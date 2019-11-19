60 Genius Gifts Under $20 On Amazon If You're Cheap AF But Don't Want To Look it

Maybe you're on a strict budget that doesn't factor in wedding gifts, housewarming presents, and your best friend's birthday. Or maybe the holidays are coming up, and you somehow got roped into a white elephant exchange with coworkers you barely know. Perhaps you've got 30-some-odd people on your gift list this year. Whatever the reason, you're searching for genius gifts under $20 that won't make you look cheap AF — and luckily, Amazon delivers.

Frugal shoppers consistently turn to Amazon for several reasons: For one, they offer a huge selection of gifts in any category you can think of. For another, there are usually a few third-party vendors offering the same product, so they're in direct competition with each other — which often means great prices for you. Finally, shipping is typically quick, cheap, and reliable, especially if you have Prime.

That said, no one needs to know that you're an aforementioned frugal shopper. Gifts can be cheap, but still thoughtful, and these ones in particular look a lot more expensive than they are. Whether you're shopping for the novice chef, the candle-lover, the avid traveler, or the person who's got everything, these gifts are sure to fit their lifestyle and your budget at the same time.

1. These Air-Purifying Candle Holders Made From Himalayan Salt Himalayan Glow Hand Carved Candle Holder $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Combine the air-purifying, ion-releasing benefits of Himalayan salt with the soothing glow of a traditional candle. These holders are made from genuine salt crystals and have a hollowed-out section for tealights — plus they're just $7 each.

2. A Glass File That Glides Through Nails Like Butter SixVector Glass Nail File With Case $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Because it's made from glass instead of metal or emery, the SixVector nail file shapes and shortens without causing the keratin layers to split. It's also available in several chic colors, comes with a built-in case, and never degrades. "These are the best nail buffers I have ever used, period!" one buyer raved.

3. This Apple Watch Stand That Comes In 6 Colors elago W2 Stand for Apple Watch Series $10 | Amazon See on Amazon The elago Apple watch stand holds your smart watch securely on your desk or nightstand, and it has precise cut-outs for your charger and cable. You can get it in six different colors, all made from sturdy, non-scratch silicone — and all for $10 or less.

4. A Leather Passport Wallet For The World Traveler GDTK Leather Passport Holder $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in just about any color you could want (including a few marble patterns), this GDTK travel wallet offers ample organizational space for your passport, cash, cards, and boarding pass. It even has built-in RFID blocking to prevent information theft, which is why buyers call it an "inexpensive" but "terrific gift."

5. This Best-Selling Pocket Tool With 7 Functions Victorinox Swiss Army Pocket Knife $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Even though it fits effortlessly in a pocket, the Victorinox Swiss Army tool can cut, file, snip, tighten, and pluck. This seven-in-one knife comes in a wide selection of colors, icons, and patterns. Most importantly, it's a best-seller with over 6,000 reviews because it's well-made and functional.

6. A Portable Fan That Plugs Into Your iPhone Ornerx Mini USB Fan for iPhone $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Everyone knows someone who's always hot. Luckily, this portable mini fan is compatible with all recent iPhones and creates a quiet, cooling breeze when plugged into the charging port. Get it in black or white.

7. A Retro Toaster That Toasts Buns And Cooks Hot Dogs Nostalgia Retro Hot Dog & Bun Toaster $17 | Amazon See on Amazon According to reviewers, the Nostalgia retro hot dog maker makes a great gift for the baseball fan, the mom with five kids, the low-maintenance snacker — and everyone fought over it during White Elephant. This convenient appliance toasts buns and cooks dogs and sausages (grill marks and all) in mere minutes.

8. These Adorable Socks For The Animal Lover JJSocks Cute Crazy Cat Socks $11 | Amazon See on Amazon With nearly 40 designs and variety packs to choose from, you'll find something for any animal lover. These adorable socks come in cats, dogs, owls, foxes — you name it. They're made from soft, stretchy material that fits most feet from sizes 5 to 8.5, and some even have ears that poke out of your shoes.

