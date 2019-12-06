62 Cult-Favorite Gifts On Amazon With 2-Day Shipping

You're busy. Life is full of responsibilities, so it's only natural that you're probably going to forget about a gift or two when you're shopping for friends and loved ones. But don't worry — if you're in need of another present, I've gathered this list of cult-favorite gifts available on Amazon. And because they all come with free two-day Prime shipping, they'll likely be at your doorstep before you even have time to buy wrapping paper.

Whether you forgot to shop for your tech-loving friend, or your beauty-obsessed cousin has a birthday coming up, this list full of clever gift ideas has a little something for everybody. There's a retro-themed turntable that's also compatible with your smartphone's Bluetooth, as well as a waterproof eyebrow gel that helps tame stray hairs. Besides — who can resist the blanket sweatshirt lined with soft sherpa? Because I'm looking at it right now, and I'm having trouble resisting the urge to add it to my cart.

Not only are these brilliant products affordable, but many of them are just clever enough to impress practically anybody. Truly, they're the gifts that'll keep on giving — especially when they're delivered to your doorstep in a flash.

1. A Minty Shoe Deodorizer Spray That Banishes Unwanted Odors Rocket Pure Natural Mint Shoe Deodorizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your shoes smelling minty-fresh with this shoe deodorizer spray. This travel-friendly spray eliminates unwanted odor-causing bacteria, and is formulated with natural essential oils, including peppermint, eucalyptus, thyme, as well as tea tree.

2. This Compact Accessories Organizer For Stray Cords And Wires Cocoon GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Organize stray cords and cables, as well as a slew of other tech accessories, in this handy organizer. It has a variety of sturdy hooks that keep items stored and in place, and the zippered pocket on the back is great for any extra items you want to keep safe.

3. The Phone Holder That Won't Slip From Your Dashboard iOttie Dashboard Mount Phone Holder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to stay attached to your windshield or dashboard without falling, this car phone holder is a great option for anyone looking to easily read their phone while they drive. It's made with a super-strong suction cup as well as a telescopic arm, plus you can attach and remove your phone using just one hand.

4. A Classic Turntable That Can Connect To Your Phone Using Bluetooth Victrola Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Spin records using this classic turntable, or use its Bluetooth capabilities to stream music from your smartphone. This record player features three speeds, comes in 29 fun colors, and is housed in an adorable suitcase that makes it easy to carry with you.

5. The Comb That Glides Through Lashes To Remove Clumps Docolor Eyelash Comb $4 | Amazon See On Amazon After you've applied mascara, grab this eyelash comb and glide it through your lashes to remove any unwanted clumps. It's ergonomically designed so that you can easily brush upwards without needing to twist your arm, and the metal teeth are designed to fit around the contours of your eye.

6. This Shatterproof Wine Tumbler That Helps Keep Your Drinks Cold BrüMate Insulated Stainless Wine Glass Tumbler $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're taking your wine on the road or hosting a rowdy party, this wine tumbler is an excellent choice. The insulated design helps maintain the temperature of any beverage you pour inside, and it's made from food-grade, rust-resistant stainless steel.

7. A Bamboo Cheese Board With Grooves For Crackers Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cheese Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this attractive cheese board features plenty of space for cheese, fruit, meats, and more. There are grooves on the side that are perfect for holding crackers or bread, and it easily wipes clean with a damp cloth.

8. A Device That Uses Hot Air To Pop Your Popcorn Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas stoves and microwaves require messy oil to pop kernels, this popcorn popper uses hot air with a fraction of the mess. It's available in red, aqua, or white, and it's perfect for cramped kitchens, RVs, or even dorm rooms.

9. The Facial Roller That Can Help Get Rid Of Puffy Eyes Sdara Skincare Rose Quartz Facial Roller $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can it help reduce puffiness and inflammation in your face, but this beautiful rose quartz facial roller can also help stimulate blood flow to your muscles. It's double-sided with a wider end for your cheeks and forehead, as well as a smaller roller for your under-eye area. Keep it in the fridge as a way to help cool down after a stressful day.

10. A Luxurious Gift Basket That Brings The Spa To Your Home Spa Luxetique Bath Gift Basket (10-Piece Set) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Talk about value and luxury — this spa-themed gift basket includes two bath bombs, hand soap, hand cream, shower gel, body lotion, bubble bath, and more — all in a handmade tote bag. The products inside are cruelty-free, and they're formulated with hydrating ingredients like rose oil, vitamin E, as well as sunflower seed oil.

