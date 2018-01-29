6 Spring Break Road Trips For College Students That'll Speak To Your Wanderlust

If you find yourself buried in snow, class assignments, and no sunshine in sight at the moment, good news is surely on its way. Spring break is right around the corner, my friends. I hate to be that person, but it's true — spring break is coming sooner than we think and planning is in order. If you haven't booked a trip yet, there's no need to be concerned that best deals have already passed. In fact, the best trip you can go on is still available. When you're planning your spring break, you can't forget about the best spring break road trips for college students.

The road trip is the essential college spring break experience. It's everything you want to do in one trip: travel, quality time with your best friends, and scream-singing your favorite tunes with the windows rolled all the way down. It also comes with camping trips and cool hotels, new memories, and some of the most beautiful scenery you'll ever have the chance to see. The question you should be asking yourself is, why not take a road trip this spring break with your favorite people?

No matter where you are in the U.S., there's a road trip that will spark your imagination and wanderlust. And if you're in for the whole week, you can go just about anywhere. Pack your bags — I see one of these six road trips in your near future.

1 If You Love Nature And Hiking If you and your friends love nature, you can't go wrong embarking on a road trip to the Grand Canyon. The views in the end make the entire road trip so worthwhile, and if you're lucky, you'll stop to check out amazing scenery along the way as well. I'm getting chills just looking at this gorgeous foggy view.

2 If It's About Seeing The Sun If you've been cooped up all winter long, then all you're really looking for is some sunshine and warmer weather. The High Road to Taos, New Mexico sounds like the road trip for you. The long stretch will take you through the rolling, beautiful landscape of New Mexico where you'll get plenty of sun and an endless blue sky to gaze up at. Get the camera ready, because you won't want to stop taking pictures.

3 For A Night Spent Under The Stars If making your way through picturesque campsites, vibrant foliage, gorgeous waterfalls, a sky full of stars by nightfall, and more sounds like the perfect spring break, Black River Scenic Byway is the trip for you. You might not be living it up in 90 degree weather, but this kind of spring break will be one for the books. Once you reach the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, make sure to stop by Mackinac Island and try some fudge. Between the horse-drawn carriages and scenery straight out of a book, you will have the time of your life.

4 For The Bluest Waters You'll See This Year The Overseas Highway is a road trip that'll transport your wanderlust along a 113-mile stretch of pure beauty in the Florida Keys. It literally runs right over the water, so you'll have a front row seat to some great views and the bluest water you'll set your eyes on. You might not get an overhead shot like this, but you will make lots of memories.

5 The West Coast Is Calling Maybe you're in the mood to experience as many states as you can. Or maybe you're fond of staying close to the ocean on the West Coast. The Pacific Coast Highway will take you through California, Oregon, and Washington. Check out Big Sur, San Francisco, and so much more. With miles upon miles of cruising depending on your route, you might not be able to see the whole thing — but you can try.