62 Clever Things You Should've Bought Sooner

1. The Sink Caddy Made From Stainless Steel KESOL Adhesive Sponge Holder $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but this sink caddy is also super-ventilated to help prevent mildew. There's space for a sponge as well as a handheld scrubber, and the suction cup is able to hold up to 15 pounds.

2. A Soothing Muscle Soak That Smells Like Lavenders SaltWorks Ultra Epsom Lavender Scented Bath Salt $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with a blend of magnesium flakes and lavender essential oil that releases a soothing scent, this muscle soak helps ease muscle pain after strenuous workouts. Just dissolve a few cups in your warm bath (exact directions are listed here), and enjoy the soak.

3. This Smartphone Mount That Sticks To Mirrors AIRSTIK Cradle for Any Phone Tablet Pad Holder $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Universally compatible with any type of smartphone, this mount sticks to windows and glass without any adhesive necessary. The bond is so strong that it's able to hold up to 2 pounds, and it's even reusable so you can move it around your home.

4. An Outlet Shelf That Can Hold Up To 10 Pounds Made for Amazon Outlet Shelf for Amazon Echo Devices $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't leave your smartphone on the ground while it's charging — just place it on this outlet shelf. It's so sturdy that it can hold up to 10 pounds, and it works great as a platform for your Alexa or Google Home.

5. These Baking Mats Made From Food-Safe Silicone AmazonBasics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat - Pack of 2 $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using wasteful sprays while you're baking, switch over to these reusable baking mats. They're made from food-safe silicone that's non-stick, and you can also use them to roll out pastries since they're flexible.

6. A Spray That Stops Your Glasses From Fogging Up Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray for No $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Does your mask keep fogging up your glasses? Just give your lenses a few spritzes of this anti-fog spray. It's safe for all types of non AR-coated lenses like binoculars, goggles, or even ski masks — and each bottle comes with enough serum for about 400 uses.

7. These Gripper Clips That Let You Create Cabinet Spice Racks Bellemain Spice Gripper Clip Strips for Plastic Jars - Set of 3 $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Just pop these gripper clips onto the inside of your cabinet door, and you'll have a convenient place to keep all of your spices. The included adhesive makes it easy to stick them anywhere, and the grip is adjustable to fit a variety of bottles.

8. A Book Light That Produces Warm Amber Light Book Light $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Amber light is easier on the eyes than bright white light, making this clip-on light perfect for reading. The flexible gooseneck makes it easy to adjust where the light is pointed, and the battery lasts for up to 30 hours before it needs to be recharged.

9. The Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated BOTTLED JOY 1 Gallon Water Bottle $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Have trouble remembering to drink water throughout the day? Make sure to grab this motivational bottle. Not only does it have printed time stamps and messages that remind you to stay hydrated, but it's also able to hold up to 1 gallon of water.

10. A Pet Hair Removal System That Doesn't Need Costly Refills Brellavi Pet Hair Remove $20 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no need to buy any refill sticky paper when you have this pet hair removal kit, as the brushes inside are completely reusable. Once the brushes are full of hair or lint, simply dip them into their bases, and it'll strip away all the hair so that the bristles are clean.

11. This Wearable Fleece Blanket With Sleeves & A Pocket Catalonia Wearable Blanket $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike regular blankets, this one is made with cozy sleeves and a large pocket so that you can wear it around your home. It's made from soft micro-mink, and you've got options when it comes to color: gray, purple, wine, and more.

12. The Reusable Cotton Swab That's Actually Made Of Silicone Rnker Reusable Silicone Q-Tip $9 | Amazon See on amazon Instead of letting piles and piles of cotton swabs build up around your bathroom sink, replace all of them with this one silicone swab. Since it's made with silicone, it's reusable and easy to clean. Plus, it's available in so many different colors.

13. The Hat Rack That Fits Over Your Door Perfect Curve CapRack18 $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't take up all the shelves in your closet with hats — just throw them onto this over-the-door rack. There's enough space for up to 18 hats, and the buckle lets you adjust how tightly it fits against the door to prevent any sagging or swaying.

