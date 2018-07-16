61 Brilliant & Shockingly Affordable Products Most Added To Amazon Wish Lists

Think back to second grade, when your best friend in class got one of those stacking point crayons, and you just had to have one, too. The best random but brilliant products most added to Amazon wish lists are a little bit like that. Yeah, I'm a grown woman now, but when hundreds of people are bookmarking the same product, it's probably for a reason. It also kind of really makes me want it, too. Immature? Maybe. Hands down the most promising way to spend my money? Most definitely.

In all seriousness, writing about Amazon products is my life, but I'll admit — I get a ton of inspiration from what other people are purchasing. If an item's sales have increased tenfold in the past week, it's usually something that you'll actually want. Scanning Amazon's "most wished for" category is how I've found some of my all-time favorites that I now use consistently, both in my roundups and in my everyday routine.

So whether you're raiding people's wish lists for gifts that only look expensive or yearning for a solid way to spend this month's paycheck, look no further. The trusty users of Amazon have already done all the hard work for you with these brilliant and shockingly affordable products.

This Gentle Skin Brush That Prevents Razor Bumps And Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $11 Amazon The Dylonic exfoliating brush has flexible fibers that gently remove dead skin and unclog pores, which reduces irritation, razor bumps, and ingrown hairs after shaving. It has an easy-to-hold ergonomic grip, and it's waterproof, so it can be used in the shower. "[I] have had razor bumps my whole life, and for the first time I have clear skin," says one happy reviewer.

This Tiny Essential Oil Diffuser With All The Right Features VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser $21 Amazon Even though it's mini, this essential oil diffuser runs for up to eight hours and has all the necessary features. Not only does it boast seven different colored mood lights, but it also gives you the option of three modes and shuts off automatically when the tank is empty.

These Socks That Hydrate And Soften Dry, Cracked Feet Without Any Effort On Your Part NatraCure Moisturizing Gel Socks $15 Amazon These NatraCure socks are infused with a premium gel lining that slowly releases oils, vitamins, and botanicals to your feet. The result is soft, hydrated skin wherever it used to be dry and cracked. They're even hypoallergenic, washable, and can be used several times each.

This Must-Have If You Make Your Own Guac Or Avocado Toast OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer $10 Amazon If you're an avocado lover, this one's for you. It's an all-in-one tool that opens, removes the pit, and slices avocados safely and without hassle. It's top-rack dishwasher-safe, and reviewers call it "the best kitchen gizmo [they've] bought in a long time."

This Electric Wrap Blanket With Four Heat Settings Sunbeam Chill Away Heated Fleece Wrap $30 Amazon This brilliant heated fleece wrap is as convenient as a blanket, but so, so much warmer. It features four electric settings for customized warmth, and has an easy-to-use control pad on its seven-foot cord. It even has pockets to keep your hands warm, and the wrap itself can be thrown in the washing machine when it gets dirty.

This Volcanic Rock Spray That Helps With Acne And Overly Dry Skin Skinerals Topazanite Theraceutical Spray $12 Amazon Because it's made from real volcanic rock, this theraceutical spray contains at least 77 trace elements to help skin. It can be used for psoriasis, eczema, acne, sunburn, or dermatitis, and some reviewers call it a "life changer" because it's easy to apply, fragrance-free, and fast-acting.

This Chic iPhone Dock That Charges And Syncs Simultaneously Red Gem iPhone Charging Dock $10 Amazon Because it's made from quality aluminum, this Red Gem dock is both sturdy and lightweight. It has a lightning connector that syncs and charges your device simultaneously, and it's compatible with iPhones 5-6 as well as several iPods and iPads. Best of all, it holds your phone upright so you can watch videos or read while it's charging, and it's available in silver or pale blue, too.

This Towel That Seriously Cools You Down When You're Overheating The Original Chill Pal Cooling Towel $12 Amazon Just by wetting, wringing, and snapping it, this cooling towel stays insanely cold against your skin to help with hot flashes, outdoor activities, and intense workouts. The magic is in the rapid evaporation caused by its special material, but it stays cool for hours and is easy to reactivate over and over again. It's also available in four colors, and it's made to last.

These Incredible Bluetooth Headphones For A Great Price SENSO Bluetooth Headphones $30 Amazon Not only are these SENSO Bluetooth headphones sweat-proof, totally wireless, and designed to stay put, but they deliver clear, incredible sound quality with their state-of-the-art acoustic components. They also last for up to eight hours continuously on one charge and connect seamlessly with all Bluetooth enabled devices from up to 30 feet away.

