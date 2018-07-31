6 Unique Date Ideas For The Traveling Couple Who's Always On A Budget

I think we can all agree that there's nothing quite like a #baecation. You get the opportunity to make incredible memories together in dream destinations around the world. What could be better? Travel can be a great way to bond and learn more about that special person in your life. You'll experience the highs and lows of travel together, which will surely strengthen your relationship. There's no doubt that traveling as a couple can be amazing, but it may not always be in the budget. Thankfully, there are plenty of date ideas for the traveling couple, if you're on a budget.

If there's one thing that can hold you back from accomplishing your travel goals, it's likely money. Flights, accommodations, and activities can really add up. It would be ideal to travel at the drop of a dime, but it isn't reality. Fortunately, it's possible to fulfill your wanderlust without breaking the bank. You don't have to spend your life savings to adopt a traveler's mindset. As a couple, you can take mental trips that will hold you over until your next big vacay. You just need to tap into your curiosity and creativity to take affordable adventures with your favorite person.

1 Watch A Wanderlust-Filled Movie Mosuno/Stocksy Netflix and chill is always a good idea for date night, especially when you choose a movie that feeds your wanderlust. You and your significant other can spend time selecting a travel-related movie, series, or documentary. You'll feel like you've gone on a quick escape, even if only for a few hours. So, grab some popcorn and wine for an adventurous night in.

2 Organize A Travel Bucket List Susan Brooks-Dammann/Stocksy The process of planning a trip can be just as exciting as taking a trip. Spend the evening gathering travel inspiration through books, blogs, movies, apps, and more. Once you're full of inspiration, both of you can begin creating the ultimate couple bucket list. Now you'll be able to start crossing things off your bucket list together.

3 Create A Travel Scrapbook Susan Brooks-Dammann/Stocksy If you're still reminiscing about your last amazing trip, you should create a travel scrapbook. Print out some photos, pull out your train tickets, and spend time remembering your best moments together. Don't forget to reference your favorite inside jokes. This project will surely be one for the books. Once you're finished, you can keep it on your coffee table and will be able to look back on your favorite memories all the time.

4 Cook Your Favorite Cuisine From A Different Country Jesse Morrow/Stocksy Both of you have been longing to visit Italy, so why not prepare an Italian meal that will transport your tastebuds straight to the source? DIY your favorite cuisine by using a recipe on Pinterest and bond over quality time while you attempt to perfect a new dish. Before you know it, you and your bae will be pros at making risotto.

5 Take A Staycation VIsualspectrum/Stocksy You don't have to fly across the world to cure your travel bug. Have you seen everything in your own backyard yet? You could spend a weekend exploring your hometown and discovering hidden gems. Plan a date night at that trendy restaurant or the brewery that's been on your radar.