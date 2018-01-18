6 Valentine's Day Gifts If You're 3 Months Into Your Relationship

Few occasions are trickier to shop for than Valentine's Day, especially when you're in a budding relationship. Between the clichéd chocolate assortments that every drugstore aisle is pushing you to purchase (they are awfully convenient) and your partner's passing comments that a weekend away might be fun, you're probably wondering if there are any rules of thumb or clear guidelines around what makes great (and appropriate) Valentine's Day gifts for three months of dating.

Then again, gift-giving never really comes with clear guidelines, does it? And Valentine's Day is no exception (if anything, the rules are less clear for this holiday). Personally, I've found that the best presents are never the most expensive or traditionally romantic, they're the ones that show you truly know a person. Like the water color portrait of my dog I was gifted this Christmas (it's truly a work of art).

That said, three months into a relationship, you're still learning about your partner. So, how do you show that you know someone you're, well, just getting to know?

If you're struggling to find a present for your SO that's sweet, thoughtful, and shows that you actually get them — without seeming over-the-top and freaking them out — look no further. From silly card games to sexy lingerie, here are six potential gifts that are sure to make your new boyfriend or girlfriend feel they've been struck by Cupid's arrow all over again.

If they've got cold feet (literally).

Growing up, my sisters and I got socks for virtually every holiday, so I'm partial to this idea. But really, does anyone ever not need (and not love) new socks? They can be fuzzy, practical, or covered in Reptar, like this pair — whatever the case may be, socks are an adorable, low-key gift to give your partner. (You can buy one pair for $8 at Urban Outfitters, or pick up three sets for $20, if you want to include some variety!)

If self-care is their main concern.

If your partner makes self-care a priority (and shouldn't we all?), Lush is a great place to grab a gift. Their wrapped gift sets vary in price and products offered, but this "With Love" set — which includes a rose-scented shower gel and body conditioner — is one simple, low-cost option Oh, and they offer a ton of grooming products made specifically for gents as well.

If they're game for a laugh.

So, Cards Against Humanity is a great gift for a number of reasons. Not only does it give you a chance to see just how twisted your partner's sense of humor can be, it's also an easy way to break the ice as your partner gets to know your friends, and you get to know theirs. I've also found that this is a game best served with alcohol, if you want to throw some fancy craft beers or a bottle of wine in the gift bag.

If they're obsessed with 'The Bachelor.'

I'm going to make a sweeping generalization here and say that all women love getting flowers, and Fleurs de Paris takes typical floral gifts to the next level. Their Infinity roses are treated with a magical, proprietary solution that keeps them looking fresh and beautiful for a full year (sometimes longer!), making them the loveliest gift to give your girlfriend in a budding relationship (pun intended). And if The Bachelor franchise has taught me anything, it's that roses are the best way to say, "I see potential in you."

If Netflix and chill is their favorite activity.

If hanging out on the cough and streaming movies is your partner's perfect night, pick up this Smartphone Projector, pop some popcorn and a few cozy blankets, and turn your Valentine's Day into a sweet night in. It's cute and thoughtful, but not over-the-top (or, presumably, over budget).

If your presence is the present.

This one's a gift for you as much as it is your partner. If you plan to skip the formalities of exchanging presents and head straight to the bedroom this V-Day, be sure to snag some sexy lingerie that'll have you feeling confident and your partner drooling, like this strappy lace number from ASOS. Maybe jot down a few sexy IOUs, too.

