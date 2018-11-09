60 Random Products On Amazon That Are SO Legit

When it comes to buying products on Amazon, you want to make sure that the stuff you're spending money on is legit. And I'm not just throwing out buzzwords, because legit might be the only way to describe these products — that is, if you want Amazon products that make your life easier (what's easier than free two-day shipping on Prime?) that are also swimming in good reviews. There's nothing worse than getting super hyped for a product only to get it in the mail and realize the photo wasn't to scale, it's a completely different color, and when the description said "one size fits all" you didn't realize they were talking about infants.

But this slideshow? No disappointingly false advertising here! Instead, you'll find reviewer-backed products like a set of five-star reviewed silicone food savers that wrap around your produce to keep them fresh, and if you have trouble getting yourself into the gym, there's even a high-intensity interval training card game to kick your butt into gear. It's almost like Amazon wants your life to be easier — it's just a matter of finding genius products on Amazon to buy in the first place, and luckily, there's plenty of them to inspire your next shopping spree.

1 A Cream Bursting With Vitamin A To Refresh Skin A313 Vitamin A Pommade $20 Amazon See On Amazon Vitamin A has been used to repair skin tissue for centuries, and this lotion has so much of it that it can only be worn at night — due to how photosensitive the vitamin is. Not only is it great if you are looking for a product to help minimize the appearance of pores, but it's also safe to mix with your other nighttime serums. It's also incredible for improving the texture of the skin, and one reviewer writes: " It has a mild, pleasant warming sensation upon application. It's improved the texture of my sister's congested cystic hormonal skin, and that's the only product that she uses."

2 The Facial Cleansing Stick That Uses Pearl Extract To Rejuvenate Dry Skin H20+ Beauty Cleansing Stick $18 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of cluttering your bag with facial cleansers and soaps, why not free up some room and replace them all with the H20+ beauty cleansing stick? Infused with pearl extract and coconut oil to help nourish dry skin, this facial cleansing stick glides right onto your face and foams up without you ever needing to scrub it into your skin — simply wet your face and then massage the stick in a circular motion. And because it's a dry formula, that means no more accidental spills in your bag!

3 This Pumice Stone That Uses Shea Butter And Aloe To Hydrate Your Skin Love, Lori Pumice Stone $13 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this pumice stone safe and easy to use but it also doubles as a bar of soap — and natural ingredients like shea butter and aloe help to hydrate your skin, while vitamin E softens it. One Amazon reviewer raved that she tried everything for her rough heels, and that "this product worked so much better and not only removed all of the rough skin on my heels, it also left my skin super soft."

4 The Portable Fabric Steamer That Produces Steam Up To 30 Percent Hotter Than Other Models Conair ExtremeSteam Fabric Steamer $50 Amazon See On Amazon Packing an iron and board to keep your clothes looking crisp while traveling isn't a realistic option, but the Conair ExtremeSteam fabric steamer eliminates the need for both — just plug it in, and within 75 seconds you're ready to steam the wrinkles out of your clothes. Whereas other handheld steamers might require multiple passes to get everything smoothed out, this one produces steam up to 30 percent hotter than competing products, allowing it to release wrinkles five times faster, and it even kills dust mites and bed bugs.

5 A Bug Spray That Uses Essential Oils To Repel Insects Badger Bug Repellant Spray $25 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas other bug sprays have to rely on harsh chemicals to be effective, the Badger bug repellant spray is completely free from any synthetic chemicals, DEET, or petroleum products, and instead uses citronella, rosemary, and wintergreen essential oils to repel insects naturally. And in the event you're at least a little skeptical, the formula has been independently lab tested to make sure it's just as effective as competitors.

6 The Flashlight That You Can Use Completely Hands-Free CeSunlight Hands-Free LED Light $14 Amazon See On Amazon Designed with flexible steel arms that are covered in soft silicone for comfort, this hands-free flashlight can last up to 10 hours off one single charge, and offers three different LED modes: wide angle, spotlight, and spot wide. Since it's only 3 ounces, you can easily take it with you practically anywhere — like planes, purses, backpacks, suitcases — and because it's rechargeable, you won't have to worry about batteries when you're on the move!