9. This Clip-On Lens That Vastly Improves Your Phone Pictures Criacr AMIR Phone Camera Lens $14 | Amazon See on Amazon For the aspiring photographer, no gift is as convenient and affordable as this clip-on camera kit. It fits virtually any smart phone without damage and it comes with interchangeable lenses for macro images and wide-angle pictures. "Makes a huge difference," one buyer wrote, while another says, "Very crisp and vivid photos."

10. A Luxurious, Hydrating Bath Soak Made From Coconut Milk Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Nothing says "you deserve a spa day" quite like this Herbivore Botanicals bath soak. It's made from vegan coconut milk powder, which hydrates, soothes, and softens. Buyers also say it "smells amazing" but the scent is "not overwhelming."

11. A Bamboo Cheese Board That Easily Looks Like It's $50 Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cheese Board $20 | Amazon See on Amazon The Royal Craft cheese board is made from thick, sturdy bamboo and features trays for crackers, a water-resistant coating, a knife-friendly surface, and a gorgeous etched design. It's a luxurious gift for the entertainer or a thoughtful housewarming present for the recently-relocated — especially since reviewers say "it looks far more expensive than it is."

12. The "Life-Changing" Book That Started The Tidying Revolution The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing $7 | Amazon See on Amazon A number-one best seller and the inspiration for Netflix's Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up has inspired readers everywhere to simplify and organize — for good. "Life-changing book," one reviewer raved. "Best $10 I've ever spent EVER."

13. This Gourmet Salt Infused With Real Italian Black Truffles San Francisco Salt Company Italian Black Truffle Salt $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Sprinkle it on meat, eggs, fries, pasta, popcorn — actually, reviewers say they have to "hold [themselves] back from putting this on everything." San Francisco's Italian black truffle salt is non-GMO, kosher, MSG-free, and, of course, contains bits of genuine truffles for a rich, earthy taste in any recipe.

14. This Recipe Book From Everyone's Favorite HGTV Personality Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering $17 | Amazon See on Amazon I don't know anyone who doesn't adore Chip and Joanna Gaines — and according to reviewers, this cookbook is just as worthy of adoration. Joanna's Magnolia Table is filled with "delicious, easy, and sophisticated" recipes, and readers say everything from the photos to the finished dishes are warm and homey.

15. These Pocketed Leggings With Nearly 10,000 Reviews ODODOS High Waist Yoga Pants $17 | Amazon See on Amazon A high-waist fit, non-transparent four-way stretch fabric, dual pockets, and countless color options — what more could you want from a pair of workout pants? "I may never wear another pair of pants again," wrote one of over 9,500 reviewers.

16. A 4-Candle Gift Set With "Great Scents And Designs" AIMASI Scented Candles Gift Set $12 | Amazon See on Amazon These four candles feature uplifting scents in 100-percent soy wax, which is poured into colorful tin holders that burn for up to 15 hours each. Opt for three different variety packs, all of which come in a matching gift box.

17. These Fizzy Bath Bombs Made With Real, Quality Ingredients Anjou Bath Bombs Gift Set $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of artificial colors and synthetic fragrances, Anjou bath bombs are made from shae butter, jojoba, and genuine essential oils. They're individually-wrapped and come in a ready-to-gift box, plus each has a different soothing scent to help someone unwind after a tough day.

18. A "Holy Grail" Beauty Staple Made From One Brilliant Ingredient Baja Basics Rose Water Spray $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Just 100-percent pure Moroccan rose water — that's the only ingredient in this spray from Baja Basics, but don't let the simplicity fool you. According to reviewers, this nourishing beauty staple works wonders as a toner, moisturizer, setting spray, or cooling pick-me-up throughout the day.