11. These Travel-Size Skincare Products From A Trusted Name Burt's Bees Essential Gift Box (5-Piece Set) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a world traveler on your gift list, this Burt's Bees travel skincare set is sure to be a hit. Each order comes with soap bark, a milk and honey body lotion, coconut foot cream, beeswax lip balm, as well as a chamomile cleansing cream.

12. These Facial Sprays That Help Hydrate And Nourish Dry Skin Mario Badescu Mist Facial Spray (3-Piece Set) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you’re in the mood for a sweet spritz of lavender, fresh cucumber, or rose, this trio of botanical-based sprays can help hydrate any dry areas on your face. Use them as toners, or use them to freshen up your makeup after a long day at the office.

13. A Cool Mist Humidifier That Can Run For Up To 36 Hours Honeywell Cool Mist Humidifier $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Dry air can irritate your sinuses, and it certainly won't do you any favors if you're coming down with a cold. This cool mist humidifier not only adds moisture back into the air, but it can run for up to 36 hours straight when the water reservoir is full.

14. An Exfoliating Body Brush Set With 4 Different Brush Types Glow Utopia Body Brush Set (5-Piece Set) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Daily body brushing is an easy way to help exfoliate dry skin — plus it can even help increase blood circulation. This body brush set not only includes an exfoliating brush, but it also comes with a lymph massager, detox brush, as well as a facial brush — all made from eco-friendly bamboo.

15. This Body Wash Made With Antifungal Tea Tree Oil Brooklyn Botany Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you suffer from athlete's foot, or even just itchy feet, try using this tea tree body wash. The tea tree oil in the formula works as a natural antifungal to help eliminate bacteria, and it's completely free from any synthetic fragrances or dyes.

16. The Night Light That Only Turns On When You Need It Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $22 | Amazon See On Amazon It's nice to have a night light guiding your way to the bathroom at midnight, but not so great when you're trying to sleep. This night light easily solves that problem, as the built-in motion sensor only lets it turn on when someone is in the room. It's made with energy-efficient LEDs that have a lifetime of up to 100,000 hours, and you can adjust the automatic shut-off timer anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes.

17. This Supportive Body Pillow With A Breathable Bamboo Cover Decroom Memory Fiber Bamboo Body Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Ordinary pillows do an "okay" job at keeping you comfortable, but this oversize body pillow provides fluffy support where you need it — shoulders, lower back, hips, legs — you name it, just stuff this pillow there and you're good to go. Unlike other pillows, this one is filled with memory fibers that help it spring back to life when you're done using it, and the bamboo pillowcase is extra-breathable.

18. These Reusable Bamboo Towels That Can Help You Save Money Bambooee Reusable Bamboo Towel Roll $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Featured on Shark Tank, these reusable bamboo towels can replace hundreds of paper towels every year, which helps save you money over time. Not only do they absorb spills and clean up messes in a flash, but they can also be tossed into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

19. An Insulated Lunch Bag That's Super-Stylish Baloray Insulated Lunch Bag $13 | Amazon See On Amazon At first glance, this cute lunch bag just looks like a stylish purse — but it's easy to see how functional it truly is once you open it up. The interior is insulated in order to help preserve the temperature of your food for up to six hours, and there's even a roomy outer pocket where you can stash your phone, keys, or other small items.

20. The Handy Kit That Lets You Make Cocktails While You're On-The-Go The Cocktail Box Co. Premium Cocktail Kit $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for travel, or even just relaxing with friends, this cocktail kit comes with practically everything you need to make six old fashioneds. You only need to supply the alcohol, and many Amazon reviewers wrote about how it works great as a stocking stuffer.

21. This Silk Pillowcase That's Gentle On Hair And Skin Celestial Silk 100% Silk Pillowcase $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this silk pillowcase incredibly soft, but it can also help reduce frizz in your hair while you sleep. Unlike cotton pillowcases, this one is less likely to leave any lines on your face as you snooze, and it's also hypoallergenic.

22. A Container That Can Help Keep Berries Fresher For Longer Prepworks From Progressive Berry Keeper $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find yourself spending way too much money on fresh produce that quickly spoils, try storing them in this berry keeper. It's made with an adjustable vent that helps regulate the airflow in and out, plus there's also a removable tray that helps prevent bruising.