7 The Cutting Board That Makes Rinsing Food Easy Joseph Joseph Rinse & Chop Cutting Board $15 Amazon See On Amazon This is one of those products that saves tons of time, and once you've got it you can't imagine what life was like before having it. This cutting board not only folds out flat so you can chop ingredients, but it also folds to form a chute so you can easily dispose of waste off one end, or rinse food using the strainer end. And because it's coated with a non-slip edge, you won't have to worry about it sliding across your counter while you're chopping away.

8 These Simple But Brilliant Silicone Rings That Make Cooking Breakfast For The Whole Family So Much Easier Sunsella Silicone Egg And Pancake Rings (4 Inches) $11 Amazon See On Amazon Cooking a big breakfast of pancakes and eggs but already dreading what a big mess clean-up will be once you're done? These flexible rings can be the solution you never even knew existed. They create a seal, helping make perfect circles for pancakes or eggs. Since these are made from heat-resistant silicone, they're safe to use during cooking, and also won't leave any scratches or stick to pans the way that metal rings can.

9 A Portable Razor You Can Use Practically Anywhere Sphynx Razor $18 Amazon See On Amazon If you travel a lot and like to bring a razor with you, you need to try the Sphynx: just spray some water onto your skin using the built-in spritzer, lather up using the included pre-shave bar, and then shave. It's incredibly convenient for the gym or to stash at work, because this razor is small enough to carry in a purse or backpack, and can be replenished with refill packs once the blade dulls or the moisturizing bar runs out.

10 A Geranium Facial Roller With Major Benefits For Your Skin YOUTHLAB Geranium Roller $22 Amazon See On Amazon This facial roller is outfitted with 30 geranium powder-infused stones, which have some pretty futuristic benefits for your skin. Your skin's bio-electric current can get out of whack when exposed to UV rays or electronics, but geranium is known to help bring it back into balance. Massaging the roller across your skin also helps bring down puffiness, encourages lymphatic drainage, and promotes firm, healthy skin. It's also pretty relaxing. And when you feel relaxed — you're likely to feel good about the way you look.

11 A Cutting Board That Fits Over Your Sink For Added Counter Space Snow River Over The Sink Cutting Board $35 Amazon See On Amazon Who couldn't use a little extra countertop space? Not only is this cutting board made from premium quality wood, but it's designed to fit over most sinks so that you've got extra room to work with. The stainless steel strainer basket makes rinsing chopped vegetables easy without having to move the board, and one Amazon reviewer writes: "My favorite feature is the basket — it's large enough to fit most things while preparing food and my faucet can easily reach into it for rinsing."

12 The Japanese Washcloth That Works Better Than A Loofah Or Sponge Salux Japanese Beauty Washcloth (3 pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon "These work way better than any loofah or sponge I ever used," one Amazon reviewer raves about the Salux Japanese beauty washcloth, Each cloth is made from exfoliating nylon, and are perfect for anyone looking to achieve a deep clean without having to overdo it on the soap — and it also gets rid of dead skin and leaves your body feeling silky smooth.

13 A Pair Of Compression Socks That Help Relieve Swelling Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks $20 Amazon See On Amazon Achy, swollen feet are not how anybody likes to end their day — but luckily, these compression socks help relieve swelling issues in your feet, as well as provide relief from varicose veins. Unlike other compression socks, these have the compression and support focused directly on the heel, foot and calf area, whereas the toes have significantly less compression so that they won't get squashed together. And because they're also moisture-wicking, your feet will stay nice and dry no matter what activity you're doing!

14 The Patch That Heals Acne Without Any Harsh Chemicals Mighty Patch Acne Absorbing Spot Dot $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you want to get rid of a large pimple overnight, this absorbing acne patch will do just that. It uses hydrocolloid to draw out the impurities from your pimple to reduce its size and speed up the healing process while keeping it protected from any accidental picking. And because it's made without any harsh chemicals that dry out your skin, this patch is safe for all skin types.

15 A Sauce That Tastes Good On Everything Momofuku Ssam Sauce $8 Amazon See On Amazon Never had Momofuku before? Doesn't matter — the Momofuku Ssam sauce tastes good on everything, so you don't even need to taste it before you buy it. Perfect as a condiment, dipping sauce, marinade, or dressing, this sauce has a tangy, umami-rich spicy flavor that's made with Korean gochujang, miso, soy sauce, and rice vinegar. "Goes great on everything from hot dogs while you're camping, to veggie rice bowls at home!" one Amazon reviewer gushed. Choose from three types: original, spicy, or smoky.

