of their minds, and wondering exactly how to entertain the smaller ones with the shorter attention spans and the greater likelihood of crashing out into a temper tantrum if they get overworked. Enter the family room's large screen TV and ability to stream. But what if Netflix isn't available? Are there Christmas movies on HBO Go that will suffice?
In fact, there are Christmas movies on HBO Go perfect for streaming for the whole family. Despite Netflix and Hulu having the larger name recognition in the field, since the 2015 launch of HBO Go, it's been one of the faster-growing services in the U.S. Most assume that's all thanks to Game of Thrones, and HBO has certainly piggybacked off that impression, using the Season 5 premiere of the series to launch their service in the first place, and centering their sign-up drives around Seasons 6 and 7.
But while it can take a show like Game Of Thrones to get people to initially sign up, it requires a real library of films and series to keep the customer the rest of the year. HBO has had one of those since it launched all the way back in the 1970s, and much of their stock is perfect for kids of all ages.
Let's run down the best choices on the list.
1. The Muppet Christmas Carol
SKYTV on YouTube
It's the 25th anniversary of the first Muppet film made after Jim Henson's passing, and the first proof the Henson Company would be able to carry on his legacy. A true holiday classic.
2. Fred Claus
Movieclips on YouTube
A comedy from the "When Vince Vaughn Was Big" period, but surprisingly sweet nonetheless, with more office jokes than you'd think.
3. Krampus
Legendary on YouTube
A fantasy horror Christmas film, for those looking for something a little more offbeat, yet family friendly.
4. Almost Christmas
Universal Pictures on YouTube
For those who are looking for the contemporary, family-centric comedy, this one's one of the best.
5. The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe
YouTube
Despite the religious overtones, the original of C.S. Lewis' Narnia novels was also a Christmas tale.
6. Jack Frost
Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube
Dead dad comes back to live as a slightly creepy looking snowman. Just go with it.
7. Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas
HBO Kids on YouTube
HBO owns Sesame Street now, and though they don't have the original 1970s Christmas Eve on Sesame Street, they've rectified that by making a new one.