This Snail Mucin Essence That Reviewers Can't Get Enough Of Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 Amazon Yes, this Korean power essence is made from real snail mucin, but it's a cult-favorite for a reason. It nourishes and hydrates dry skin while simultaneously fighting acne and helping scars to heal. It also absorbs extremely well without leaving a residue, and reviewers say it's safe on sensitive irritation-prone skin.

This Eye Mask That Blocks Out All The Light Bedtime Bliss Sleep Mask $13 Amazon The sleep mask is specifically designed to block out light — completely — while remaining comfortable for all-night wear. Its contoured shape won't apply pressure to your eyes or cheekbones, and its adjustable strap fits just about anyone. This order even comes with quality ear plugs and a travel carrying pouch, so you're getting quite the bang for your buck.

These Pimple Patches That Suck Out All The Gross Stuff So Skin Can Heal Fast Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch $5 Amazon According to reviewers, these Cosrx Acne pimple patches do an awesome job of sucking out the gunk and keeping bacteria out, which seriously speeds up the whole blemish-healing process. They're a K-beauty favorite and can be worn overnight or for a few hours, and since they're clear, they're pretty discreet, too.

This Easy-To-Use Wine Bottle Pump That Recreates An Airtight Seal The Original Vacu Vin $13 Amazon Keep your open bottles tasting fresh for up to a week with the original Vacu Vin. It comes with a vacuum pump and two bottle stoppers that remove all the air, creating a lasting seal that works on both red or white. It's a number one best-seller because it actually works, and reviewers say "it is so simple and easy to use."

This Silicone Baking Mat For Evenly Distributed Heat And Virtually No Mess Silpat Baking Mat $24 Amazon Because it's made from fiberglass mesh and the highest quality food grade silicone, this baking mat replaces the need for butter, grease, oils, and sprays. It makes any tray totally non-stick and distributes the heat for even cooking, whether you're baking cookies or browning potatoes. It's also super easy to clean and comes in multiple sizes.

These Shot Glasses Made From Himalayan Salt That Infuse Drinks With Complex Flavors Milliard Premium Himalayan Salt Shot Glasses $23 Amazon Calling all tequila-lovers: These interesting shot glasses are made using 100 percent authentic Himalayan salt, which infuses your liquor with complex flavors and a naturally transferred salty taste. Not only are they FDA-approved, food-grade, and naturally anti-microbial, but they just need to be wiped down with water to keep them sanitary.

This Cleansing Brush With Four Attachments For Full-Body Skin Care Essential Skin Solutions Cleansing Brush $24 Amazon This motorized cleansing brush is waterproof, cordless, and has four interchangeable heads: an exfoliating body brush, sensitive skin facial brush, firm microdermabrasion brush, and pumice attachment for feet. One reviewer, who used the device every day for two weeks, said her "blackheads are completely gone."

These Smart Plugs That Let You Control Your Electronics From Anywhere Smart Plug $33 Amazon These smart plugs turn your phone (and your voice, if you have Alexa) into a remote control for your electronics. They work via wifi and allow you to set timers and schedules for your appliances and lights, so you never again have to worry about whether you forgot to turn them on or off. They're also designed to be small and unobtrusive, so they don't get in the way of other plugs.

This Tiny Waterproof Speaker For Singing In The Shower Abco Tech Shower Speaker $12 Amazon Listen to all your favorite playlists in the shower with this Abco Tech speaker. Not only is it water-resistant and equipped with a suction cup, but it also has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 15 hours. The on-device buttons let you change songs from the shower, and the included mic allows you to make hands-free speaker calls.

This Heated Shiatsu Massage Pillow With 6000+ Reviews Zyllion Shiatsu Pillow Massager $25 Amazon With powerful 3D nodes that automatically change direction, this shiatsu pillow delivers a soothing massage to any part of the body. It comes with both a wall and car adapter, and it has straps on the back so you can secure it to your favorite chair. Reviewers also love the added heat option, which they say seriously "helps with muscle relaxation."