16 The Neti Inhaler Made With Pure Himalayan Pink Salt Urban ReLeaf Neti Inhaler $10 Amazon See On Amazon Made with 100 percent natural Himalayan pink salt, lavender, tea tree, peppermint, and eucalyptus essential oils, this neti inhaler helps promote respiratory wellness and provide relief from coughing. One reviewer writes: "This little thing is amazing!! I have allergies and asthma and wheeze while I sleep. I normally inhale this before I go to sleep. It really opens up my airways and I just feel so relieved. Great natural solution to open up the airways!"

17 A Sheet Mask That Moisturizes No Matter How Dry The Air Is LuLuLun Face Mask (34 Pack) $24 Amazon See On Amazon "I live in Utah," one Amazon reviewer writes, explaining that even though it's cold and dry there right now that the LuLuLun face mask "made my skin supple and soft, and it moisturizes my skin very well." Each face mask is designed to fit perfectly on your skin so that every inch of your face is nourished, and they're all infused with Lipidure so that the moisture imparted into your skin lasts. And in the event you have super dry skin you want to alleviate quickly, these masks are safe for daily use!

18 A Liquid Foundation You Can Layer For Different Occasions Skin2Spirit Better'n Ur Skin Foundation $26 Amazon See On Amazon You know how sometimes you apply foundation in the bathroom mirror but then when you go outside you discover it looks like a caked-on mess? This vanilla-infused liquid foundation will never leave you hanging like that. The buildable formula allows you to apply it in layers, carefully controlling how much coverage you want for different occasions. If you're heading into the sunshine, for example, apply one thin layer. If you're vamping it up for a night on the town, put on three or four. It dries with powder-like finish that looks natural and clean.

19 A Brush That Straightens Hair While It Detangles Amika Straightening Brush $120 Amazon See On Amazon If you want to save some space and still have access to high-quality hot tools, combine two into one with the Amika straightening brush. Made with a double-ion generator that delivers millions of negative ions to keep your hair looking shiny and smooth, this brush is able to straighten hair while pulling apart knots and tangles with ease —simply slide it through your hair at a moderate pace from root to tip, and you'll be rocking silky hair in no time. One reviewer writes: "Buy it. Worth every penny. This brush smooths the hair from root to tip in half the time it would take to straighten the whole head of hair."

20 The Memory Foam Pillow You Can Adjust For Custom Comfort Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow $50 Amazon See On Amazon Since it's designed to be contoured and adjusted to fit any sleeping position, this memory foam pillow is perfect for anyone who has trouble finding a comfortable position to sleep at night, or even anyone who just wants a super-comfortable pillow. The foam can be removed or molded to achieve the exact amount of firmness or softness you want, and the hypoallergenic coveris soft and dust-mite resistant.

21 These Cloths That Work In Place Of Paper Towels Amala Natural Sponge Cloths (3 Pack) $6 Amazon See On Amazon If you're concerned about the environment (and we all should be), these natural sponge cloths are a great way to cut down on paper towel use. Each cloth can hold up to 20 times its weight in water and is machine-washable up to 300 times. The cloths are 100 percent natural, biodegradable, and vegan. Reach for one of these the next time you spill coffee on your counter.

22 The Cord Organizer With Instant Tangle-Free Release Budsband Cord Organizer $7 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas other cord organizers force you to unwind the cord, leaving you at risk for potential tangles and knots, the Budsband cord organizer loops the cord around itself to keep it detangled. Each organizer is made from durable high-quality silicone so you won't have to worry about accidental breakage when it comes to heavy cords, and since the organizer stays attached to the plug at all times, you can rest assured it won't easily get lost.

23 The Timer Shaped Like A Fun Cube That Anybody Can Enjoy Datexx Miracle Cube Timer $17 Amazon See On Amazon As far as timers go, there's not a whole lot of "fun" to be had — the Datexx miracle cube timer, on the other hand, is just about as exciting as you can get when it comes to slowly counting down from 60 to zero over and over again. Each side is pre-set for one, five, 10, or 15 minutes, and the digital readout on the bottom shows how much time is left during the countdown. It's great for those who do HIIT, can never keep track of their cooking, or just need a push to finish a task.

