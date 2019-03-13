Whether your sex life is already amazing or you want to spice it up a bit (and by sex life, I mean partnered or flying solo!), one great and easy way to take it to the next level is to add a little more buzz to your bedroom, by treating yourself to some new vibrating sex toys. After all, there is a very good reason they are called sex toys — it's because they are oh-so-fun to play with.

If you've spent any time researching vibes, it can get a bit overwhelming. It's easy to fall down a rabbit (ear) hole with all the various options, each promising massive orgasms of the kind you've never experienced before. Granted, this is exactly the kind of problem you do want: Too many orgasmic options. Where it can become a problem is when you get stuck, unsure of which way to go. Well, don't worry, since I have got you covered with a few suggestions of luxury vibes that well get the job done in style.

Do you plan to use it on your own or with a playmate? Are you after superior clitortal stimulation or plenty of g-spot attention (or, hey, why not both)? Whatever your answer those questions, there are no worries because I've got an option for you. Let's just say you're going to want to add these vibes to your must-buy list ASAP.

1 Ollie Ollie $74 Unbound see on unbound Want the wand that will cast a spell on your clit? Then look no further than Unbound's Ollie. This rechargeable wand vibrator features eight speeds and patterns, so it's sure to hit all your happy buttons. Plus, it's 100 percent waterproof so you can take it into a nice, relaxing bath for some legit quality time.

2 Le Wand feel my power special edition Le Wand Feel My Power Special Edition $170 Le Want see on Le Wand Who knew a power tool could be so, well, adorable? Le Wands' Feel My Power has all the vibration you need to get off again and again... and again. This powerhouse features 10 vibration speeds and 20, yes 20, vibration patterns so so you'll never get bored — but really, with this wand, was that ever even a concern?

3 Satisfyer Partner Whale Satisfyer Partner Whale $29.95 Amazon see on amazon If you're in the market for a stellar vibe that won't break the bank, Satisfyer's Partner Whale is just the vibrating Moby Dick (pun intended) you've been chasing. This vibe offers both internal g-spot stimulation as well as clitoral, but its discreet enough that it can be worn during partnered, penetrative sex. That's what I call a win-win.

4 Lelo Ora 2 ORA 2 $189 LELO see on lelo If you just can't quite seem to get enough oral in your life — and really, who can? — then Lelo's Ora 2 is a total game changer. This luxury vibe simulates oral sex in all its thrilling, teasing, and oh-satisfying glory. You're welcome.

5 Je Joue Fifi Je Joue Fifi $119 Je Joue see on je joue If you love a rabbit vibe and the way you get both internal and external stimulation for days, then get ready to take it the next level with Je Joue’s Fifi. This vibe offers five vibration and pulsation patterns from the ears and the shaft — which is contoured to offer the best g-spot stimulation.