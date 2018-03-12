6 Spring Break Hookup Stories That Will Make You Cringe So Hard
Ah, spring break. Five to seven days out of the year when college students across the continental United States all make their way to the beach. Here (read: Florida, usually), they drink to excess, eat nothing but the salt from the rims of their margaritas, and make out with random strangers. The result? The absolute best (or worst, depending on your sense of humor) spring break hookup stories of all time.
No, I'm not judging. I'm actually kind of jealous. I wish I had a few of these stories to add to my memoir, but alas, my college days are behind me. Instead, I'll just have to live vicariously through Selena Gomez and the gang in Spring Breakers. Naturally, I assume everyone who goes away for spring break parties so hard they get arrested and spend the night in a county jail before being bailed out by a drug-dealing rapper with whom they later start a polyamorous relationship. Seems legit.
Unsurprisingly, though, I've been told this is a bit of an exaggeration. Spring break gets wild, but it's nothing to write home about. Faith (played by Selena Gomez in the movie), I'm looking at you. I'm willing to bet these six Redditors weren't too eager to call Grandma and fill her in on these hookup nightmares. So. Much. Cringe.
Seriously, some of these stories make want to go...
But also...
What do cats, soda, and Jesus have in common? Well, you're about to find out.
Heading To New Orleans For Spring Break? This Could Be You.
I Love When People Give Me Cute Nicknames! How About You?
I Don't Think This Is What People Mean When They Say It's A Match Made In Heaven.
I Hate When My Chipotle Order Gets Messed Up, Too.
Nothing Says Spring Break Like A Rave And A Train Ride Home. But Maybe Take An Uber To The Train Station?
Two Things. Firstly, What A Meet-Cute! Secondly, And More Importantly, This Sounds Like A Lot Of Bodily Fluids To Handle In One Night.
— mrstixz
Well, then. Will your spring break hookup stories top these?
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!