24 A Sun Protectant That Applies Like A Light Gel Nivea Super Water Gel Sun Protectant $14 Amazon See On Amazon The PA rating is how much UVA protection a product provides, with PA+++ giving the highest level of protection available — and not only is this water gel sun protectant SPF50, but it's also rated as PA+++. "This is by far the best sunscreen I've ever used," one Amazon reviewer raves. "This product melts into the skin...it's lightweight and jelly-like and undetectable. It's translucent and non-greasy...I just really freaking love this sunscreen and I will repurchase again and again!"

25 A Blanket That Can Help You Sleep Soundly YnM Weighted Blanket $69 Amazon See On Amazon This weighted blanket is great for anyone who has trouble sleeping or finds themselves stressed right before bedtime. Not only does this blanket evenly distribute the weight across your body so there are no pressure points, but the organic cotton and glass bead filling help with temperature control, so you don't get too hot while sleeping. It's also machine-washable.

26 A Coffee Maker That Lets You Make Your Own Cold Brew Willow & Everett Cold Brew Coffee Maker $27 Amazon See On Amazon "I'm really enjoying this coffee maker and the delicious cold brew coffee I can make with it," one Amazon reviewer writes about the Willow & Everett cold brew coffee maker. "The design is simple but it has everything you need...highly recommended." This cold brew coffee maker lets you make 41 ounces of homemade coffee in just three simple steps, and the nylon mesh filter keeps your grinds from leaking into your coffee while providing the ideal amount of steeping overnight.

27 The Cocktail Book Written By The People Behind An Incredibly Iconic Bar Death & Co: Modern Classic Cocktails $24 Amazon See On Amazon Death & Co has won both "America's Best Cocktail Bar" and "Best Cocktail Menu" at the Tales of the Cocktail convention, so get excited for this cocktail recipe book that was compiled by the people behind the famous bar. Don't know much about cocktails? No problem — this book teaches you how to make more than 500 of Death & Co's most unique and sought-after drinks, while giving you step-by-step bartender techniques. And in case you ever get a little lost, there's even illustrative charts and infographics to help take you from a novice to a professional.

28 A Wall Charging Station With USB Ports That Doubles As A Night Light TryLight Wall Charging Station $18 Amazon See On Amazon No longer will you have to hunt around the house for a little power brick to plug your USB cable into anytime you want to charge your devices, as the TryLight wall charging station features two USB charging ports and four AC power outlets. The top of the station can be used to hold your phone while it charges, and for the sake of maximum usability, the whole unit doubles as a night light that automatically turns on and off depending on how dark the room is.

29 The Toothpaste That Whitens Using Activated Charcoal Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Toothpaste (2 Pack) $16 Amazon See On Amazon I was skeptical about using charcoal to whiten teeth (the stuff is black, how white can it really get your teeth?), until I actually tried it myself and holy moly, it's really legit. This activated charcoal toothpaste comes with its own black toothbrush and uses activated charcoal and coconut oil to naturally whiten and polish your teeth. Made without synthetic dyes or artificial flavors unlike other charcoal toothpastes, this one even has a fresh mint scent that leaves your mouth feeling noticeably cleaner than before.

30 The Glove That Easily Removes Sand Off Your Body Water Sports Sand Off $14 Amazon See On Amazon Having to clean all the sand you tracked through your car and house after a day at the beach isn't fun, but with this sand off glove, you can easily wipe away any pesky sand that's gotten stuck to your body. Just throw the mitt on, rub it on your skin and poof — no more sand. The plush terry cloth applicator even leaves your skin feeling soft afterwards, and neither sunscreen nor sweat will affect performance.

31 A Packet Of Facial Blotters That Keep Oil Away With Abaca Leaf Tatcha Original Aburatorigami $12 Amazon See On Amazon If your skin tends to get oilt throughout the days, these amazing blotting papers will change your world. Made from all-natural abaca leaf, they soak up oil without drying you skin like the bamboo papers often do. Each sheet has bits of 23-karat gold that lift toxins and reduce inflammation. "I have experimented with a lot of these kind of tissues and the Tatcha are the best I have ever used," said one pleased Amazon reviewer. "...It's like these are magnetic — oil just jumps off your face."

32 These Cinches That Keep Your Food Fresh OXO Good Grips Bag Cinch $5 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your bread from going moldy or stale with these bag cinches. Just slip one around the end of the bag and press together — the plastic teeth will keep the bag securely closed. You can also use them on bags of rice, beans, nuts, dried fruit, chocolate chips, and frozen foods.