19. These Thoughtful Candles For Someone Who's Missing Home Homesick Mini Scented Candle $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Gift someone a piece of what they're missing with these genius candles. Homesick minis have a burn time of 12 hours and are specifically designed to remind someone of their home state. Florida smells like oranges and Spanish moss, Colorado smells like spruce and cinnamon, and Jersey smells like seaside and cotton candy — but they all smell a little bit like home.

20. A Pair Of Gel-Infused Socks For Softer Feet By Morning NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to their gel-infused inner lining, these NatraCure toe socks aim to moisturize feet and soften dry, rough calluses overnight. They're also washable, hypoallergenic, and available in three sizes. "Best solution to dry, cracked feet that I have ever found," wrote one reviewer, "and I've tried them ALL!"

21. This Salt Crystal Bath Soak With Floral Essential Oils Herbivore Botanicals Natural Soaking Bath Salts $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with a mineral-rich base of Himalayan sea salt and infused with floral essential oils, this bath soak from Herbivore Botanicals has been called "calming," "lovely," and "a special treat." It's designed to detoxify and soften skin, and it's free from sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, and cruelty.

22. A Mini Diffuser That Buyers Call "Beautiful And Effective" TaoTronics Silent Operation Essential Oil Diffusers $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Even though this TaoTronics diffuser costs just $15, it has all the best features: a color-changing nightlight that cycles through five LEDs, an oil-friendly tank that runs for up to eight hours, and an automatic shut-off for your safety. "This one is by far my favorite," wrote one reviewer who has diffusers all over the house.

23. These Massage Oils That Even The Professionals Love Weleda Body Oil Kit $8 | Amazon See on Amazon "My massage therapist asked me to order some for her too," one reviewer wrote about these Weleda body oils — but it's not just a gift for the professionals; reviewers also say they're a "must have for anyone with muscle tightness." This set comes with six different relaxing scents, all pre-mixed with botanical ingredients and ready for topical use.

24. A Set Of Pure Essential Oils For An Incredible Price Anjou Essential Oils Gift Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon For diffuser enthusiasts, beauty crafters, or fans of home remedies, you've got these Anjou essential oils. This gift set comes with 18 different scents, all GC-tested and made without additives or fillers. One reviewer wrote, "Fabulous gift set for the price! High quality oils," and judging from the 4.3-star rating, others tend to agree.

25. This TSA-Approved Kit For Sky-High Cocktails W&P Carry on Cocktail Kit $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in 11 different flavors (like Bloody Mary, Moscow Mule, and Sugarfina Old Fashioned, these W&P kits come with all the ingredients the recipient needs to craft their favorite cocktail on the go. While the alcohol isn't included, the mix, salts, and syrups are all TSA-approved.

26. An Assortment Of 48 Flavors For The Tea Lover In Your Life Blue Ribbon Twinings Tea Bag Sampler $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This Blue Ribbon Twinings sampler set is sure to keep tea time exciting for months to come. The adventurous tea drinker will enjoy 48 different blends, from black to herbal and everything in between. "Nice to look forward to trying a new flavor every morning," one person wrote. "I will be buying this variety pack as gifts for my friends."

27. A Magnetic Bottle Opener That Won't Damage The Cap HQY Magnet-Automatic Beer Bottle Opener $7 | Amazon See on Amazon This magnetic bottle opener is hassle-free and great for anyone who loves beer — but since it won't bend or damage the cap in the process, it's also a brilliant gift for crafters or collectors. "Generally you don't think of the 'bottle opener' as something that needs innovation, but this product is extremely easy to use," one reviewer raved.

28. These All-Occasion Cards For The Person Who Loves To Be Prepared Minimalmart Greeting Cards Assortment Box $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Save a loved one ample time and hassle with this assorted card box from Minimalmart. It comes with 32 unique greeting cards for all different occasions, so whether they're headed to a birthday, baby shower, or wedding, they're always prepared.