23. The Borosilicate Glass Pitcher That's Perfect For Brewing Tea And Coffee Teabloom Precision All-Brew Beverage Maker $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Brew tea, cold-brew coffee, or even fruit-infused water with this borosilicate glass pitcher. It's made with an ultra-fine stainless steel filter that prevents loose tea leaves from escaping into your cup, and it's even safe to use directly on your stovetop.

24. A Travel Mug Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel S'well Stainless Steel Travel Mug $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in a variety of fun colors, this stainless steel travel mug can keep cold beverages chilled for up to 24 hours, whereas warm drinks can stay toasty for up to six hours. The extra-wide opening makes it easy to add ice cubes, and it's also completely BPA-free.

25. This Weighted Blanket Made With Breathable Bamboo Fabric Pine And River Weighted Blanket $80 | Amazon See On Amazon The beading that weighs down this weighted blanket helps keep you warm and cozy, while the bamboo fabric is super-breathable so that it's great for all seasons. It's available in blue or grey, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that the extra stitching makes it "feel very high-quality."

26. An Infusion Water Bottle Made With A Leakproof Lid Savvy Infusion Water Bottle $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for adding a hint of lemon, orange, mint, or practically any other natural flavor to your water, this infusion water bottle is made from shatterproof plastic with a leakproof lid. It's available in either 24 or 32 ounces, plus there's a variety of colors to choose from.

27. These Connecting Crock-Pots For Faster Feasts Crock-Pot Entertaining System $41 | Amazon See On Amazon Use it for appetizers and small meals, or connect this crock-pot to other pots to create a delicious buffet spread. There are four different colors to choose from, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how it's the "perfect size" for side dishes.

28. This Clay Coffee Mug That Helps Keep Your Hand Warm Clay in Motion Handwarmer Mug $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this coffee mug help keep your tea or coffee warm, but it's also designed so that your hand wraps inside of it instead of around a handle, which helps keep you warm. It's available in 21 gorgeous colors, plus it's made from lead-free ceramic.

29. A Wine Opener That Doesn't Require Any Twisting Or Pulling Cork Pops Legacy Wine Bottle Opener $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of twisting and yanking corks when you're trying to enjoy a glass of wine? Just insert this bottle opener's needle into the cork, then push the button — the cork will easily pop up with hardly any effort. It's able to open up to 60 bottles of wine before the cartridge needs to be replaced, and it's particularly great for anyone with limited mobility in their hands.

30. The Mattress Topper Made With Cooling Gel Memory Foam Sleep Innovations Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $100 | Amazon See On Amazon If your mattress has seen better days, or if your back and hips could use more support, this plush mattress topper is practically a must-have. It's made with cooling gel memory foam to help prevent you from overheating while you sleep, and the cover is easily removable so you can wash it if it gets dirty.

31. This Wedge Pillow That Can Help Soothe Acid Reflux Cushy Form Bed Wedge Memory Foam Pillow $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes an ordinary pillow isn't enough to keep you comfortable, so why not try sleeping with this wedge pillow instead? The slanted design can help soothe acid reflux issues, plus it's filled with high-density memory foam that contours to the shape of your body.

32. The Super-Warm Down Jacket That's Windproof Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $140 | Amazon See On Amazon This down jacket is not only filled with ultra-warm white duck down, but the oversize hood and six large pockets also help keep your extremities warm. It's available in nine different colors, plus it's also waterproof as well as windproof. Available sizes: xx-small — 5X

33. These Memory Foam Slippers Lined With Warm Fleece ULTRAIDEAS Cozy Memory Foam Slippers $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Wake up on chilly mornings and slip your feet right into incredible warmth, courtesy of these cozy slippers lined with soft, fuzzy fleece. They have an anti-skid rubber sole so that you can wear them on quick walks outside, plus the high-density memory foam insole molds to the shape of your foot for added comfort.

34. The Hanging Toiletry Bag That Can Fit Practically Everything Maxchange Travel Toiletry Bag $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Everything in its place — that might as well be the motto of this travel toiletry bag. It features four separate layers that can fit everything from skincare products and makeup, to even grooming gadgets and extra water bottles. It comes with a convenient hook so you can hang it in your bathroom, plus it's also waterproof.

35. This Wallet That Blocks RFID Signals To Keep Your Information Safe Kinzd Slim Wallet $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with RFID-blocking material, this leather wallet helps prevent digital pickpockets from stealing your sensitive financial and personal information. It boasts six card slots as well as an ID window, plus it's available in more than 40 colors and styles.