14. A Cup That Lets You Enjoy Cereal On The Go The CrunchCup - A Portable Cereal Cup $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't have enough time to sit down for a bowl of cereal in the morning? Just pour your cereal and milk into this special to-go cup. The dual chambers keep your milk and cereal separate until you pour them into your mouth so that your breakfast is crunchy — not soggy.

15. This Makeup Organizer With Space For Brushes, Polish, & More DreamGenius Makeup Organizer 360- $29 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you've got brushes, nail polishes, or even lotions clogging up your vanity — there's space for it in this makeup organizer. The tower rotates so that it's easy to reach all your cosmetics without knocking anything over, and the shelves are even adjustable for any extra-tall bottles.

16. A Bendable Smartphone Tripod That Comes With A Remote Naohiro Phone Tripod $20 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to race against your phone's timer to make it into a photo, as this tripod comes with a shutter remote you can use from up to 30 feet away. The octopus legs are flexible so that you can balance it on uneven surfaces, and it's compatible with various smartphone brands.

17. The Tool That Helps You Open Stubborn Jars Rtreek Jar Opener $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Can't get that stubborn jar open? Grab this jar opener, pop it over the lid, then give it a twist — the anti-skid teeth will latch on and pull it open. It's designed to work on all types of lids, and the ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use.

18. A Pair Of Body Brushes That Exfoliate Away Old Skin Dry Body Shower Brush $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Leave your skin glowing while helping to stimulate blood flow with these body brushes. You can use them wet or dry, and they're great for getting rid of old skin or dry flakes. They're made from high-quality bamboo, and the handle helps you maintain your grip in the shower.

19. These Dryer Balls Made From Premium New Zealand Wool Wool Dryer Balls Organic XL 6-Pack, $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these dryer balls made from 100% premium New Zealand wool, but they also help aerate your laundry so that it dries faster. And if saving money on your utility bill isn't enough, get this: They're also completely reusable and can even soften your laundry without any additives required.

20. A Water Flosser That's Totally Affordable Water Flosser Professional Cordless Dental Oral Irrigator $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Many water flossers can be expensive, whereas this one is only $40. I'll use it in the shower when I'm trying to save time on busy mornings, and the water pressure is adjustable depending on how sensitive your gums are: normal, soft, or pulse.

21. The Affordable Way To Fix Dings In Your Wood Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers - Set of 13 $10 | Amazon See on Amazon I ordered this pack of furniture markers and crayons after my coffee table started showing signs of wear, and let me tell you: They're way cheaper than buying a new table. Each set comes with six markers and crayons in wood-friendly shades like maple, oak, cherry, mahogany, and more.

22. A Power Strip Tower With 4 Built-In USB Ports MAOZUA Surge Protector $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Tons of power strips don't have any USB ports — but not this one. Not only does it feature four ports, but the upright design also makes it great for desktops or saving floor space. The 10 outlets feature surge protection, and many reviewers raved about how conveniently long the power cable is.

23. This Sanitizing Wand That Can Even Deodorize Shoes The Germ Reaper - Ultraviolet Light Sanitizer. UV-c Sanitizing Portable - Kills Germs, Bacteria, Mold, and Viruses Effectively $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got a dirty countertop or your shoes are emitting unwanted odors, this sanitizing wand can help. The UV-C light technology helps eliminate germs and bacteria after just 10 seconds of exposure, and all it needs are four AA batteries (which are not included).

24. A Bluetooth Speaker That Also Enlarges Your Phone Screen GLISTON 8'' 3D Phone Screen Enlarger with Bluetooth Speaker, $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of watching videos on your tiny smartphone screen? Make sure to check out this screen enlarger. Just pop your smartphone on the back platform, and the screen will appear up to three times larger. It also features built-in Bluetooth speakers.

