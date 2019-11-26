66 Great Gifts That Are Somehow Less Than $40

If you’re anything like me, setting a budget for gifts is absolutely no fun. I mean, it's hard to put a price tag on showing people how much you care about them. Sure, you don’t want to go into debt — but you also want to give your loved ones something that they’ll truly love and use. Thankfully, the internet is home to thousands of great Amazon gifts that are somehow less than $40. Thanks to the online retailer, you’ll be able to snag quality, fun, and functional presents for everyone on your list. (Plus, you’ll sleep soundly knowing that you stuck to your budget.)

No one is left out in this collection, either. From robots for the tech-lovers in your life to practical items for the friends who have everything, Amazon has your back. There's even a wine glass holder for the bathtub, a moon-inspired lamp for the bedroom, a marble rolling pin for the kitchen, and more. Again, they’re all less than $40.

As you can see, gift-giving season can be an enjoyable season — and these ideas cover all the bases. Fill your cart with present-worthy products and ship them to your house. Then, give yourself the gift of stress-free shopping.

1. The Dual Wooden Foot Massager With 10 Rollers TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Give someone the gift of relaxation with this dual foot massager. The wood-crafted foot roller is designed with 10 independent rollers that ease food pain from plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, neuropathy, or just uncomfortable shoes. The structure is also less than two pounds, so take it on-the-go for relief whenever you need it.

2. These Natural Aromatherapy Inhalers That Help You Focus BoomBoom Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler (3-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These nasal inhalers are made with essential oils for plant-based, on-the-go relief. The power of aromatherapy will rejuvenate your body and mind, helping you breathe better throughout the process. The tiny tubes can also help you focus while easing headaches or stomach aches — and they're easy to keep in your purse or backpack.

3. This Frozen Container That Makes Iced Coffee In 1 Minute MAXI-MATIC HyperChiller Coffee/Beverage Cooler $29 | Amazon See On Amazon The HyperChiller is the easiest way to make iced coffee in just one minute, so you can totally use it while you're running late for work. The container will quickly chill your hot coffee after it's poured inside, all thanks to the frozen inner compartments. You can also use it to chill wine, mixed drinks, and other beverages — all without worrying about water dilution. There are no chemicals or gels involved, and you can clean it in the dishwasher.

4. This Set Of Stainless Steel Tea Infusers With Silicone Handles Bekith Tea Infuser (Set of 7) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon These colorful infusers make tea from loose leaves, and they're made with FDA-approved silicone handles. The attached stainless steel cups let water pass through to brew your favorite warm drinks. When your teas are ready, just rinse the infusers with soapy water so they're ready for next time.

5. The Hair Straightener That Heats Up In 18 Seconds Ovonni Nano Titanium Hair Straightener $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Straighten your hair like a professional for less than $30. This hair straightener has a wide plate to help you style more hair at one time. Plus, with its built-in drier vents, any leftover water vapor in your hair will evaporate out. This tool heats up in just 18 seconds, and it's safe to use on all hair types.

6. This Essential Oil Diffuser That Fits In Your Car's Cup Holder InnoGear USB Car Essential Oil Diffuser $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your commute a calming experience with this USB-powered aromatherapy diffuser. It fits right into your car's cup holder and shines in seven different colors for a relaxing ride. Choose between two mist modes to diffuse essential oils for clean, fresh, and invigorating scents to improve your commute.

7. These Activated Bamboo Charcoal Bags That Purify The Air Marsheepy Bamboo Activated Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (12-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These non-toxic deodorizing bags use the power of activated bamboo charcoal to purify the air in your home's nooks and crannies (without harmful chemicals). They're small enough to fit into your fridge, shoes, car, or gym bag — and they can last for up to two years if you keep rejuvenating them in the sunlight.

8. A Trifold Mirror With LED Lights And Extra Magnification Absolutely Luvly Trifold Vanity Mirror $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This touch-screen LED light mirror has a dimmer, giving you the option to adjust the brightness during your morning makeup routines. The structure also rotates 180 degrees, so you can get the angles you need. Plus, the double- and triple-magnification side panel is great for adding detail — and the cordless design is portable for travel.

