You read that right. Airbnb has wedding venues, too. You've probably seen the castles, tree-houses, and igloos that are available for use on the vacation rental site. Did you know you could find your dream wedding venue there as well? People are renting out their lush gardens, luxury villas, and royal castles to future brides. Some companies even offer full-service weddings so that the entire process can be stress-free. Sounds like a pretty amazing deal to me. These Airbnb rentals for weddings will make your special day so magical.

Most of us have been dreaming of our big day since we were little. We typically know what we want our ring to look like, where we want to get married, and what size we want our wedding to be — all before we've even met our lifelong partner. Funny enough, this doesn't make things any easier once it's actually time to start wedding planning. There are so many factors to consider, and it can all be so overwhelming, even for the most prepared bride.

Choosing a venue is one of the most important decisions a bride will make, because it determines the atmosphere and mood for the wedding. Don't worry, though. I've narrowed down a variety of venues that you can book directly through Airbnb.

1 This Romantic Garden And Greenhouse Airbnb This romantic garden venue is an absolute fantasy. It's located in the picturesque redwoods of Los Angeles, California. The host is offering up her beautiful backyard and greenhouse, and the scenery looks like it came straight out of a fairy tale. You can bring up to 75 guests, so it's perfect for the bride-to-be who desires an intimate, yet charming wedding.

2 A Private Villa In Bali Airbnb This private villa in Bali is perfect for the future bride who's been dreaming of a destination wedding. She'll have the choice to host her ceremony by the pool, forest, river, or indoor Joglo. In fact, she won't even have to lift a finger. The property will arrange entertainment, decor, food, and beverage for those who desire. The bride's loved ones can stick by her side through the entire process in one of property's beautiful suites. This enchanting garden villa sounds like a dream come true.

3 A Grand Property In The English Countryside Airbnb This home is fit for a princess on the most magical day of her life. Butley Priory, a previous Augustinian monastery situated two hours outside of London, is a grand venue steeped in years of history. The ancient architecture and stunning interior are absolutely mystical. How many people can say that they had a true fairy tale wedding at a picturesque place like this?

4 This Luxurious Mansion In Mexico Airbnb This luxurious villa in Mexico is made for the girl who likes to do it big! You can host up to 200 people at this private, beachfront property. You'll have access to a personal maid and private jacuzzi. You won't have a problem fitting your family and friends into this stunning property.

5 A Dreamy Ranch For The Southern Belle Airbnb This venue is perfect for the southern belle who wants to honor her roots. Three Points Ranch spotlights a large pavilion and dining barn that can accommodate up to 25 guests. Any future bride who opts for cowgirl boots instead of heels will love the rustic decor, vintage airstreams, and rural setting.

6 This Luxurious Estate Airbnb This luxurious wedding estate lies 30 minutes outside of The Big Apple. The property sleeps around 26 guests on five acres of land, and features incredible views of the Hudson River. There's no doubt that your guests will be stunned by this historical mansion, and your wedding photos will be pristine.