25. These Resistance Bands For Getting Toned At Home Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands for Home Fitness $8 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't need an expensive gym membership to tone your muscles — just grab this set of resistance bands. Each order comes with five in increasing levels of resistance, and they're made from heavy-duty latex that's 100% natural.

26. A Colander That Collapses To Save Space In Your Kitchen Goodking Collapsible Colander $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Regular strainers can take up a ton of space when you're not using them, whereas this one collapses for easy storage. The feet also fold in so that it can stand on its own or balance on the edges of your sink, and the collapsible part is made from durable silicone.

27. These Food Saver Balls That Help Keep Greens Fresh Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If your produce tends to spoil before you're able to eat it, you might want to grab these food saver balls. They absorb excess moisture to help extend the life of your greens by up to three times, and they're even reusable — just switch out the inside packet once every three months.

28. A Pack Of Reusable Cloths That Are Ultra-Absorbent Magic Sponge Cloth by Amala $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using wasteful paper towels, you can save yourself some money with these reusable dish cloths. Each one is made from materials that are vegan as well as non-GMO, and they absorb up to 20 times their own weight in water.

29. The Face Mask That's Loaded With Nourishing Collagen Ebanel 10 Pack Collagen Face Mask $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Collagen can help improve your skin's elasticity, and these face masks are absolutely loaded with it. The hyaluronic acid on each mask is also great for helping to reduce unwanted inflammation in your face, while the vitamin E and aloe vera work to hydrate any dry areas.

30. A Face Scrubber Infused With Cleansing Tea Tree Oil Spongeables Tea Tree Oil Facial Cleanser in a Sponge, $5.74 | Amazon See on Amazon Just add water to this face scrubber, and the tea tree oil that's infused into its fibers will help exfoliate away old skin while softening your complexion. It's reusable for more than 20 washes, and many reviewers wrote about how it "smells great."

31. This Chic Spray Bottle That's Perfect For Olive Oil Olive Oil Sprayer $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from solid glass that's completely BPA-free, this spray bottle is perfect for holding olive oil, vinegar, or even cooking wine. The spray top is made from food-grade stainless steel, and the anti-dust nozzle is even resistant to leaks.

32. A Chiller Container That Cools Coffee Down Fast HyperChiller by Maxi-Matic $25 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to dilute your hot coffee with ice cubes: Simply pour it into this chiller container, instead. It cools down any mug of coffee in just one minute, and it's incredibly easy to use: Simply keep it in your freezer, and it'll be ready to go whenever you are.

33. The Knife That Curls Your Sticks Of Butter Butter Spreader Knife Thick Stainless Steel Professional Chef Knife 3 in 1 $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Sliced chunks of butter don't spread easily, which is why this butter knife features slotted holes along the blade that allow you to cut small curls of butter. The curls are thinner, which means they'll spread easier — and the knife itself is made from stainless steel.

34. A Lint Remover That Doesn't Require Sticky Sheets Portable Wood Lint Remover $9 | Amazon See on Amazon There are no sticky sheets required with this lint remover, as the bristles latch onto collections of fluff so that your clothes are left looking crisp. It also works great on pet hair, and it's small enough that you can easily take it with you while traveling.

35. These Shower Fizzies Formulated With Essential Oils Headache Rx Shower Steamers with Essential Oils $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Made without any artificial fragrances, these shower fizzies release relaxing essential oils into your shower to help you de-stress after a long day. They only take about 10 minutes to dissolve, and some reviewers even found that they helped to soothe headache pain.

36. A Mop & Broom Holder To Organize Your Utility Closet Home- It Mop and Broom Holder $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Mount this mop and broom holder into any wall, and you'll instantly have a convenient place to keep cleaning supplies, shovels, or even golf clubs. Each ball gripper is able to hold up to 7.5 pounds, and they automatically adjust to fit large and small handles alike.

37. The Desk That Fits Around Your Steering Wheel Homesprit Car Steering Wheel Desk, $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're working in your car or eating in between meetings, this steering wheel desk is a must-have. It easily hooks onto your wheel without any tools or clamps, and it takes up hardly any space in the car when you're not using it.