33 An Incline Board That Increases Muscle Responsiveness Rolling With It Professional Incline Board $60 Amazon See On Amazon Muscle incline boards are known to help treat hip pain, shin splints, and plantar fasciitis, but did you know they can also increase stretching and muscle responsiveness in your calves? Not only does this professional incline board help with your flexibility, but it offers four different angles to choose from and features a stress-tested locking system so it won't collapse when in use. And because it's only 17.5 inches long when folded flat, it even comes with its own cloth travel bag for easy portability.

34 The Game That Makes Exercising Fun Stack 52 Interval Workout Game $30 Amazon See On Amazon High-intensity interval training (HIIT) has been shown to burn more calories and improve your fitness faster than traditional workouts, but at the same time they can be daunting — so why not try making your workout fun with the Stack 52 interval workout game? Each game quickly creates a unique HIIT workout you can do anywhere with no equipment, and the game generally lasts between four and 20 minutes. There are even online videos demonstrating each exercise if you ever get lost.

35 A Pair Of Luxurious Massage Balls You Can Use To Melt Stress Nayoya Wellness Massage Ball Rollers $30 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've been stressed out recently or just love the feeling of a good massage, these handheld rollers will do the trick. They require no batteries — just rub them along your neck, back, shoulders, or anywhere else that's sore and poof, instant relief. "The little wonders are great for any aches and pains that you may (have) in your muscles," said one excited Amazon user. "Using both at the same time on larger muscles ... provides a luxurious sensations worthy of any spa treatment."

36 A Juicer With Two Different Sized Reamers For Lemons And Limes Chef'n Juicester $6 Amazon See On Amazon Squeezing all the juice out of a lemon or lime can be tough, which is why this juicer has two different sized reamers — use it on smaller lemons and limes, or use it on larger citrus fruits like oranges. Both reamers snap onto the juicer for easy transport and storage, and the non-slip bottom helps keep it stable while you're putting all the elbow grease into making juice. It's also dishwasher-safe.

37 A Brush That Gets All The Dirt Off Your Produce With Ease Chef'n Palm Brush $14 Amazon See On Amazon Rinsing your food might get some of the dirt off of it — but with just a few strokes the Chef'n palm brush, it can easily remove all the dirt or wax residue from your produce. The sturdy nylon bristles provide effective cleaning, while the rubber finger grip keeps your hands comfortable and clean. "Love the way it sits firmly in your palm because of the finger ring setup," one Amazon reviewer writes. "just the right stiffness to clean but not disturb the skin on carrots and potatoes." You can choose from a couple of different colors or even order them in a two-pack.

38 The Eye Stick That Hydrates And Soothes Puffy Eyes The Saem Hydrating Eye Stick $8 Amazon See On Amazon If the polar bear packaging isn't enough to win you over, the fact that this cooling eye stick delivers hydration to soothe puffy eyes should — simply swipe it under your eyes whenever your skin is feeling dry for instant relief. Easily tossed into a purse or backpack since it's travel-sized, this eye stick works both on top of as well as underneath makeup, and uses pure mineral water from Iceland in its formula.

40 This Incredibly Versatile Contouring Kit That's Great For All-Day Wear Ucanbe Contouring Kit $12 Amazon See On Amazon You don't need to be a makeup guru to contour your face. With five unique shades of powder in this compact kit, you'll have everything you need to experiment with contouring right at home. Each of these powders is slightly scented but reviewers say they don't cause any irritation, while others say that it can be used together to fill in brows, darken skin tone slight, conceal blemishes or dark spots, or just absorb excess facial oil, too.

41 An All-Natural Healing Cream That'll Make Dry Skin Feel So Much Better Medicine Mama's Apothecary Sweet Bee Magic All-In-One Healing Skin Cream $23 Amazon See On Amazon For cracked, irritated, or plain old dry skin, this all-in-one healing cream can feel like a lifesaver. Made with honey, bee pollen, olive oil, and beeswax, this soothing blend provides a layer of protection against harmful irritations and helps up the nutrition ante for skin that's normally parched and doesn't retain moisture easily. Reviewers also say it's good for scrapes, minor cuts, and other slight skin issues, since it can reduce irritation without causing additional flaking or cracking. It's also paraben- and fragrance-free, so this cream is safe to use on all skin types and won't clog up your pores in the process.

