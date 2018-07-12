6 Ways To Plan A Last-Minute Trip Before Summer Ends
It's not too late to plan that summer getaway. You live for the summertime, but it seems to slip away way too soon. One moment, you're basking in the sun and making bucket list plans. The next moment, summer is coming to an end and the leaves begin to change. Don't worry, though, because summer isn't over quite yet. You've still got time to book that flight and take that trip you've been dreaming up. You may have to get creative, but there are so many ways to plan a last-minute trip before summer ends.
Although trip planning can be exciting, the process can be equally as stressful. First, you've gotta plan ahead and find appropriate dates. If you're going with friends, you must find dates that fit into all of your schedules. You'll spend weeks searching for that perfect flight deal and hours booking that Instagram-worthy hotel. This barely scratches the surface of all that goes into trip planning. When the process requires so much effort, it may feel like you need to plan a trip years in advance. While this may be necessary at times, it isn't always the case. Sometimes, you're itching to hit the road without all of the fuss. Fortunately, it's possible to plan a last-minute trip whenever your wanderlust gets the best of you.
1Plan From The Palm Of Your Hands
Travel planning is now easier than ever, thanks to your handy dandy smartphone. You can book everything from flights to accommodation, directly from the palm of your hands. Apps like Hotel Tonight were made to help you book hotels at a discounted price at the last-minute. Airbnb has an "instant book" feature that allows you to bypass the waiting process for a home rental. Basically, these apps allow you to be your own travel agent. You'll be traveling in no time.
2Ditch The Bucket List
If you want to squeeze in a last-minute trip this summer, you may have to ditch your bucket list. When you're flexible with dates and destinations, you'll discover the world is truly your oyster.
Websites like SkyScanner will choose the cheapest destination or dates to fly out for you. Your bucket list destination will always be there, and you might be surprised to find affordable flights to a place that you never expected. Flexibility is the key to finding incredible last-minute flight deals.
3Go Solo
If you're tired of waiting on friends, consider going solo. Sometimes family and friends are the only thing holding us back. It can be difficult to align budgets, schedules, and priorities with others. Why not consider going alone?
It can seem daunting at first, but you may end up having the time of your life. After all, solo travel is all about spontaneity and freedom. When you go alone, you don't have to worry about waiting for others to get on board with the itinerary or picking a destination. Book your flights, choose a hotel, and go.
4Take A Road Trip
The best thing about taking a road trip is the ability to pack up and go. You don't have to worry about searching for flights or planning far in advance. You can literally pack your bags, put them in the car, and hit the road.
Logistically speaking, road trips are a breeze. You can choose to visit your nearest town or go on a multi-day road trip. Either way, road trips don't require much planning. Call up your girls and hit the road this weekend.
5Travel Domestically
Many of us want to jet-set across the world, but international travel comes with its own set of hurdles. Passports, visas, and getting everything in order can really put your travel plans on hold. Why not visit a destination in your home country? Book a flight or start your car, then you're good to go.
6Wing It
If you're up for a real adventure, consider winging it. Book your flight, and then figure the rest out along the way. This works especially well with hostels and when you're open to using public transportation. Keep an open mind and go wherever the wind takes you.
Book that flight. Jump in the car. See the world. It's about time you live your best life.