This Must-Have All-In-One Salad Prepping Bowl Allure Salad Cutter Bowl $10 Amazon The Allure salad cutter bowl allows you to throw all the ingredients in at once and chop everything simultaneously. It also doubles as a strainer when you're washing your lettuce, and it has a generous 1.2-liter capacity that makes up to five servings at once. It's also dishwasher-safe, so it's super easy to keep clean.

These Assorted Face Masks For Every Type Of Skin Dilemma Nature Republic Real Nature Mask Sheet $10 Amazon These assorted sheet masks by K-beauty megabrand Nature Republic are made using actual plant extracts that solve every type of skincare woe. The tomato helps even out skin tone when you're feeling blotchy, the shea butter helps with moisture on dry winter nights, and the acai berry is loaded with antioxidants for skin that needs some nourishment. Reviewers also say they're high-quality, great for sensitive skin, and comfortable to wear.

This Genius Stool That Makes It Easier To Go To The Bathroom Squatty Potty $25 Amazon The Squatty Potty has been making waves since the second it came out, and more and more people are jumping on the bandwagon because — put simply — it works. It's a stool that wraps around your toilet bowl to help you lift your legs while going to the bathroom, which in turn straightens out your colon so you can release more easily. It also comes in multiple heights and is easy to clean and built to last.

This Clay Mask That Sucks Out All The Impurities Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $8 Amazon Made with nothing but 100 percent natural calcium bentonite clay, the Aztec Secret Indian healing mask is extremely effective when it comes to cleansing pores, getting rid of blackheads, lessening acne, and brightening your overall complexion. Since bentonite clay is super absorbent, it sucks out all the impurities, leaving skin looking "fresh," "clean," and "glowing," according to reviewers.

This Heavy-Duty Power Bank That's A Little Bigger Than a Credit Card Anker PowerCore Power Bank $26 Amazon Widely considered one of the most powerful power banks for its size and weight, this Anker PowerCore provides almost three and a half charges on one battery life. Its 10000mAh is super fast, but roughly the size of a credit card, so you can take it anywhere without any hassle. It also comes with a micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, and worry-free 18-month warranty.

This Activated Charcoal Deodorant That Keeps You Fresh And Dry PiperWai Natural Deodorant $16 Amazon Initially seen on ABC's Shark Tank, PiperWai deodorant is now one of the best ways to stay dry and fresh without harmful ingredients. Instead, it uses activated charcoal, tapioca starch, and various natural oils to fight odor-causing bacteria and effortlessly absorb sweat. It even balances the pH under your arms without causing irritation or marks on your clothing.

This Acupressure Foot Massager That Doesn't Require Any Power TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $47 Amazon With two rows of different acupressure nodes and a travel-friendly design, the TheraFlow dual roller lets you get in a foot massage anywhere, anytime. The sturdy wood stimulates pressure points in the feet and loosens up tight muscles, so it's a "great way to relax at the end of the day," according to reviewers. It also comes with a free reflexology chart.

This Tiny Sound Machine And Bluetooth Speaker LectroFan Micro Wireless Sleep Sound Machine $35 Amazon The LectroFan Micro is a tiny sound machine that blocks out external noise, helping you sleep better or concentrate more effectively. It comes pre-programmed with 10 soothing noises, and since it's rechargeable, it allows for 16 hours of cordless listening. Because of its Bluetooth capabilities, it doubles as a speaker for your music or as a hands-free calling device, and the top pops up and swivels 360 degrees to direct the sound anywhere.

These Interchangeable Curling Iron Barrels For Five Styles In One Xtava 5-In-11 Professional Curling Iron Set $47 Amazon Rather than settling on a single barrel width, get everything from loose waves to tight ringlets with this professional curling set. It comes with five interchangeable attachments, all of which are made with ceramic tourmaline to reduce damage and ease frizz. The temperature can be set anywhere between 250 to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, and it has universal dual voltage and an auto shut-off function. This set even comes with a free heat glove, as an added bonus.

This Healing Hair Mask That Nourishes, Hydrates, And Increases Growth Calily Life Organic Coconut Oil Hair Mask $10 Amazon Stuffed with natural Dead Sea minerals and high-quality cold pressed coconut oil, this hair mask improves texture, replenishes nutrients, and helps to hydrate dry and damaged strands. Because of its natural ingredients, it deeply penetrates the hair cuticles and speeds up growth without making things oily. Instead, reviewers say it looks "healthy," "silky," and "shiny," even despite heat or color processing.