29. A Planner That Aims To Boost Productivity, Organization, And Happiness Papercode Simple Elephant Planner $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This is not your average planner — and not just because it's undated. The Simple Elephant has calendar spreads so you can note your appointments and obligations, but it also helps you track your productivity levels, set personal goals, and boost happiness with gratitude exercises. It comes in four color options, all with free stickers.

30. The "Best Beard Kit Ever," According To Reviewers Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike your average self-care kit, reviewers say the recipients actually "used everything" this one came with. The Viking Revolution beard-grooming kit includes a boar's hair brush, a wooden comb, balm, oil, and trimming scissors, all in an easy-to-store tin. Best of all, buyers say they're "shocked at the quality."

31. This Travel-Friendly Manicure Kit In Rose Gold ZIZZON Professional Nail Care Set $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This professional nail kit has a 4.5-star rating, an $11 price tag, and an expensive-looking rose gold case. All of the tools are made from stainless steel for durability and easy sanitizing, so it's really no wonder reviewers call it a "great gift idea."

32. A Unique Tool For Extracting Blackheads — Sans Fingernails Dollve Electric Facial Pore Cleaner $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Know someone who loves to pick at their skin? The Dollve pore cleaner discourages the use of their fingernails with its rechargeable suction and four interchangeable extraction heads. "Fun (and gross!) to see all the dirt it sucked out," one buyer wrote.

33. This Foam Roller For Those With Pain Or Muscle Tightness LuxFit Foam Roller for Muscle Massage $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Those with back pain, physical therapy regiments, or intense gym schedules all say the LuxFit foam roller "really helps [with their] body recovery." The dense polypropylene foam stretches tight muscles, boosts circulation, and stimulates pressure points — and since it's lightweight and versatile, it can be used anywhere on the body.

34. A Top-Rated, Biodegradable Shoe Cleaning Solution Jason Markk Shoe Cleaner Brush And Solution $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Pick up this top-rated shoe-cleaning solution for anyone with an extensive white sneaker collection. The Jason Markk set comes with a premium, biodegradable formula and a wood-handle brush, both of which get shoes looking "brand new," according to buyers.

35. This Punny Recipe Book For The Cocktail Enthusiast Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Tequila Mockingbird isn't just wittily named; according to reviewers, it's also "well-written," "hilarious," and the "perfect gift" for teachers, literary nerds, and spirit lovers. Each recipe is paired with commentary on some of history's most famous novels — and if that's not enough to sway you, it's a best-seller and an award-winner, too.

36. A Chic Bamboo Tray To Hold All Those Bathtub Essentials Mind Reader Bamboo Bathtub Tray $19 | Amazon See on Amazon The Mind Reader tray is made from bamboo and offers a sturdy surface for all your bathtub essentials — including (but not limited to) soap, lotion, reading materials, and wine. Since it stretches over 27 inches, it's designed to fit most tubs.

37. These Insulated Champagne Flutes That Buyers Call "Fancy AF" Eparé Stemless Champagne Flutes (Set of 2) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon "Fancy AF," one reviewer wrote. "These champagne glasses are total game changers!" That's because they're double-wall insulated, so even though they're made from hand-blown glass, they keep your palm condensation-free and your bubbly colder for longer.

38. This Tiny Flat Iron That Packs A Huge Punch HSI Professional Glider Mini $20 | Amazon See on Amazon It may fit in the palm of your hand, but don't be fooled by the HSI mini straightening iron: "I have very thick hair and this flat iron has been amazing on both my hair and my daughter’s hair." It has quality ceramic plates, heat-balancing micro-sensors, and tourmaline infusion to produce frizz-tackling negative ions.

39. A Coffee Scrub Made With Only Pronounceable Ingredients First Botany Cosmeceuticals Natural Arabica Coffee Scrub $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Dead Sea salt, coffee, cacao extract, coconut oil, and four types of botanical oils — those are the only ingredients in this First Botany coffee scrub. The Arabica grounds and sea salt buff away old skin, while the nourishing oils hydrate the new skin underneath.