38. A Pair Of Scissors That Make Quick Work Of Chopping Herbs Jenaluca Herb Scissors with 5 Blades $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Chopping up herbs quickly becomes tedious, whereas these scissors seriously expedite the process. The five blades are made from stainless steel, and each order also comes with a protective blade cover to help keep you protected when not in use.

39. This Dish-Drying Rack That Rolls Out Over Your Sink KIBEE Dish Drying Rack Stainless Steel Roll Up Over The Sink Drainer Gadget $16 | Amazon See on Amazon I upgraded to this over-the-sink drying rack once I got tired of my bulky dish rack taking up tons of counter space. It's made from food-grade stainless steel that's rustproof, and you can even use it as a trivet for hot pots and pans in a pinch.

40. A Pair Of Massaging Lacrosse Balls That Target Muscle Knots Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls $11 | Amazon See on Amazon When regular rollers and massagers won't get the job done, it might be time to give these rubber lacrosse balls a try. They reach deep into sore muscles to target any tense trigger points, and they're so versatile that you can use them all over your body.

41. The Shower Caddy That Mounts Without Any Drilling KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf with Hooks $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Drilling through your tile can seem daunting, which is why this mounted shower caddy comes with super-strong adhesive for easy installation. It's rust-resistant so that you don't have to worry about corrosion — and there are four hooks on the bottom for loofahs, towels, razors, and more.

42. An Icy Face Roller That Helps Soothe Unwanted Puffiness LATME Ice Roller for Face & Eye $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you woke up with puffy under-eyes or feel a headache coming on, this ice roller can help. Just keep it in your fridge so that it's ready to go whenever you need it, then rub it anywhere that needs to cool down. You can even use it to rub in face cream for some extra nourishment on stressful days.

43. This Set Of Laundry Bags That Keep Your Clothes Organized Set of 5 Mesh Laundry Bags $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your intimates separated from your whites — or even keep track of all your socks — with these laundry bags. They're made from breathable mesh so that you can toss them straight from the washer into the dryer, and each order comes with five: one extra-large, two large, and two medium.

44. A Selfie Ring Light With 3 Different Color Modes 10.2 inch Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this selfie light stand on its own tripod, but there are also three color modes to choose from: warm light, cool white, or daylight. There are two adjustable phone mounts on the front so that you can easily take photos or videos, and the power cable is extra-long for added convenience.

45. The Anti-Chafe Stick Made With Natural Ingredients Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with natural ingredients from plants that help hydrate your skin, this anti-chafe stick is a must-have for anyone who suffers from uncomfortable rubbing. Unlike other anti-chafe balms, this one provides hours or protection without leaving behind any greasy residues.

47. These Acne Patches That Shrink Unwanted Blemishes Quickly Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Spot Treatment $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Got a stray unwanted blemish that popped up in the middle of the day? Just cover it with one of these acne patches. They're infused with hydrocolloid dressing to help get your blemish visibly smaller within six hours, and the matte finish lets you blend them in using makeup.

48. A Pack Of Scrunchies With Hidden Pockets Oaoleer 6pcs Velvet Scrunchies With Pocket $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Need a subtle place to stash some cash? These scrunchies feature hidden pockets that are large enough for money, your ID, or even precious jewelry. They're also completely functional — wrap your hair up like normal knowing that your items are close by and your hair is secure.

49. The Serum That Gets Rid Of Cuticles In Just 4 Seconds ProLinc Cuticle Eliminator, $7.50 | Amazon See on Amazon I've been doing my own gels at home for about a year now, and this cuticle serum is an absolute game changer. It only takes about 45 seconds to soften your cuticles so that they're easy to scrape away, and the formula is even 100% cruelty-free.

