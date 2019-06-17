6 Things To Do In Vegas With A Big Group That Are As Instagrammable As They Are Fun

This past weekend, a huge group of my friends got together in Las Vegas to celebrate the first person in the group turning 30. His girlfriend planned the epic surprise party of a lifetime. People flew in from literally all over the country to help him roll into his 30s in serious style. It was a weekend to remember. Helping my friend plan just a little bit of the weekend taught me that there are a ton of things to do in Vegas with a big group that are as Instagrammable as they are fun.

Planning a trip for more than 10 people can be pretty overwhelming, and my friend did the majority of the heavy lifting. I helped out wherever I could to make the weekend unforgettable for everyone who attended. Vegas is definitely a city that can accommodate large groups, as long as you know where to look. From getting balloons set up in my suite at The Palazzo to taking a ride around the High Roller Ferris wheel, our group had an amazing time celebrating our friend's momentous birthday.

If you're planning a huge gathering in Vegas for a bachelorette party, birthday, or family reunion, and need some ideas, here are just a few.

1. The Birthday Suite Experience At The Palazzo @kristincorpuz_ We were in town celebrating my friend's 30th birthday, so I thought it would be fun to have my room at The Palazzo tower at The Venetian Resort decorated so people could take pictures. The Venetian is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, so they're offering some fun experiences for people who are also celebrating a monumental occasion of their own. I booked the Birthday Suite Experience and had my room totally decked out in balloons so people could hang out, take pictures, and of course, have some fun popping the balloons like little kids. The package also normally includes cupcakes, but I opted for a cake instead. It was a wonderful surprise for the birthday boy, and everyone enjoyed some time sitting down and just hanging out. (Believe me, we needed it.)

2. Celebratory Instagrammable Drinks At Rosina @kristincorpuz_ Another fun experience at The Palazzo was our night of fancy cocktails at Rosina. Also part of the resort's anniversary initiative, all three of their cocktail bars — Electra Cocktail Club, Rosina, and The Dorsey — are offering fun celebration cocktail packages so that a whole crew can enjoy an evening drinking some seriously Instagrammable beverages. Our package included sharable cocktails (Just think about those giant ones you see on Instagram — ours came in pufferfish-shaped cups!), a round of "bartender's choice" cocktails based on the birthday boy's favorite liquor, and a small tab for us to try out other drinks from the menu. The birthday boy picked whiskey, so the bartender whipped up a fancy version of a whiskey sour, while the rest of us enjoyed Rosina's takes on Mai Tais, dirty martinis, and Manhattans.

3. A Happy Hour Ferris Wheel Ride On The High Roller @kristincorpuz_ The High Roller Ferris wheel at the LINQ is totally worth the trip. Our group opted for a "happy half hour" ride, which included an open bar along with the killer views of the Vegas Strip. This activity was totally perfect for us, because we had about 15 people total, and we needed some space. The unfortunate people who ended up in the giant glass bubble with us probably didn't appreciate how loud we were, but we had a great time taking pictures and hanging out. Pro tip: Book a 7 p.m. ticket so you can catch golden hour. The lighting is pretty unreal.

4. Take A Float In The Lazy River At The MGM Grand @kristincorpuz_ No Vegas trip is complete without a pool day, and in my opinion, there are few better than the lazy river at the MGM Grand. Our group totally chose to walk through the river (essentially taking the "lazy" part out of it), and it proved to be one of the best parts of the trip. The DJ blasted throwback '90s and early '00s pop and R&B songs, so we were all dancing and having a great time. It felt like a true Vegas pool party, minus the whole guest list situation.

5. Hit The Blackjack Table For A Bit Sean Locke/Stocksy Of course, we couldn't go to Vegas without spending a little bit of time at the gambling tables. Honestly, as someone who has gone to Vegas both solo and with a giant group, gambling with a giant group is so much more fun. After drinks at Rosina, our group headed to the free bet blackjack table inside The Palazzo, and even though only five of us were playing at a time, we all cheered each other on and helped give a little advice if someone was deciding whether or not to hit. The group proved to be lucky — one of our friends walked away with two grand!