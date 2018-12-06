As fun as it is to score yourself some treats when everything goes on sale for the holidays, a lot of gifts are best enjoyed with a few friends around. When you go shopping for your next rounds of presents — because, let's face it, you still have a bunch of people on your list — consider buying stuff your whole crew can enjoy together. Here's what I think are some of the best Christmas gifts for your friends that the squad will seriously swoon over.

Even though this route might feel a little less personal than gifting different items to each person, the gifts will allow you to spend more time together as a full group. Plan out a night when you can all put on a face mask or two, pour out a bottle of your favorite rosé, light a candle, and play a game together.

Christmas is the time of year when you reflect on your whole year and think about the people who have really had a big impact on your personal growth. Those people are so worth celebrating, so you'll definitely want to show them your appreciation with some fun gifts that all of you can share.

Indulge in a self-care night with your gal pals with face masks.

Memebox I Dew Care Let's Get Sheet Faced Masks $25 Ulta Nothing screams "girls' night" quite like sheet masks, and with 14 masks for only $25, the value of this set is hard to beat. Each of the masks addresses different skin needs, including brightening, pore reducing, hydration, and more, so everyone in your friend group can grab something that works for them. Made with eucalyptus fibers, the sheet masks are really soft and comfortable, so the whole squad can kick back and relax.

If you're not feeling the full sheet mask vibe, these 24-karat gold eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth will brighten you up.

24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches $75 Peter Thomas Roth If you and the squad aren't in the mood for a full face mask, try targeting different areas instead. I know you must be thinking that $75 is a lot to pay for little gels that go under your eyes, but these are made with 24-karat gold, and there are 30 pairs in the jar, so it's worth the money. Everyone in your squad is going to want to take them home!

These lip patches are perfect for both hydrating your lips and a girls' night in movie marathon.

FlashPatch Hydrating Lip Gels $50 Patchology Like the eye gels above, these lip patches help you concentrate on skincare on one part of your face. Keep in mind that you and your squad won't actually be able to talk while you're wearing them, so maybe save them for a girls' night in movie marathon.

These customizable bracelets are a thoughtful gift your friends will treasure forever.

Custom Coordinates Friendship Bracelets $16 NikkiAndNibby / Etsy Commemorate your friendship with these beautiful custom bracelets. You can customize them with any letters, numbers, and select special characters for beautifully personalized gifts. Put your girl squad's motto, all of your initials, or even the coordinates where you all met. They're beautifully simple, so they'll match any outfit, and your friends will be thrilled with such a personal gift.

What's a night of girl time gossip without a bottle of wine?

Monthly Wine Subscription Box $39 https://www.winc.com/ What's a girls' night without some wine? After filling out a quick taste quiz, Winc lists out your suggestions. You can even play around with the selections offered. For example, grab two bottles of red and one white one month, then go to two whites and one red the next. You'll be able to get something that fits the tastes of everyone in your group. (A monthly membership starts at $39 per month for three bottles.)

Make your home feel welcoming for your whole squad with a yummy-smelling candle.

Jasmin Candle $65 Diptyque If you and the girl squad are hanging out in your apartment, you'll want your living room to smell inviting. Stick this candle from Diptyque in the middle of the room to let the sweet aromas of jasmine fill the air.

A party game is always a good idea.