42 The Seat Cushion Layered With Soothing Gel For Support And Comfort Kieba Memory Foam Seat Cushion $28 Amazon See On Amazon Who says that subway bench, dining chair, or airplane seat has to be hard and uncomfortable? The Kieba memory foam seat cushion is made from 100 percent premium therapeutic grade memory foam and layered with a soothing gel top that provides extra support. And because the bottom is non-slip, you can be sure that this cushion will stay in place without sliding or shifting on almost any surface.

43 A Convenient Travel Bag You Can Use To Hang Your Toiletries Hikenture Travel Toiletry Bag $17 Amazon See On Amazon If you travel a lot, this hanging toiletry bag will help you keep all of your cosmetics and lotions organized and accessible. It features a deep storage pocket in the main compartment with several spaces custom fit for items like shampoo, conditioner, razors, deodorant and tubes of toothpaste. The bag has breathable mesh pockets and a handy hook to hang it in the bathroom. It's lightweight, waterproof, and super versatile.

44 The Essential Oil Breathing Blend That Uses Over 170 Oils For Sinus Relief Healing Solutions Essential Oil Breathe Blend $8 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an all natural way to relieve uncomfortable sinus pressure and irritation, you may want to try this blend of essential oils that uses over 170 different oils to help ease coughs. One Amazon reviewer wrote that her husband has constant allergies and breathing issues due to a past broken nose, and that "After one night, he was hooked! He felt his nasal passages opened up more and he received a deeper sleep than he had had in years."

45 A Back Scratcher That Extends To Reach Every Spot No Problem Cactus Scratcher Retractable Back Scratcher $13 Amazon See On Amazon Not gonna lie, there have been times where I've found myself alone with an itchy back and actually had to resort to rubbing myself up against a wall or chair to scratch it — but with the cactus scratcher, you can reach every spot on your back, as it fully extends up to 26 inches and goes down to 8 inches when stored. And because the scratcher on the end has two sides with varying bristle lengths, you can be sure it'll scratch that itch no matter if you're wearing a heavy sweater or a light tank top.

46 A Lace-Trimmed Bralette That Is Seam-Free For Comfort Mae Women's Scoopneck Bralette $16 Amazon See On Amazon Made from 94 percent nylon with a splash of spandex to keep it stretchy, this amazingly soft scoop-neck bralette is sensationally comfortable. It has fully seamless construction, which means you won't have stitching that rubs and chafes, while its wire-free, soft-cup design ensures there's no metal digging into your chest. The bralette, which comes in four different colors, has slim straps and a cute lace trim.

47 The Breakfast Sandwich Maker That Can Handle Muffins, Biscuits And More Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $21 Amazon See On Amazon Going through the trouble of dirtying up multiple pans and utensils is (finally!) a thing of the past with the Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker. Not only can this breakfast sandwich maker handle small bagels, biscuits, and more, but all of the parts are both removable and dishwasher-safe. And because all of the cooking surfaces are covered with a non-stick coating, you won't have to worry about breaking a yolk or having to chisel cheese off of the griddles when you're done cooking.

48 An External Battery That's Waterproof And Shock-Resistant Unifun Waterproof External Battery $17 Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for hiking, camping, or even sailing, the Unifun waterproof external battery is great for any outdoors enthusiast who likes to keep their devices charged while they're out exploring. Not only is this battery waterproof, but it's also skid- and shock-resistant — and can charge an iPhone five times before it needs to be plugged into an outlet. Bonus: it even has a built-in flashlight.

49 The Microfiber Cleaning Cloth That Won't Get Lost Alpine Innovations Spudz Microfiber Cloth $11 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas any microfiber cloth you get for free with a pair of glasses will ultimately find itself lost somewhere in your house, the Alpine Innovations spudz microfiber cloth is able to clip onto a keychain, backpack, or purse so that it's easily accessible and won't go missing. If you're worried about it getting dirty from being toted around with you everywhere, fear not — the cloth stuffs inside the attached neoprene pouch, so it stays protected from dirt and dust, and it's machine-washable to boot.

50 A Cleaning Spray For Yoga Mats That Can Be Used On All Gym Equipment Mind Over Lather Lavender Yoga Mat Cleaning Spray $10 Amazon See On Amazon Your face comes into pretty close contact with your yoga mat, which means you don't want to use a cleaning spray with a harsh odor or harmful chemicals. This yoga mat cleaning spray not only smells like relaxing lavender, but the eucalyptus and tea tree essential oils they use in their formula make it naturally antiviral. And you're not limited to yoga mats — this cleaning spray is safe to be used on any gym equipment, too.

