Most people have way too much stuff. Thanks to sites like Amazon, there's a product for literally everyone and every occasion, and while I can't deny that I love it, I've definitely fallen victim to buying things I simply don't need. As you might know from experience, buying random products and knick-knacks tends to lead to more frustration than satisfaction. You don't know where to store that hair crimper, you keep losing the parts that go with it (the star indent!), and suddenly, you realize you need a new rule for yourself: Only buy Amazon products that make life easier, rather than exponentially more difficult.

With the expansion of the tech universe, it seems like absolutely everything is becoming "smart," from your speakers to your self-driving car. But when you're trying to decide what products can actually improve the quality of your life, the best thing you can do is go back to the essentials: Think about the things you do on a daily basis — the activities, the routines, the chores — and then consider how you might be able to improve or expedite those little, everyday, mundane things.

The best products for your life are the easiest ones, the ones that help you go to sleep faster, work out more easily, and of course, pay less in the long run. Here are 10 Amazon products that will definitely make your life a little bit easier.

2 A Thick And Comfy Yoga Mat HemingWeigh HemingWeigh 1/2-Inch Extra Thick High Density Exercise Yoga Mat, $19.99, Amazon Having your own yoga mat will not only help encourage you to go to yoga classes more often (or sweat it out right in the comfort of your living room), but it will also save you money in the long run. Plus it could potentially help your practice with that extra thick padding.

3 A Car Mount For Your Phone GETIHU GETIHU Car Phone Mount, $12.99, Amazon Keep yourself and others safe on the road with this super simple car mount for your phone. Besides the fact that it's illegal in most states to use a cell phone while you're driving, think of how much easier it'll be with this mount to follow your phone's GPS when you're cruising around in a neighborhood you're not familiar with.

4 A Handheld Fan To Keep You Cool On The Go OPOLAR OPOLAR Handheld Misting Fan, $14.99, Amazon Is your office space ridiculously stuffy? Getting a handheld fan is a super easy way to improve the overall climate of your life, in any given situation. You can mist yourself while you're stuck on a packed subway, or even cool yourself down before an especially stressful meeting.

6 Makeup Wipes You Can Take With You Wherever And Whenever Neutrogena Neutrogena Cleansing Makeup Remover Facial Wipes, $18.79, Amazon Facial cleansing wipes are the sort of thing you don't realize you want or need until it's too late, when there's already sweaty makeup streaming down your face. These babies are an absolute must for anyone who works out then runs straight to work, but they'll come in handy for just about anyone who's ever realized midway through the day that their mascara was streaking down their face (and wondered why the hell no one told them they looked like that).

7 An Original Piece Of Art To Decorate Your Apartment Motivated Wall Art MotivatedWallArt Zen Art Smoke Print, $16, Amazon Sometimes the idea of decorating an entire apartment seems absolutely outrageous. Who has the time, or even the ideas? Going for simplicity with your wall decor is an easy way to throw decorate your space without having to put too much thought into it. Black and white art is always a great strategy, since it'll match with everything no matter what the color scheme of your apartment is.

8 A Set Of Succulents To Satisfy Your Green Thumb In The Laziest Way Shop Succulents Shop Succulents Set Of Four, $18.99, Amazon Why worry about watering plants when you can spritz your succulents once a week? Succulents are by far the easiest pet you could ever choose, and this set ensures that they'll never get lonely! Plus, it's basically impossible to kill them — trust me.

9 Shatterproof Wine Glasses For You And Your Clumsy Squad Vivocci Vivocci Unbreakable Elegant Plastic Stemless Wine Glasses, $13.95, Amazon As someone who's shattered as many wine glasses as she's purchased, I can say I ordered these literally as soon as I found them. Shatterproof wine glasses are the ultimate gift — for yourself, or for anyone you love in your life. Not only will they save you stress and money in the long run, but they can also turn into a great gag gift, if you're willing to get your floor a little wet.