This Vibrating Heated Bath For Your Feet Conair Foot Pedicure Spa $28 Amazon Bring all the comfort of a salon pedicure to your home with this foot bath spa by Conair. It has toe-touch controls for heat and vibrations, and the massage attachment works out aches and pains while you relax. It's even got nodes on the splash guard so you can unwind while your toes are drying.

This Intriguing Travel Pillow That's Easy To Pack Morph Travel Pillow $17 Amazon The Morph travel pillow is essentially a memory foam-stuffed sphere with a strap, but it has a super-high rating for a reason. It's not bulky or suffocating, but it effectively offers some of the best spinal or cervical support you've ever experienced on a plane. It can also be used to support your lower back, knees, or neck for quality naps

32 This Hilarious Card Game That Asks "Which Friend Is Most Likely To..." Drunk, Stoned, Or Stupid $16 Amazon If you believe that all your friends deserve their own superlatives, Drunk, Stoned, Or Stupid is the game for you. It comes with 250 "most likely to" cards, which you then give to the person who best fits the description. The person with the most cards loses, and the more players, the better (even 10 is fine). It's a genius way to get everyone at a party laughing, and people call it "tons of fun" and "absolutely hilarious." Buy Now

33 This Awesome Charcoal Cleanser That Apparently Does Your Skin Some Huge Favors All Natural Activated Charcoal Facial Cleanser $16 Amazon This detox facial cleanser uses real activated charcoal to draw out toxins and trap impurities. It also works as a gentle exfoliator to remove dead skin, and has ingredients like tea extracts for antioxidants and coconut oil for moisture. Best of all, it does all of that without stripping important oils or causing irritation. "It smells wonderful and it does not dry out my skin (even though I have oily/sensitive) skin," says one reviewer, who states that it "cleared up everything." Buy Now

34 This Brilliant Way To Brighten Up Your Selfies SRL Selfie Ring Light $11 Amazon Because it's rechargeable and clips onto just about any device, this selfie ring light is a genius way to brighten up all your pictures. It has 36 LED bulbs to soften features and reduce shadows, and it has three brightness settings and a rubber backing, so it won't harm your phone or tablet. Buy Now

35 This 100 Percent Cotton Robe... With Pockets Amazon Essentials Cotton Robe (Sizes S-XL) $24 Amazon Nothing feels quite as luxurious as a 100 percent cotton robe — and if it has pockets, I'm sold. This one from Amazon Essentials is warm but breathable, and it comes in eight gorgeous colors. It's also machine-washable and holds up really well to everyday wear, especially considering the amazing price. Buy Now

36 This Adjustable Wooden Stand That Holds Everything From Books To Laptops CAMINO Natural Wood Automatic Angle Stand $16 Amazon Whether it's a cookbook, textbook, beach novel, laptop, or tablet, this automatic angle stand makes reading so much easier. Its durable automatic adjustment stand can be set at 12 different angles, and its strong spring steel arms hold the pages or device in place. Since it's made from 100 percent natural wood, it's durable as well as sleek and lightweight, too. Buy Now

37 This Hydrating Overnight Mask Made From Real Snow Water Laneige Water Sleeping Mask $24 Amazon This lightweight gel-textured cream is called the Laneige Water sleeping mask, and it delivers deep hydration to your skin overnight. It's loaded with real snow water to restore clarity, vitality, and brightness, and it's safe on sensitive and inflamed skin. "Seriously, I've never has skin this soft that STAYED this soft," says one reviewer. Buy Now

38 This Insulated Pint Glass That's Available In 10 Colors Hydro Flask Stackable Vacuum Insulated True Pint $25 Amazon Lined with pure stainless steel and built with a double wall vacuum insulation, this Hydro Flask True Pint ensures that your beer (or anything else) stays insanely cold without compromising the taste. It even features a special lip for the perfect drinking experience, and since it's lightweight and stackable, you can easily transport it to picnics, barbecues, or tailgating parties. Buy Now

39 This All-In-One Kit To Brew Your Own Kombucha At Home Kombucha Brewing Kit $49 Amazon Kombucha (a fermented carbonated tea drink) is showing up in grocery stores everywhere because of its health-giving probiotics, but it doesn't come cheap. Instead, make your own at home with this Kombucha brewing kit. In addition to its organic ingredients, it comes with everything you need from the brewing jar to the pH test strips. It has a near five-star rating because the instructions are super detailed, and reviewers say the batches "taste even better than what I can buy at the store." Buy Now