9. These Double-Sided Rollers Made With Natural Jade Stones eDiva Natural Jade Roller $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Relax your skin with the power of natural jade by using this face roller. The chemical-free jade stones can help tighten your pores and send puffy eyes packing. Plus, the roller can also gently remove muscle tension and help improve blood circulation. With a different size on each side, you can target your skin in specific areas.

10. A Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush That Vibrates Caytraill Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Massage your way to clearer skin with this silicone facial cleansing brush, which uses sonic vibrations and rotating magnetic beads to work. There are four gentle cleansing modes to pick from — and the handle is ergonomically-built to make washing your face a total breeze. When you're done cleansing, plug the device into the charging stand until your next wash.

11. This Cotton Bathrobe That's Hotel-Level Cozy Pinzon Terry Bathrobe $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Pamper a loved one with the gift of luxurious comfort by purchasing this cotton bathrobe. The soft, highly-absorbent fabric is breathable and great for post-shower coziness. The robe itself is available in three different colors (marine, platinum, and white) — and it's an affordable option for the person on your list who deserves a spa day at home. Available in sizes: S - XL

12. The Mini Rice Cooker That Works In Just 20 Minutes Dash Mini Rice Cooker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This cute mini rice cooker is great for the college kid with the studio apartment. It makes up to two cups of rice in less than 20 minutes — and it’s perfect for soups, quinoa, pasta, and so much more. It’s also portable, so it’s ideal for camping or taking to your next tailgate. The fun colors are perfect for added decor, and the small size takes up less room than a traditional rice cooker.

13. The Face Masks Made With Tea Tree Oil, Chamomile Flower Extract, And More FaceTory Soothe Me Tea Tree Sheet Mask (10-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Soothe your skin with these face sheet masks. Each one is made with chamomile flower extract, tea tree oil, and more to help calm redness and acne. The masks are sulfate- and paraben-free, and they've never been tested on animals. If you like the Soothe Me Tea Tree selections, you can choose from 10 other types.

14. The Cast Iron Pizza Pan That Comes Pre-Seasoned Lodge Cast Iron Pizza Pan $40 | Amazon See On Amazon For the pizza lover on your list, this cast iron pan is the perfect gift that won’t break the bank. The pre-seasoned platform is 14-inches wide — and it's tough to last for years. The cast iron material holds heat like none other, and it cooks evenly for a delicious crust. Plus, the loop handles make for carrying easy.

15. A Hoop Earring Set That Comes With A Rose Gold Pair Cocadant Big Hoop Earrings (3 Pairs) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon For less than $10, you can give a stylish gift to the fashionista in your life. These stainless steel hoop earrings are plated in 14-karat gold, and they come in three finishes per pack (silver, rose gold, and gold). Choose from four sizes to customize your collection. This stunning earrings are suitable for sensitive ears, and they're lightweight for all-day wear.

16. This Colorful Can Holder That Actually Keeps Your Drink Cold BrüMate Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This double-walled insulated can cooler is stylish and icy-cold. The unique stainless steel design is perfect for slim 12-ounce cans, and it can keep your drink 20-times colder than a normal can holder. Plus, it won't sweat with condensation when your drink is cold. Just push and lock the can cooler into place for an insulation that won’t quit.

17. An LED Lamp That Looks Like The Actual Moon Ehobroc Moon Lamp $23 | Amazon See On Amazon According to the makers of this moon light, this lamp is made to look as realistic and vivid as the actual moon (based on photos taken by NASA). The USB-powered globe can shine in three different lights: yellow, cool white, and warm light. You can dim the brightness and change the shade by simply touching its surface.

18. The Massage Roller That Stays Cold For Up To 6 Hours Recoup Fitness Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Improve your circulation and find relief from achy muscles with this cryosphere cold massage roller. When in use, it can stay chilly for six hours and help give you a targeted massage that reduces inflammation. Just put it in the freezer and then heal the way professional athletes do. One reviewer wrote, “This is way more convenient and less messy than an ice pack and feels great."

