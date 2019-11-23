Shopping during the holidays can be overwhelming, especially when you're trying to pick out just the right gifts for the important people in your life. And amidst the chaos that comes with holiday gift giving, you may forget to treat yourself as well. However, some of the best Cyber Monday travel deals are here to ensure you also get the holiday treat you deserve.

Whether you're longing to go on an African safari, or you want to go to Disney World with your whole crew, there are many options for you to consider when you're booking what could quite possibly be the best trip you take in 2020. Hotels and tour providers really aren't messing around with the discounts this year, which means you can take even more well-deserved vacays for rest, relaxation, and a little adventure.

No matter where you travel to, you're sure to have an unforgettable time that will gift you with memories you'll treasure for the rest of your life. Make sure you check out all of these travel sales and book yourself a nice trip — and maybe your SO or bestie can come along with you if they make your "nice" list this year.

1. Classic Escapes If you've wanted to go on an unforgettable African safari, Classic Escapes has you covered. They offer guided tours all around the world that allow their guests to fully immerse themselves in local culture. Classic Escapes is offering $500 off per couple ($250 per person) if you book a Great Escapes program, Partner Journey, or custom trip on their website on either Black Friday (Nov. 29, 2019) or Cyber Monday (Dec. 2, 2019).

2. The Jung Hotel — New Orleans, Louisiana The Jung Hotel When you're thinking of places to vacation in the U.S., New Orleans should definitely be at the top of your list — and The Jung Hotel does not disappoint. If you buy a gift card worth $100 or more from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019, you'll receive a bonus gift card worth 20% of the purchased card. Plus, you can book your stay with a 10% discount, and they'll even throw in welcome cocktails. Just book at this link.

3. Intrepid Travel Intrepid Travel is a group tour travel company that offers unique tours across the globe. If you book between Nov. 25 and Dec. 5, 2019, you'll receive 20% off tours departing between Jan. 16 and Dec. 14, 2020. This discount will automatically be applied to eligible tours at checkout so you don't have to worry about keeping track. Just make sure you book at this link.

4. OrlandoTickets.com (Visit Orlando) Kristin Corpuz Thinking of heading to Orlando to get your theme park fix? Then you should definitely check out OrlandoTickets.com's Cyber Monday deals so you can save a little bit of cash on your admission tickets. If you buy your tickets between Nov. 19 and Dec. 8, 2019, you'll receive an extra 10% off your purchase with the promo code GIFT. You can purchase your tickets at this link.

5. Dark Rome Shutterstock If you already have a trip to Italy planned and are deciding on ways to fill up an epic itinerary, you should look into the tours that Dark Rome offers. Head to their website on Cyber Monday — Dec. 2, 2019 — for 10% off of select tours in Milan, Florence, Rome, Venice, and more.

6. The Godfrey Hotel — Chicago, Illinois The Godfrey Hotel is perfectly located for your Chicago getaway. You can explore the nearby attractions and grab a drink at their rooftop lounge for stunning views of the city's skyline. Book anytime during "Cyber Week" (Dec. 2 through Dec. 6, 2019) for a stay until March 31, 2020 and save 30% on your room, as well as 10% at the hotel's restaurant, BrunchRoom. Make sure you book at this link.