40 This Insanely Small Speaker With Incredible Volume And Sound Quality Ancord Micro Bluetooth Speaker $17 Amazon Even though it's roughly the size of an acorn, this Bluetooth speaker has an insanely huge volume capacity. It has a simple one-button system for remote picture-taking (easiest selfies ever, anyone?) and hands-free calls. It's also rechargeable and wireless, and reviewers are "blown away" by the sound quality and convenience of this thing. Buy Now

41 These Silicone Lids For The Three-Sips-And-Dips Beer Drinker Beer Savers $8 Amazon These silicone beer savers are washable, reusable, and dishwasher-safe. They're designed to keep open beers sanitary and fresher for longer, and they fit most standard bottle sizes. Buy Now

42 This Quality Ceramic Curling Iron With A Free Heat Glove Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand $28 Amazon Made with a ceramic tourmaline barrel for reduced frizz and increased shine, this quality curling wand comes at a great price. It has one-and-one-fourth inches for loose tousled curls, a tangle-free six-foot swivel cord, and fast-heating element. You even get a free heat-protecting glove so you can perfect your styling without worrying about burns. Buy Now

43 This Double-Sided Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That's Hypoallergenic And Silky Smooth YANIBEST Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $18 Amazon Whether you're after smoother skin, better curls, or just a cooler night's sleep, this mulberry silk pillowcase is the way to go. It's made with 100 percent pure mulberry silk on both sides, which more effectively distributes your hair and skin's natural oils. It's also hypoallergenic, much more breathable than cotton, and comes in four sizes and 14 different colors. Buy Now

44 These Stackable Kitchen Essentials That Look Like A Wine Bottle When Assembled BUTEFO 8-In-1 Kitchen Tool Set $11 Amazon This cooking utensil set is hands down one of the most interesting kitchen products I've seen in a while. All the necessities (from a funnel to an egg masher) are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, and they stack together to create a wine bottle-shaped accent. Buy Now

45 This Quality Fitness Tracker If You're Looking For A Deal Wesoo K1 Fitness Watch $30 Amazon Track your workouts, steps, distance, calories, and sleep quality with this affordable Wesoo K1 fitness watch. The all-new hardware architecture offers faster processing and more accuracy delivered straight to the app on your phone, and since it's USB-rechargeable, water-resistant, and removable so you can personalize the band, people are absolutely loving it. This one comes in the original black with a purple replacement band. Buy Now

46 This Ultra-Convenient Mini Blender That Doubles As A Travel Mug Homgeek Personal Mini Blender $33 Amazon Blend shakes and smoothies in this personal mini blender, and then take the cup and go. The BPA-free jar is durable and comes with a sport lid and a hook for easy travel, and the powerful 350-watt motor and four stainless steel blades are suitable for a wide variety of ingredients. Buy Now

47 These Light-Diffusing Shimmers For Highlighting And Brightening UCANBE Highlighter Palette Shimmer Kit $10 Amazon This on-trend highlighter palette comes with four metallic powders for intense luminosity. Because they're made with light-diffusing pigments, they're ideal for brightening cheekbones, eyelids, brow bones, inner corners, and lips. They go on super smooth and blend easily, so you can use them one at a time or build them on top of one another to create your own effects. Buy Now

48 This Cake-Like Natural Sponge That Exfoliates And Cleanses Without Irritating Skin MY Konjac Sponge $7 Amazon Made from genuine Konjac plant root, this Konjac sponge softens into a cake-like consistency when wet, making it a safe and gentle way to exfoliate sensitive skin. It's also infused with real antibacterial activated charcoal to draw impurities out from the pores, and it comes with a built-in string so you can hang it anywhere to dry. Buy Now

49 This Awesome Little Invention That Extends The Life Of Your Fresh Herbs Prepara Herb Savor $30 Amazon If you're one of those people who avoids buying fresh herbs because you know you'll only use three leaves a day, the Prepara herb savor is for you. It triples the life of your fresh herbs by providing a continuous source of water and creating a protective shell around them. The materials are all BPA-free, and it's designed to fit effortlessly on any refrigerator door. Buy Now