40. A Cylindrical Trimmer For Nose- And Ear-Hair Panasonic Nose Ear Hair Trimmer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to the smart, cylindrical head, this Panasonic trimmer painlessly clips nose- and ear-hair. It's also fully waterproof and battery-operated, so you can take it virtually anywhere with you. Oh — and it has nearly 20,000 reviews.

41. This Sophisticated Addition To Someone's Home Bar Barillio Elite Cocktail Shaker Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This Barillo elite cocktail set comes with a shaker, muddler, mixing spoon, jigger, pourers, velvet bag, and recipe booklet — and it's available in your choice of four sophisticated finishes. "[Adds] some professionalism to my home bar," one reviewer wrote, and another said, "Superb quality and great price."

42. A DIY Soap-Making Kit Without Nasty Ingredients Kiss Naturals Soap Making Kit $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say this soap-making kit is so easy, a "6 year old can make [them]" — but even adults report that it's "quick, fun and relaxing." It comes with everything you need to make 16 soaps, all of which are free from parabens, synthetic dyes, and toxic ingredients.

43. This Unique Book To Simplify Flower Arranging The Flower Recipe Book $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Flower arrangements are notoriously expensive, but someone may not know where to start with DIY bouquets. Luckily, this unique book includes step-by-step instructions, practical tips, and over 400 pictures to inspire the novice arranger. Reviewers say it makes a lovely gift for hosts and hostesses, aspiring florists, relatives, bridal showers, grandparents, and creative friends.

44. This Adorable Bamboo Box For Hand-Written Recipes The Splendid Bamboo Recipe Box $20 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing quite like a hand-written recipe, and the Splendid recipe box makes the whole process easy, organized, and countertop-friendly. It's made from bamboo and comes with 100 blank, smudge-resistant cards — plus the dividers help you find a specific recipe in seconds.

45. An All-In-One Kit So They Can Grow Their Own Herbs Nature's Blossom Herb Garden Kit $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Gardeners, chefs, teachers, those in the process of warming a home — this Nature's Blossom herb kit works for all of the aforementioned. It comes with everything you need to grow your own basil, sage, parsley, thyme, and cilantro, and the seeds are all non-GMO and backed by a guarantee.

46. This Charming Oil Warmer That Makes A House Smell Like Home Furniture Creations Tea Light Oil Warmer $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This oil warmer from Furniture Creations works alongside your average tea light candle to fill your home with the scents of your favorite oils. "It gives such a potent aroma and I can buy [five] different oils that will last you forever for the price of one large candle," one reviewer wrote — and since it's made from porcelain and metal, it looks pretty expensive.

47. A Scalp Massager That Feels "Like Angels From Heaven" Body Back Scalp Massager $6 | Amazon See on Amazon The general consensus for this scalp massager seems to be: "Shut up and take my money." Even though it costs less than $6, its 12 rubber tips feel "like angels come from heaven to massage your scalp." One reviewer wrote, "I bought several as stocking stuffers and then had to order one for myself."

48. A Brilliant Solution For People Who Sip Slowly Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Some people down 12-ounces of coffee in five minutes flat — and others nurse a single cup for eight hours. If you know someone in the latter category, the Mr. Coffee mug warmer makes for a practical, thoughtful gift. This 17-watt platform keeps your coffee, tea, or cocoa at a comfortably warm temperature until the very last sip.

49. This 12-Piece Polish Set For Metallic Nails In Virtually Any Color Kleancolor Nail Polish Set $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Despite the fact that the price works out to $1.17 a bottle, reviewers are "very impressed by the quality of these polishes." Kleancolor nail lacquers come in a set of 12 different metallic colors, so they can get creative with their mani-pedis — and the bottles are full-size, too.