51 The Tray That Makes The Back Of Your Toilet Functional And Fashionable InterDesign Tank Top Tray $18 Amazon See On Amazon I genuinely own this, so I can attest to how much better this toilet tank top tray makes my bathroom look. Made from bamboo and small enough so that it doesn't awkwardly hang over the edges of your toilet, it'll spruce up any bathroom and gives you options on what you can put on the back of your toilet besides a tissue box. Maybe a diffuser, or a small candle perhaps?

52 A Smooth, Invisible Hair Tie That Won't Tangle Or Snag Invisibobble Traceless Hair Ring and Bracelet $8 Amazon See On Amazon This nearly invisible hair tie is shaped like a spiral and glides into your hair without snagging, tangling, or breaking bits of hair. When it's time to remove it, you can pull the band out in one fell swoop without bringing little clumps of hair with it. Plus, when you have it on your wrist, it looks cuter than a black rubber band. The traceless tie is water-resistant and has a strong grip that holds your hair firmly in place.

53 The Food Savers That Keep Your Produce Fresh Longer Than Plastic Wrap Faberware Food Savers $0 Amazon See On Amazon No plastic wrap or containers available? No problem! With these reusable silicone food savers you can keep your lemons, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and produce even fresher for longer. Made from BPA-free silicone and completely dishwasher-safe, one Amazon reviewer wrote that she did a side-by-side comparison of an avocado in plastic wrap versus in one of the savers. "Did the same for a half tomato," she writes. "These food huggers did a better job! No browning and very minimal wrinkling."

54 A Shampoo That Uses Wild Soapberry To Keep Your Scalp Hydrated Tree To Tub Sensitive Scalp Shampoo $17 Amazon See On Amazon Some natural shampoos may leave your hair feeling soft, but your skin winds up getting irritated in the process — however, the Tree to Tub sensitive scalp shampoo uses wild soapberry to naturally balance the pH in both your skin and hair. They've also added organic Argan oil and chamomile to keep it unscented yet nourishing for hair, and the formula is even safe for color-treated hair and comes dermatologist-recommended.

55 The Balm That Keeps Your New Shoes From Giving Your Blisters BodyGlide Anti Blister Balm $8 Amazon See On Amazon Putting on that brand spankin' new pair of shoes only to end your day with massive blisters is a real mood killer. With this anti-blister balm, all you have to do is rub it on before you put on shoes to prevent chafing — and it's even infused with vitamins A and C to help keep your skin soft and minimize inflammation. And because it's made with plant-derived ingredients, it's also allergen-free and safe for kids.

56 This Long-Lasting Lipstick That Actually Changes With Your Mood Fran Wilson MOODmatcher Lipstick $5 Amazon See On Amazon Feeling moody? Instead of trying to match your lipstick with your vibes, you should give this mood-changing lipstick a try. Reviewers say they not only change hues, but they've got serious staying power. Formulated with aloe vera and vitamin E, each lipstick lasts for up to 12 hours at a time and can keep your lips feeling so hydrated, so they won't split or crack like they can with other lipsticks or stains. One reviewer raved: "The color lasts and lasts. There are many lip-stains out on the market that I've tried. NONE last as long as these. They are also moisturizing."

57 The Oil That's Rich In Hydrating Proteins And Fatty Acids Acure Marula Oil $11 Amazon See On Amazon Rich in proteins and omega fatty acids, this Marula oil helps hydrate dry skin, split ends, and scars. Not only does it feel lightweight, but this Marula oil is also easily absorbed by your skin and won't leave a greasy residue. "It makes my face feel like the softest thing I've ever touched," one Amazon reviewer raves. "It feels plump, moisturized, and looks glowy. It does not cause my acne to flare up — in fact, it truly helps." It's a good substitute for a much more expensive brand, too.

58 A Scrub That Uses Coffee To Exfoliate Calily Arabica Coffee Scrub $14 Amazon See On Amazon Dead sea salt exfoliates and gently buffs away dead skin cells, while organic Arabica Kona Coffee increases circulation to help stimulate skin cell regeneration in this coffee scrub. It'll also open your pores to give them a deep cleanse and remove any blackheads while healing unwanted blemishes. Oh, and did I mention it's hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin?