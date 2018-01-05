6 iPhone Battery Hacks That Will Save You So Much Time On The Charger

Preserving the battery life of my iPhone is one of the great quests of my adult life. Maybe I spend too much time scrolling through Instagram or checking out the latest Snapchat World Lenses, but whatever it is, my battery does not like it. Whenever I peek up to the right-hand corner of my phone, I'm greeted with a reminder that I desperately need to connect to a charger. In an effort to attempt being cordless for more than an hour at a time, I've looked into ways to extend my battery life. Thankfully, with some digging, I've uncovered six iPhone battery hacks that will make your battery last longer than usual.

You might think that you know some tips and tricks to keep that little battery icon from dipping into the red-zone, but it turns out that some of them might actually drain your battery more (um, rude!). Don't worry, though, because there are actually some proven ways to keep that battery up and running. You can put some of these hacks to the test the next time you take your phone off of the charger.

1. Stop Quitting Apps

This is the hack I was referring to when I said that you're actually hurting your battery life rather than helping it. For as long as I can remember, I've been double-tapping on my iPhone's home button and swiping out of all the apps I had running in an effort to keep my battery happy. That is the wrong move.

According to Wired, all you need to do is leave your apps open — your battery will thank you.

2. Use Low Power Mode

Desperate battery-savers are likely already familiar with this hack, but it is a useful tool to keep your iPhone powered up. Low Power Mode uses 30 percent less power than regular mode. According to Apple, it does that by dimming your screen, optimizing the performance of your device, and turning off certain features like automatic downloads and mail fetch.

To enable Low Power Mode, you can go to Settings > Battery > Low Power Mode, and then make sure that Low Power Mode is turned on. You can also toggle it on with the batter icon in your Control Center.

3. Monitor App Usage

To figure out which apps are using up all of your juice, you can go to Settings > Battery and choose either "Last 24 Hours" or "Last 7 Days" to see what percentage of the battery is being used by your respective apps.

Once you see (and are slightly traumatized by) what your app habits look like, you can modify which apps you use and how often use them in order to keep your battery happy.

4. Use WiFi When Possible

While 4G and LTE networks are super helpful, their convenience comes at a cost, and that cost is (sadly) your battery life. So, if you're using your phone somewhere free WiFi is available (like your bestie's place), it's best to go ahead and connect to that network. Just make sure that you're not always searching for WiFi, because that can kill your battery, too.

To turn on your WiFi, go to Settings > WiFi, and then turn on WiFi and select your network (and save your battery life).

5. Stop Using Location Services When You Don't Need To

This hack is useful in two ways because it not only preserves battery life, but it also prevents you from being watched as if your a real live Sims character. To access it, go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services. You'll want to keep the button toggled "on" at the top, but you can turn it off for individual apps that don't need to know your location.

6. Use Airplane Mode

You've likely used this hack to help your phone charge quicker, but you can also turn on Airplane Mode to help save the battery charge that you already have. Of course, your phone's cellular data is turned off in Airplane Mode (are you actually making phone calls in 2018?), and if you're not connected to WiFi, there's not much you can do on it. However, setting it to Airplane Mode is the last resort when you're in desperate need of preserving your charge.

To put it in Airplane Mode, all you need to do is go to Settings > Airplane Mode, and make sure it is turned "on." You can also turn it on by pressing the Airplane Mode icon in your Control Center.

Of course, there are likely a few more ways you can optimize your battery life, but if you take the above steps, you'll be on the right path to living your best (and fully-charged) iPhone battery life.

If you wan to go full-force with your battery life takeover, you can take advantage of Apple's latest deal on replacement batteries. You can buy a replacement battery to help your iPhone run faster and hold charge longer for just $29.

Your new battery combined with these helpful hacks will (hopefully) ensure that your next girls's night out won't wind up with you trying to find an outlet for your charger while in the Taco Bell line at 2 a.m.