50. A Best-Selling French Press For The Coffee Snob Veken French Press Coffee Maker $17 | Amazon See on Amazon With its copper accents and borosilicate glass body, the Veken Fresh press looks pretty high-end — but according to reviewers, that's nothing compared to how its coffee tastes: "Honestly the best-tasting coffee I've ever had," one wrote, while another said, "It’s so rich and perfect I hate going back to my regular coffee at work."

51. Some Slippers That Feel Like "Walking On A Cloud" ULTRAIDEAS Fleece Memory Foam Slippers $19 | Amazon See on Amazon You can't go wrong with these slippers from ULTRAIDEAS, which pull out all the stops in terms of comfort: a plush fleece lining, high-density memory foam interior, velvet uppers, and an anti-slip outsole. Needless to say, reviewers report they're like "walking on a cloud." Get them in four colors and a wide range of sizes. Available sizes: 5 - 12

52. An 18-Piece Tool Set For The Griller In Your Life Utopia Kitchen Stainless Steel BBQ Kit $15 | Amazon See on Amazon The griller in your life will feel like the secret agent of meats when they roll up to the barbecue with this: an 18-piece BBQ set from Utopia Kitchen. All the tools are made from dishwasher-safe stainless steel, and the case includes a few brilliant additions like a basting brush, skewers, corn holders, and a grill brush.

53. These Essential Gardening Tools, All In A Cute Organizational Tote Vremi 9 Piece Garden Tools Set $19 | Amazon See on Amazon The Vremi gardening set comes with six aluminum and stainless steel tools, a spray bottle, and a pair of gloves. They all fit into a storage tote with various pockets and an easy-to-carry design, so your favorite gardener is prepared for any job.

54. Highly Recommended For "Anyone Who Might Be Going Through A Hard Time" The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Especially when things are going wrong, it's easy to get stuck in a pattern of self-berating thoughts — but Brené Brown's New York Times best-selling The Gifts of Imperfection helps anyone to experience "self-discovery, personal growth, and boundless love" for themselves. "The author is humble, the advice is solid, the book is fantastic. Highly recommend as a gift for anyone who might be going through a hard time," one reviewer wrote.

55. A Travel-Friendly Blanket That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand Golyte Beach Blanket $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether it's for beach days, impromptu picnics, outdoor concerts, or tailgating, the Golyte blanket ensures clean, dry seating anywhere. It's resistant against water, punctures, and heat-retention — but best of all, it folds up into a highly portable pouch that fits in the palm of your hand.

56. This Gorgeous Jewelry Stand That Comes In 3 Finishes INVIKTUS Silver Birds Tree Jewelry Stand $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in antique bronze, silver, or cyan, this jewelry stand is shaped like a tree with little birds on it. Its branches are ideal for hanging necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, while the bowl base is great for broaches and rings.

57. A Best-Selling Curtain Of Twinkle Lights Twinkle Star 300 LED Curtain String Lights $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Help them bring a cozy, whimsical feel to any reading nook, bedroom, or outdoor space. These Twinkle Star curtain lights have earned the title of number-one best seller because they're versatile, waterproof, and have eight mode settings for different effects.

58. These $20 Bluetooth Headphones With Over 12,000 Reviews LETSCOM Bluetooth Headphones $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Wireless use, waterproof protection, comfortable, over-ear security, a built-in mic for hands-free calls, and an eight-hour battery life — all for $20. It's really no wonder these LETSCOM Bluetooth headphones have over 12,000 reviews. Thanks to the seven color options, you can get a pair for everyone on your gift list.

59. This Decorating Set That Turns Someone Into A "Cake Pro" Kootek Cake Decorating Kit $15 | Amazon See on Amazon The aspiring baker can decorate cakes like a pro with this 70-piece set from Kootek. It comes with various cake decorating tips, three icing smoothers, two spatulas, a turntable, and a huge stack of piping bags, but disposable and reusable. "I'm now a cake pro!" one reviewer wrote.