50 This USB-Rechargeable Vanity Mirror With Touch-Technology And Magnification Easehold Lighted Vanity Mirror $26 Amazon This lighted vanity mirror has three panels of different magnifications and built-in LED lights for an easier, more natural-looking application. They're controlled by a touch sensor on the mirror that lets you choose your preferred level of brightness, and since it's USB rechargeable, you can take it anywhere without cords. Buy Now

51 This Body Scrub That Soothes Skin With Actual Coconut Milk Aria Starr Coconut Milk Body Scrub $14 Amazon Made with six different essential oils and real coconut milk, this body scrub gently exfoliates dead skin while nourishing it underneath. It's extremely hydrating, helps to reduce redness and inflammation due to its protein-rich main ingredient, and is non-greasy, leaving no trace of residue. Buy Now

52 This Leather Keychain That Keeps Your Headphones Safe And Tangle-Free iTobest Headphone Organizer $11 Amazon To keep headphones free of damage and tangles, there's this iTobest headphone organizer. It's made from high-quality leather and has a strap as well as a key chain to keep your favorite pair secure and on-hand no matter where you go. Buy Now

53 This Advanced Charging Station That Handles Everything From Phones To E-Readers Kisreal USB Charging Station $30 Amazon This sleek USB charging station fits effortlessly on any table, desk, or counter and charges up to five devices at once with its included cables. It has a built-in intelligent chip that recognizes electronics (from phones to E-readers) to provide them with the appropriate current, and it's coated in silicone so your devices won't slip or get scratched. Buy Now

54 This Mini USB Humidifier That Releases Purifying Negative Ions DOGOO USB Mini Portable Cool Mist Humidifier $20 Amazon Not only is this mini humidifier powered by a USB, making it extra convenient, but also, the top comes off, so you can place it in just about any container of water. It fits in cars' cup holders, and it releases a safe cool mist along with negative ions that help purify the air in your space. Buy Now

55 These Activated Charcoal Air Fresheners That Soak Up Odors, Moisture, And Allergens RejuvenAir Bamboo Activated Charcoal Air Fresheners $20 Amazon These RejuvenAir air fresheners are loaded with real activated charcoal, meaning that they're extremely effective when it comes to absorbing odors, moisture, and allergens. The multiple sizes range from small (for cars, shoes, and closets) to large (for big, open spaces). They're also non-toxic and reusable for up to two years. Buy Now

56 This Hilarious Adult Voting Game That People Are Loving The Voting Game $25 Amazon This adult party game is called The Voting Game, and it helps uncover the hilarious truth behind your friendships. Each card has a question, like "Who would survive the longest in a zombie apocalypse?" Every player votes anonymously, and then the person in question has to guess who voted for them. Reviewers love that it can be played with huge groups, and it's been called a "must-have game" because of its "heartwarming moments and loads of laughter." Buy Now

57 This Portable Power Bank That Also Keeps Your Hands Warm Vshow Hand Warmer & Power Bank $24 Amazon Not only does the Vshow warmer & power bank have two heat settings to keep your hands extra cozy, but also, its 5200mAh-capacity battery can give a full charge to most devices on the market. It's made from aircraft-grade aluminum, which is both durable and lightweight, and reviewers say the sleek rounded design "fits nicely in your pocket." Buy Now

58 This Genius Cleaning Tool That Pretty Much Tackles Everything BUMP IT OFF Multi-Use Silicone Cleaning Tool $10 Amazon From makeup brushes, laundry stains, and dishes to reducing ingrown hairs and brushing your dog, this BUMP IT OFF multi-use cleaning tool does it all. It's made from quality silicone so you can fully wash it (even in the dishwasher), has four finger holes, and features two different textures to tackle any job in comfort. It's also available in multiple colors, and reviewers are buying them up in bulk. Buy Now

59 This Battery-Operated Foot File Made With Diamond Crystals Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File $25 Amazon This extra-coarse foot file effortlessly removes dead skin and callouses, leaving the bottom of your feet smooth and healthy. The head is actually made with diamond crystals and spins 360 degrees for quick results, and since it runs on batteries, you can take it anywhere without having to worry about wires. Buy Now

60 This Clip-On Strainer That Fits Almost Every Size Pot Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer $13 Amazon This snap-on strainer has specially designed clips that fit nearly all pots, pans, and bowls, big or small. It's made from BPA-free and dishwasher-safe material that's also heat-resistant, and because it's super compact, it's really easy to store in any kitchen regardless of space. Buy Now