50. A Set Of Floating Shelves That Upgrade Any Space SRIWATANA Floating Shelves Wall Mounted $15 | Amazon See on Amazon You can never go wrong with adding a cute set of floating shelves to a blank wall, and these ones are available for less than $20. Each order comes with all the mounting hardware needed for installation, and there are two finishes to choose from: carbonized black, or white.

51. These Tongue Scrapers Made From Medical-Grade Stainless Steel BASIC CONCEPTS Tongue Scraper (2 Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon When brushing your teeth isn't doing enough to get rid of odor-causing bacteria, these tongue scrapers can help. Simply drag the rounded end across your tongue to get rid of any buildup. Because they're made from medical-grade stainless steel, you don't have to worry about them rusting.

52. A Shelving Unit That Fits Into Tight Spaces Mobile Shelving Unit Organizer with 4 Large Storage Baskets, $31 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep it up against a wall for some quick storage, or slide these rolling shelves into any tight spaces around the house (like the gap between your washer and dryer). One reviewer even raved that "it was easy to install and holds quite a lot of stuff."

53. The Applicator Wand That Helps You Spread Lotion Everywhere Skinerals Padded Back Wand Self Tanner and Body Lotion Applicator $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Can't reach those awkward spots in the middle of your back? Then you'll definitely want this applicator wand. The pad at the end of the handle makes it easy to apply self tanner, lotions, sunscreen, and more. Plus, it's made from microfiber that easily washes clean.

54. A Sponge Holder Made From Durable Silicone GOOD TO GOOD Silicone Sponges Holder $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made from durable silicone, but this sponge holder also features slots on the bottom so that your scrubbers dry quickly. Many reviewers raved about how it's "well-made," and one even wrote that "This keeps my counters dry, stops the soap dispensers from sliding and is easy to clean!"

55. These Burner Covers That Help Keep Your Stove Clean Stove Burner Covers $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for an easy way to keep your stove clean? Search no further than these burner covers. Simply pop them over your gas burners before you start cooking, allow them to catch any drips or spills, and then rinse them clean once you're done. Choose from two colors: black or silver.

56. A Bluetooth Tracker You Can Stick To Your Phone Tile Sticker (2020) 4-pack - Small, Adhesive Bluetooth Tracker $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Phone, keys, wallet — if you often misplace one of these, you'll want to stick one of these Bluetooth trackers on it. You can use the free downloadable app to locate your items from up to 150 feet away, and the batteries are made to last for at least three years.

57. The Foam Roller That Won't Fall Flat TriggerPoint CORE Multi-Density Solid Foam Roller $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of falling flat over time, this foam roller stays sturdy. Not only is it made from solid EVA foam, but the raised grid pattern also reaches deep into muscles to release tension. Plus, it's the perfect size to keep in a gym bag.

58. A Set Of Storage Bins That Slide Underneath Your Bed Mill & Mint Undercover Cubes 3 Under Bed Storage Bins $28 | Amazon See on Amazon When you don't have enough space in your closet or wardrobe for all your sheets and blankets, just put them into these storage bins. The low profile makes it easy to slide them underneath your bed, and they're made from breathable fabric so that your garments stay fresh.

59. This Cheese Board Made From Chic Bamboo Unique Bamboo Cheese Board $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're going to kick back with some charcuterie, you may as well do it in style with this cheese board. It's made from chic bamboo that's easy on your knives, and it's even naturally antimicrobial so you don't have to worry as much about cross-contamination.

60. A Wireless Charger That Also Works On AirPods 4 in 1 Wireless Charger $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with any Qi-enabled smartphone, this wireless charger stands apart from the competition since it's also designed to work with AirPods as well as the iWatch. And unlike other wireless chargers, this one works through your case so that there's no need to remove it.

61. The Water Flosser That's Gentle On Your Gums Waterpik Power Flosser $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Just slide the nylon cleaning tip between your teeth, and this water flosser will flush away plaque and bacteria so that your mouth is left feeling fresh. Each order comes with 15 disposable tips, and all it requires to work is one AA battery (which isn't included).