36. The Box Of Pizza Socks That Are Actually Super-Comfortable Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box (4-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these pizza socks come packaged in a fun pizza box, but they're also made from a smooth cotton blend that's super-comfortable. They have over 600 positive four- and five-star reviews, plus one Amazon reviewer even raved about how the colors are "vibrant."

37. A Pillow That Lets You Adjust How Firm Or Soft It Is Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Just remove the filling if you prefer a lower loft height, or add more filling to this adjustable memory foam pillow if you prefer a firmer feel. The removable cover is made from breathable bamboo, and it's also hypoallergenic.

38. The Inverted Umbrella That Won't Leave A Drippy Mess MRTLLOA Double Layer Inverted Umbrella $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an umbrella that can stand up against strong winds, search no further than this windproof umbrella. Unlike other umbrellas, this one inverts when you're done with it so that it won't leave a drippy mess on your floors, plus it's available in more than 35 colors and fun prints.

39. A Crossbody Handbag Made From Vegan Faux Leather B BRENTANO Vegan Crossbody Handbag $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes the best fashion staples are also incredibly affordable — like this crossbody handbag. The shoulder straps are adjustable depending on how low you'd like it to hang, plus the tassel zippers are a charming touch. It's made from faux vegan leather, and comes in more than 20 colors.

40. This Purse Insert That Helps Organize All Of Your Necessities Periea Purse Organizer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If your purse is a jumbled, disorganized mess, try using this purse insert to help keep it neat and tidy. It's made with 13 inner and outer pockets that make it easy to organize pens, makeup, money, and more, plus it's available in three sizes, as well as 27 different colors.

41. The Hanging Jewelry Organizer That's Double-Sided Marcus Mayfield Hanging Jewelry Organizer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to look like an adorable dress, this hanging jewelry organizer is double-sided for added storage space. There are hooks and pockets where you can easily store necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more, plus each order also comes with a velvet hanger.

42. A Slim Wallet That Easily Attaches To The Back Of Your Phone SHANSHUI Phone Card Holder (3-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of lugging around a heavy wallet, just stick this slim wallet to the back of your phone. It's large enough that it can fit your credit cards, ID, or even cash, plus each order also comes with super-strong 3M adhesive tape.

43. An External Battery That's Extra-Slim And Compact POWERADD Slim 2 Compact External Battery $13 | Amazon See On Amazon It's the opposite of a bulky charger — this slim external battery is about the size of a lipstick tube, which makes it easy to keep in your pocket. It's powerful enough that it can fully charge most phones at least one time, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote that "I love the little blue dots indicators that show you how much remaining power is left in the battery."

44. This Organic Face Cream Formulated With Coconut Oil Era Organics Organic Face Moisturizer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This organic moisturizer is not only super-hydrating, but it's also filled to the brim with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera, Manuka honey, coconut oil, and shea butter. The formula won't leave any greasy residues like competing products, plus it's safe for sensitive skin.

45. A Serum That Can Help Shrink The Appearance Of Your Pores SKIN FOOD Peach Sake Pore Serum $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can it help balance facial oils as well as shrink the appearance of your pores, but this peach pore serum is also chock-full of vitamins C and A. The Japanese sake in the formula works to help control excess oil production, plus many Amazon reviewers wrote about how it "smells amazing."

46. A Pack Of Wool Dryer Balls That Help Your Laundry Dry Quickly Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're worried about the chemicals present in dryer sheets, why not make the switch to these eco-friendly dryer balls? They're made from real New Zealand wool without any fillers, and they help aerate your laundry so that it dries quicker. They last for thousands of loads, plus they have over 15,000 positive four- and five-star reviews.

47. These Foot Peel Masks Made With Soothing Aloe Vera Prettyvol Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated with soothing aloe vera, you only have to wear these foot peel masks for about 45 minutes in order to experience the full benefits. After a few days your feet will begin to shed its excess skin, leaving you with super-smooth feet that feel soft to the touch.

48. The Massage Tool You Can Use Practically Anywhere On Your Body Body Back Buddy Back Massager $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes the best massagers are low-tech tools — like this one made from durable, medical-grade resin. It's designed with 11 knobs that help target tense trigger points in your muscles, and the S-shape makes it easy to use on your back, shoulders, thighs, feet, and more.

