7 Best Places For Writers To Go On Vacation For A Weekend Retreat
Writer's block is real. It's such a struggle when the creativity just isn't flowing. You had all of these awesome ideas in your head when you first sat down at your desk, but now you're left blankly staring at your screen, praying for the words to write themselves. As someone who has been there before, the only thing that could help me get out of my funk was hitting the road. Needless to say, if you're currently in that boat, you should consider some of the best places for writers to go on vacation for a weekend retreat that'll inspire you.
A writer's retreat can really do wonders for your creative process. When I first moved to Los Angeles three years ago, I went on a writer's retreat upstate with some friends. We rented out a beautiful cabin in the woods, and the change of scenery motivated me to finish multiple drafts of projects I was working on. Now, I've officially hopped on the writer's retreat train, and I'm handing you a ticket to get on board as well.
Not only will it help you write, but it's a great excuse to get out of town for a few days to a dreamy location. So, gather your writer friends, and decide on any of these seven places to rent out. I wish you luck on that stellar first draft, and a weekend well-spent.
1A Cute Cabin In The Woods, Where The WiFi Is Weak
When you just need to get away from the distractions of everyday life, choosing to head to a place where the WiFi is weak is what you truly need. A cabin in the woods will provide a cozy setting for you to write away, and when you need a little break, you can go on a hike or bike ride to get motivated once again. Consider this rustic cabin in Big Bear or this log cabin in the Catskills.
2A Beach House With Incredible Sunset Views
Sometimes, you need a sweet reminder of the natural beauty around you. All of these writers' retreats will provide you with totally Insta-worthy locations, but nothing is more breathtaking than a colorful sunset stretching across the beach.
Spend your days writing in a house right on the sand, and then reward yourself with the most spectacular views of the sun setting each night. This gorgeous beach house in Laguna Beach has a huge deck for you to spend your days writing away with a glass of rosé in hand.
3A Vintage Camper In The Desert
If you're looking for something truly unique, rent a vintage camper in the desert. Not only is this 1971 Airstream in Joshua Tree super cool looking, but it's also cozy enough to give you the ultimate escape to really focus on your writing. It's just you, the desert, and your draft. At night, treat yourself to some s'mores under the stars for all of the progress you make.
4A Ski Resort With Plenty Of Space To Chill
If you're someone who needs space to write, and is constantly moving around to find a new comfy spot, you'll want to find a large ski resort for your retreat. You'll have plenty of room to sprawl out and chill. Write in front of the fireplace, on the couch, or on the balcony overlooking the mountains at this resort in Stowe, VT.
5A House In A Small Town With A Cafe
Some of us get all of our work done in a quaint and charming cafe. Even J.K. Rowling said, "The idea of just wandering off to a cafe with a notebook and writing and seeing where that takes me for awhile is just bliss."
You've probably exhausted your go-to coffee shops at home, so escape to a nearby small town to use their cafe for a fresh, new perspective. Maybe even head to a cute Connecticut town that's like Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls, and find your very own Luke's Diner.
6Seaside Cottage With A Front Porch
Really seas your retreat by heading somewhere really gorgeous, like a seaside town. When I imagine a writer drafting their next best novel or screenplay, I picture them sitting on the front porch of a cute cottage in a cozy rocking chair. Make that dream a reality in Camden, ME.
7Keep It Reel At A Lake House
If you've been going to a lake house every summer since you were a kid, maybe it's the best place to take you back and bring to life the memoir you're writing. You'll be inspired by all the memories that will come back to you. It's also just a cute, serene place to relax as you draft away into your own world, and this little spot in Lake Tahoe will provide you with some really great views.