19. This Aromatherapy Balm Set That's Made With Essential Oils Scentered Aromatherapy Balm Gift Set $35 | Amazon See On Amazon With one balm that promotes sleep and another that boosts your concentration, this aromatherapy balm set is the perfect combination for those who travel for work or pleasure. The balms are packaged in recycled materials, and they're made with gluten- and alcohol-free ingredients. With various essential oils blended into these scents, they're the natural solutions you’ve been looking for.

20. A Wireless Phone-Charging Platflorm That's Lined With Fabric iOttie Ion Wireless Fast Charging Stand $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Charge your phone without the cord by placing it on top of this wireless charging stand. The 65-degree angle is perfect for viewing your cell while it charges, and the slip-resistant pad keeps your device secure. Plus, the stand is covered in fabric to match your home or office — and you can pick from two colors: ruby or ash.

21. The Portable Charger That Works With Multiple Devices eLusefor Portable iPhone Charger $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-in-one electronic charger is for the person on your list that seems to have everything, because it has a reversible cable for both apple products and kindles. One side of the input fits iPhones, and the other side fits micro USB devices (like headphones or other power banks). Plus, the portable charger is slim and sleek for easy on-the-go charging.

22. This Twisty Brownie Pan That Makes More Edge Pieces Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Give the gift of more delicious brownie edges with this Baker’s Edge brownie pan. It's basically a rectangular pan with three extra walls that create more pieces with edges — and the design helps the batter heat up evenly. The cast aluminum pan is non-stick and durable, and it comes with a nylon spatula.

23. A Reusable Bottle That's For Both Water And Smoothies EQUA Sports Water Bottle with Straw and Smoothie Cup $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This reusable, BPA-free bottle is perfect for drinking water or your favorite smoothie on-the-go. Two interchangeable caps are included: one with a wide mouth for water, and one with a straw for smoothies. It's also lightweight and leakproof, so you can hydrate all day (regardless of what you're drinking). The bottle is a great gift for someone with a busy lifestyle.

24. This Toy Robot That You Can Operate With An App Sphero Orbotix Ollie App-Controlled Robot $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This toy robot will be a hit with the kids or the tech-lover in your life. The app-controlled machine can drive around your home up to 14 miles per hour, and it can do all kinds of tricks. Simply use the instructed app to control how it runs. The robot even glows with LED lights and can be charged via USB.

25. The Handheld Wine Aerator That Works Above Your Glass Zazzol Wine Aerator Decanter $22 | Amazon See On Amazon The wine aficionado in your life will appreciate this handheld wine aerator that works in multiple stages to help vino reach its fullest potential. The universal gadget can be held above various wine glasses without worrying about overflow — and it even comes with a stand to rest on while it's not being used.

26. A "Monster" Spaghetti Strainer That Has Personality OTOTO Spaghetti Monster Colander Strainer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This "Spaghetti Monster" colander makes cooking fun for kids of all ages. The BPA-free bowl strains water from pasta instantly while charming everyone with its eyes. After the strainer's work is done, it can be tossed into the dishwasher for a quick cleaning.

27. This Deck of Affirmation Cards That Will Make Your Day Affirmators Cards $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a little positivity to your day with this deck affirmation cards. The inspirational package was created by comedian Suzi Barrett to help lighten up your day. Just shuffle the cards face-down, and then choose a few at random to say out loud. One reviewer wrote, "These are so fun to read and inspiring at the same time!"

28. A Soothing Foot Peel That's Made With Milk Extract, Aloe Vera, And More Sunatoria Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Smoother skin is one peel way with this exfoliating foot mask. Made with milk extract, orange extract, aloe vera, papain, and more, this mask gently exfoliates skin and calluses, leaving soft feet in the forefront. The one-size-fits-all peel mask is great for anyone who needs a little relaxation time.

29. The Compact Air Fryer That Comes In 5 Stylish Colors Dash Compact Air Fryer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This compact air fryer is ideal for the experimental chef on your list. It comes in five adorable colors and can fry up to 1.6 quarts of your favorite food (without the oil). The appliance is about half the size of a traditional fryer — but it can still cook things like vegetables, seafood, chicken, steak, and more.

