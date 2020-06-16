Contrary to popular belief, dry skin isn’t just a problem during the winter. In fact, the summer sun, heat, and brittle air introduce a whole new set of problems and causes for dry skin. From unforgiving sunburns to extra shaves and dips in the pool, your skin can transform from hydrated and supple, to flaky and rough in a matter of hours.

Luckily, we found Kiwi Botanicals, an affordable, clean skin-care brand with the dry skin remedies you need. Plus, it's one you can feel good about supporting: It sources sustainable ingredients like manuka honey from New Zealand and is cruelty-free. Here, we’re breaking down common causes for dry skin in the summer and the exact products to restore and revitalize your body so you can glow all summer long.

1. Immediately Rinse After Swimming in Chlorine

It’s hard to resist a tempting opportunity to go swimming on a hot summer day—but that dip in the pool could be wreaking havoc on your skin if you aren’t careful. Chlorine strips your skin and hair of its natural oils and can leave skin feeling dry and irritated.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shari Sperling of Sperling Dermatology recommends rinsing off in clean water immediately after swimming in a chlorinated pool to help avoid skin irritation.

Try Kiwi Botanicals Soothing Shower Gel, a sulfate-free body wash that's formulated with calming chamomile and moisturizing manuka honey to cleanse and hydrate all in one step.

2. Apply Soothing Lotion After Long Days At the Beach

We all go to the beach to relax—but the salt from the ocean strips your skin of its natural moisture and sebum, warns Dr. Michele Green, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in New York City. This can irritate and dry out your skin.

What’s more is that salt water doesn’t always completely wash off in the shower, so it’s important to apply a hydrating moisturizer after taking a swim to prevent losing additional moisture, says Dr. Green.

Kiwi Botanicals Soothing Body Lotion is infused with chamomile, hydrating glycerin, and manuka honey to help soothe stressed skin. Apply it all over your body and especially to problem areas like your elbows and knees to keep your skin soft and stress-free after a day at the beach.

3. Treat Your Skin After Every Shave With Body Conditioner

When it comes to body hair, we’re pro whatever you choose to do—whether that’s rocking what you’ve got, or shaving daily for that ultra smooth feeling. But if you are shaving more often during the summer, it’s important to give your skin a little extra love.

Follow a shave in the shower with a body conditioner (which is applied to wet skin and rinsed off) to soothe and refresh skin. Kiwi Botanicals Nourishing Body Conditioner is made with shea butter, which Dr. Sperling says is high in fatty acids and can help moisturize your skin, preventing dryness and flakiness.

4. Prevent Sun Damage With A Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen

Wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher is important throughout the summer—and reapplying every two hours is vital, says Dr. Green.

“When choosing a sunscreen, be sure that the label indicates ‘broad spectrum,’” Dr. Green says. “This ensures that you’re protected from both UVA and UVB rays. Beyond protecting you from UV rays, applying sunscreen can help prevent premature aging of skin, and helps maintain an even skin tone.”

Kiwi Botanicals Day Lotion with SPF is an all-purpose facial moisturizer providing broad spectrum sun protection and round-the-clock hydration. Made with giant sea kelp, this SPF 30 day lotion includes antioxidants that help protect and improve skin moisture.

5. Combat Excess Oil & Sweat With A Mild Cleanser

During the summer, your skin has the tendency to be a little more oily due to extra heat and sweat. This can cause an increase in acne outbreaks, which can irritate and eventually dry out your skin.

To stop outbreaks in their tracks, Dr. Sperling recommends using a mild cleanser. Kiwi Botanicals Nourishing Honey Melt facial cleanser is tough enough to fight acne, yet leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated. Like all their products, it features manuka honey, which can help heal skin and reduce inflammation.

6. Got AC On Blast? Rehydrate With Moisture-Enriched Products

Air conditioning is at times a necessity during the summer months. But the price of staying cool could be sucking moisture from your skin.

“Since air conditioning takes moisture from the air, it can make the skin excessively dry if overexposed,” Dr. Green says. “Although you may feel cool, it’s important to drink plenty of water, use products on your skin that will penetrate the dermis and retain moisture, and if you experience dry eyes, use eye drops.”

Dr. Green recommends using moisture-enriched products on your skin and hair if you’re constantly in an air-conditioned environment. Kiwi Botanicals Nourishing Night Cream provides a restorative dose of deep moisture overnight—so you can sleep with the AC on blast without sabotaging your skin. Designed to hydrate your skin overnight, this night cream is made with kiwi fruit extract which is high in antioxidants, and Vitamin B3.

7. Drink Plenty of Water (There’s No Hack For That)

During the summer months, Dr. Green recommends limiting coffee and alcohol intake and drinking plenty of water.

“Coffee and alcohol are diuretics, which are substances that increase the production of urine and in return dehydrates the body, causing the skin to become drier,” Dr. Green warns. “Dehydration of skin tissues can also cause premature aging of skin cells.” In other words, stay hydrated from the inside-out and your skin will thank you now and later.