49. A Hydrating Gel That Helps Combat Tired, Puffy Eyes Baebody Eye Gel $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This eye gel not only absorbs quickly, but it's also formulated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which are great for helping to reduce the appearance of dark circles. The added jojoba oil and argan oil help moisturize any dry areas, plus it's cruelty- as well as paraben-free.

50. This Orthopedic Pillow That's Great For Side And Back Sleepers Coisum Orthopedic Memory Foam Pillow $55 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you prefer to sleep on your side or back — this memory foam pillow is designed to help keep you supported so that you don't wake up feeling stiff. The slow-rebound memory foam contours to the shape of your back, shoulders, and neck, plus the casing is extra-breathable.

51. These Bed Sheets That Are Resistant To Wrinkles Mellanni Bed Sheet Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Searching for the most popular, affordable, overall incredible sheets you can find? Look no further than this set of microfiber bed sheets. They have more than 54,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, plus they're super-soft as well as wrinkle-resistant.

52. The Shoelaces That You'll Never Need To Bother Tying Lock Laces Elastic No-Tie Shoelaces $8 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to fumble with annoying knots and loops when you're using these no-tie shoelaces. They're great for anyone with arthritis or limited mobility in their hands, and they're designed so that they easily install into practically any pair of shoes.

53. A Family-Friendly Party Game That Only Takes 5 Minutes To Learn Exploding Kittens Card Game $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Kittens, explosions, and laser beams — what is there not to love about this hilarious, family-friendly party game? Players draw cards each round, but automatically lose if they pull the exploding kitten card. You can block the exploding kitten by using defuse cards, and the game is simple enough that it only takes about five minutes to learn.

54. An Oversized Sherpa Blanket Sweatshirt For Cozy Nights In THE COMFY Blanket Sweatshirt $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Slide onto the couch with a mug of hot cocoa while wearing this incredibly comfortable blanket sweatshirt. The extra-large hood keeps you warm if you wear it outside, and the huge pocket is great for storing phones or remotes. It's made from super-plush sherpa, and it's available in 15 different colors.

55. The Device That Can Hard Boil, Poach, Or Scramble Your Eggs Copper Chef Electric Egg Cooker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't have the patience to cook your own eggs, why not grab this electric egg cooker? It's able to make up to 14 eggs at a time, and you can even hard boil, poach, or scramble them. You can also use it to cook omelettes, plus it's compact size makes it perfect for cramped kitchens or dorm rooms.

56. This USB Flash Drive That's Compatible With Your Smartphone USB Flash Drive 128GB by Kimiandy $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of dealing with annoying cables and wires, just transfer files and photos from your smartphone to this USB flash drive. It's compatible with iPhones as well as Androids, plus it's able to hold up to 128 gigabytes of data.

57. A French Press That's Insulated To Keep Your Coffee Warm Coffee Gator Insulated French Press $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with rust-resistant stainless steel, this French press coffee maker is also insulated in order to keep your coffee warm for hours. The cool-touch handle helps prevent any accidental burns, plus it's made with a double-screen filter so that loose grounds don't wind up in your cup.

58. A Solar-Powered Charger That's Completely Waterproof Dizaul Solar Charger $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an external battery that can withstand the elements, this solar-powered one fits the bill. It's waterproof as well as shockproof, plus it's made with two USB ports so that you can charge multiple devices at the same time.

59. The Microfiber Hair Towel That Helps Reduce Frizz DuraComfort Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Ordinary towels create friction against your hair, which can lead to frizz. This towel, on the other hand, is made from soft, ultra-absorbent microfiber that creates less friction, which helps reduce any frizziness. It also absorbs more water than cotton so that your hair dries quickly, and many Amazon reviewers noted how it's the "perfect size."

60. This Eyebrow Gel That Can Last For Up To 3 Days Wunder2 Long Lasting Eyebrow Gel $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Able to last for up to three days, this waterproof eyebrow gel is an easy way to get bold, defined brows. It's also great for helping to tame any stray hairs, and the formula is vegan as well as cruelty-free.

61. An Acupressure Mat And Pillow That Can Help Alleviate Stress Nayoya Acupressure Set (2-Piece Set) $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Just lay on it for about 20 minutes every day, and this acupressure mat and pillow set can help alleviate stress as well as sciatic pain. It can also help improve your blood circulation, plus one Amazon reviewer even wrote that it gives them "almost instant pain relief, to the point I have to be careful not to fall asleep."