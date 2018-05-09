6 Summer Travel Goals To Make With Your BFF, So You're Both Living Your Best Lives

With summer just around the corner, it's time to cross those travel goals off your bucket list. Why not travel to a place you've always wanted to visit? Furthermore, why not share that experience with your BFF? You'll create incredible memories that you'll be able to look back on once you grow old together. There's nothing like sharing the journey with someone who's been with you through it all. Needless to say, it's time to call up your BFF and start making some travel goals. Choose something that suits both of your interests and have a blast. These summer travel goals will help you live your best lives.

We all dream of exploring new cities with our besties. Imagine walking through the streets of Paris arm in arm, salsa dancing in the streets of Brazil all night long, or simply stargazing in the middle of the desert. Life is short, so why not spend it doing things you love with people you love? You can jet-set halfway across the world or keep things simple with a road trip. You're bound to have a good time, as long as your BFF is by your side. Plus, think of all the inside jokes you'll share.

1 Take A Weekend Road Trip Shaun Robinson/Stocksy Have you considered a summer road trip with your BFFs? You don't have to fly across the world to explore a new city. Consider visiting a neighboring city or state to step into some new territory. Road trips are perfect for the spontaneous girls who prefer to go with the flow. You can go wherever you want and stop if you see something cool along the way. It's also perfect for those on a budget, because you can avoid expensive flights and split gas costs. Pick out a dope playlist, pack your bags, and hit the road for an unforgettable road trip with your person.

2 Visit A Place You've Never Been Jovana Rikalo/Stocksy There's nothing like experiencing something for the first time with the people you love most. You'll be able to catch each other's reactions when you see a place for the first time or try out new food together. You'll have the opportunity to discuss your new discoveries together and you'll treasure those special memories for a lifetime.

3 Go On A Camping Trip Howl/Stocksy The outdoors is so refreshing, and it's best when it's shared. Step out of your comfort zone and go on a camping trip with your best friend. You'll feel like you're in summer camp as you go on hikes, gaze at the stars, swim in lakes, and roast marshmallows over campfires. You'll get the chance to get away from it all and re-connect with each other.

4 Take A Self-Care Trip Aaron Thomas/Stocksy We all need a little T.L.C sometimes. It's time for you and your BFFs to unwind together. Consider going for a massage, facial, or even a yoga retreat. The perfect combination of endless laughs and complete relaxation will rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.

5 Take A Volunteer Trip Rolfo/Stocksy Volunteering is a great way to spend quality time together while helping others. The great thing about this is you can go across the world or help out in your own city. Consider a local beach clean-up or helping out at a soup kitchen. You'll have the opportunity to give back while bonding.