30. These Comfortable Walking Shoes That Are Really Cute DAYOUT Slip On Walking Shoes $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Contrary to popular belief, comfort and style can coexist —because these slip-on walking shoes are stretchy and supportive in all the right places. They're made with memory foam insoles and woven elastic outer layers, and they're non-slip. Pair them with a cute outfit or wear them while you're on-the-go for a stylish look that’s easy on your feet. Available in sizes: 5.5 - 10.5

31. This J-Shaped Travel Pillow That Supports Your Neck J-Pillow Travel Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Sleep comfortably on planes, trains and automobiles with this J-shaped travel pillow. With three support systems (one for your head, neck, and chin), you’ll be able to sleep upright without any soreness. You can even manipulate it into different directions for customized comfort. Plus, it can attach to your luggage and be cleaned in the washing machine.

32. These Travel Bottles That Are Leakproof And TSA-Approved Ammax Portable Travel Bottles Set (4 pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Finally, a set of travel-sized toiletry bottles that won’t leak. The three-layer design of these opal-shaped bottles keep shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and other liquids sealed tightly. They're made with BPA-free silicone — and they're ideal for flying, since they're TSA-approved.

33. A Touch-Controlled Lamp That Shines In Different Colors AUKEY Table Lamp $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This touch-controlled LED lamp is great if you're trying to add some vibrance to your home. Ideal for bedrooms or offices, you can choose between six colors and three brightness levels. It features a 360-degree touch panel at its base — so adjusting the light with taps is a total breeze.

34. This 3-In-1 Travel Pillow That Can Hold Your Tablet In Place Gogo Pillow $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This pillow does triple-duty. It's comfortable enough to use anywhere — including when you travel. With a built-in neck pillow and the ability to safely hold a tablet, it’s the ideal companion for road trips. Choose from some funky designs to customize your cushion.

35. The Stylish Electric Kettle That's Made With Stainless Steel Bodum Electric Water Kettle $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Make tea quickly with this electric kettle. The gooseneck spout and stainless steel build creates an inexpensive gift for anyone who loves coffee or tea. With just the touch of a button, the kettle will heat up within minutes — and then, you can pour the water over your favorite coffee or tea bag by gripping the cork handle. It's a sleek way to start every morning.

36. The Double Laundry Hamper With Removable Bags Simplehouseware Double Laundry Hamper $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Discretely hide your dirty laundry with this double laundry hamper. It comes with a lid, so you can close it up when you're not using it. The hamper is also lightweight and has a removable laundry bag inside, which makes it simple to move from the bedroom to the laundry room. Plus, the dual bins are perfect for separating whites and colors.

37. These Silicone Ear Hooks That Will Keep Your AirPods In Place EarBuddyz Ear Hooks and Covers (3-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon These ear hooks are much-needed for anyone who uses AirPods. Made of silicone, they'll hold your wireless earphones in place while you're on-the-go. The flexible, soft loops are easy to install — and you won't have to worry about them falling out. They're also available in four colors.

38. The Bamboo Cutting Board That's Good For Your Knives Greener Chef Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This bamboo cutting board is a top-notch gift for the host on your shopping list. The platform is non-slip, BPA-free, and antimicrobial — and it's actually better for your knives than other plastic options. There are even built-in grooves around the edges to catch juices as you go.

39. These Crewneck T-Shirts That Are Cozy And Casual Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon These casual crewneck T-shirts by Amazon Essentials drape comfortably while keeping you dry during a workout, thanks to the moisture-wicking fabric blend. Plus, they're all machine-washable and come in tons of color combinations. For under $20 for two of them, it's a total bargain. Available in sizes: XS - XXL

40. This Scalp Massager To Enhance Your Shampoo Routine Rolencos Hair Scalp Massager $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This silicone scalp massager doubles as a shampoo brush that's built to deep-clean your strands while you shower. The grip is easy to hold, applying a soothing and cleansing massage to your head. It works with all hair types and can also be used for pets.

41. A Cup Holder That You Can Stick To Your Bathtub SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder Caddy $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Wine lovers will adore this shower cup holder. It stays in place with a suction cup that can secure up to 7 pounds of your favorite drinks — whether you're sipping on wine or coffee. Thanks to its sleek design, you can leave in your shower between uses. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe.

42. The Small Space Heater With Impressive Safety Features andily Space Heater $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This small space heater is ideal for the colder months of the year (or just an office that cranks the air conditioning). It features three modes to choose from and an adjustable thermostat for a customized experience. Plus, it's designed for optimal safety with an auto-off system and a tip-over switch that'll shut off the device if it’s ever on its side.

43. An Affordable Down Alternative Comforter That's Just As Cozy EASELAND Queen Size Down Comforter $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This breathable quilted comforter is the affordable alternative to down comforter that you’ve been looking for (in other words, it's the gift that you’ll want to give yourself). Filled with premium polyfill, the mattress is fluffy and designed to keep its shape over time. It’s machine-washable and is available in five tones.

44. These State Candles That Are Designed To Remind You Of Home Homesick Scented Candle $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These scented Homesick candles are the sweetest gifts for your friends or family members who have moved away. These soy wax candles are available as every state — and they can last for up to 80 hours. They're also hand-poured and crafted to be unique and meaningful.

45. The Lamp That Improves Your Mood By Mimicking The Sun Verilux HappyLight Compact $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This lamp mimics sunlight to help you get through those dark-and-cloudy days. The full-spectrum light has been known to improve sleep issues while boosting energy (without actual UV rays). An easy on-and-off switch makes this portable bulb the uplifting gift that you’ll want to give to everyone on your list.

46. The Electric Nail Tool That'll Save Your Cash On Manis And Pedis Fancii Electric Manicure & Pedicure Nail File Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Save money by bringing the nail salon to your house with this electric manicure-and-pedicure set. It includes a nail drill system with a polisher, buffer, shiner, shaper, and UV dryer for polish. It’s also battery-operated, so you don't need to worry about dealing with cords or being confined to the bathroom.

47. This Beautiful Bundt Pan That Is Easy To Bake With Nordic Ware Platinum Collection Heritage Bundt Pan $32 | Amazon See On Amazon For the family member who always brings the baked goods, this gorgeous platinum bundt pan is easy to use. It’s made of cast aluminum, and it has a non-stick coating so that your dessert can be removed easily. You can bake up to 10 cups of cake and then wash the pan by hand when you’re done.

48. A Marble Rolling Pin That Looks Gorgeous On Your Counter Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This rolling pin is both stylish and functional, because it's naturally non-stick. It also has comfortable handles that make for easy gripping while you roll — and the marble is great for keeping your dough cool while you prepare it. Just rinse the roller with soap and water whenever it needs to be cleaned.

49. The Measuring Cups That Let Your Personality Shine Cook with Color Copper Measuring Cups (8-Piece) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Durable and stylish, this measuring set lets your personality shine in the kitchen. The copper-colored stainless steel cups are smooth, and the silicone handles make them easy to grip. They also nest together and come with a removable ring to hold them in place. "First of all they’re gorgeous," one customer wrote. "They are heavy and look expensive."

50. A Cute Ladle That's Shaped Like The Loch Ness Monster Ototo Nessie Ladle Turquoise $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This ladle named Nessie is the kitchen accessory that you’ll buy even if you don’t need it. It's both food-safe and BPA-free — and looks like the Loch Ness Monster. Its long neck peeks out of your favorite soup to put a smile on your face while you're serving guests.

51. These Customizable Fairy Lights That Add Shimmer To Your Home Vont Waterproof Starry Fairy Lights $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These starry fairy lights are the perfect if you're trying to decorate your bedroom or dorm room. The bulbs are on a copper wire that's bendable to help you create whatever shape your desire. They're also waterproof, so hanging them outside is a breeze.

52. This Himalayan Salt Lamp That Makes A Heart-Warming Gift Himalayan Glow Multicolor USB Salt Lamp $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Give a piece of your heart to your loved with with this heart-shaped salt lamp that's USB-compatible. It's made from real Himalayan salt that can easily add ambiance to any room. Choose from five vibrant colors to customize your home while you're using it.

53. The Stylish Canvas Pillow Cases With Faux-Leather Accents HOMFINER Faux Leather Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Spruce up any space with these pillow covers. The cotton canvas cases are double-stitched and have an invisible zipper closure. Plus, the cream and brown accents can compliment any room in your house — and the faux leather is durable and vegan.

54. A Lacquer Tray For Serving Food Or Storing Remotes Now House by Jonathan Adler Chroma Square Lacquer Tray $38 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylish and practical lacquer tray is great for serving appetizers to guests — but it can also be used for holding remotes on your coffee table. Buy one in every color for extra storage wherever you need it. The tray is available in mint, pink, emerald, and more.

55. The Vibrant Cases That Makes Finding Your Remotes Easy Silicone Protective Case (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Never lose your remotes again with these colorful protective silicone cases. They work for Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K remotes and add extra grip to the devices. The bright colors make them easy to spot when they're tucked into your couch (or on the floor). Slide your remote into the case to protect it from scratches or dust.

56. These Bed Sheets That Will Keep You Cool All Night Comfort Spaces Cooling Sheets (4 Pieces) $36 | Amazon See On Amazon These polyester cooling sheets are both comfortable and chic. The added "CoolMax" microfiber within the blend will help keep you cool and dry all night. The sheets are soft and hypoallergenic, and they're offered six colors. The four-piece set is even machine-washable.

57. A Foam Floor Mat That Helps Relieve Back Pain ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This floor mat actually helps your posture, because it's meant for comfortable standing (whether you're in the kitchen or at your desk). The foam cushion helps reduce lower back pain and muscle stiffness from being on your feet all day, thanks to its high-density construction. Just vacuum or wipe it down when cleaning.

58. The Smart Lightbulbs That Connect To Your Amazon Alexa Etekcity Smart Light $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These dimmable lights connect to your smart devices to change with voice-control. Just twist the lightbulbs in, and then open your preferred app to sync them with Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Set the timer to go off at random times and adjust the brightness to match your mood.

59. This Curved Detangling Brush That Helps Dry Your Hair Quicker Ineffable Care Boar Bristle Hair Brush set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The brushes in this set are made with natural boar bristles and added nylon bristles to help detangle your locks while stimulating your scalp. The flexible curve of each tool is great for all kinds of hair, because it helps reach various areas at once. Plus, the ventilation makes it easier to dry quicker.

60. The Flexible Stand That Puts Your Tablet In Clear View Tryone Gooseneck Tablet Stand $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn any tablet device into a monitor with this gooseneck stand. It holds iPads, smartphones, kindles, even Nintendo switches. The bendable neck allows you to adjust the height and angle to your needs, all while freeing up your hands. The sturdy base and 360-degree rotation are optimal for cooking, working, or viewing movies.

61. This Electric Toothbrush With 5 Different Cleaning Modes Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With 40,000 micro-brushes per minute and five different brushing modes to choose from, this electric toothbrush can provide an impressive cleaning. Plus, it’s chargeable and can last up to 30 days without needing to power up again. It currently boasts over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

62. A Memory Foam Footrest For Relaxation During Plane Rides Sleepy Ride - Airplane Footrest $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This airplane footrest is a game-changer for travelers. It’s made with memory foam and can easily hang over tray table in front of you. Recline during your plane rides to help with lower back pain or leg swelling. Plus, its small size and compact bag makes traveling and storage so simple.

63. These Rechargeable Hand Warmers That Can Power Your Phone OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Never worry about cold hands again with this rechargeable hard warmer. The electric device is portable and offers three levels of heat. Its large battery capacity can last for up to eight hours — and it can even be used as a charging bank for your phone (since it comes with a USB port).

64. The Serum That'll Keep Your Skin Extra-Hydrated La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Dry skin ends here with this hyaluronic acid serum for your complexion. The dermatologist-tested formula — which is made with hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and more — can be used on sensitive skin for extra hydration (even around your eyes). Plus, it’s oil- and paraben-free.

65. These Gel Toe Separators That Help Relieve Foot Pain YogaToes GEMS: Gel Toe Stretcher & Toe Separator $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Relieve soreness from bunions, hammertoes, plantar fasciitis, and more by stretching your toes with these BPA-free gel separators. The gems are doctor-approved and hypoallergenic to deliver easy pain relief. Plus, the open-top design makes them simple to slip on and off.