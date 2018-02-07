6 Hotel Room Workouts You Can Easily Squeeze Into Your Day During Spring Break

Spring break is comin' guys, and that means loads of downtime, relaxation, and maybe even sunshine, too, if you're heading somewhere warm for your trip. While your spring break vacay is all about having the time of your life, it's still important to make a little time for mindful movement when you can. Trust me, it's easier than you might think to find time for some quick hotel room workouts before you hit the breakfast buffet, or after you return from a day at the beach.

Not every hotel has a gym, and if you're staying in an Airbnb, your chances of coming across a couple free weights are even lower. TBH, if you ask me, no-equipment workouts are where it's at all the time, even when you're not on vacation. It's pretty mind-blowing that you can get a full-body workout using only the weight of your own body. Am I the only one who thinks that's really cool? Yes? K.

Anyway, these workouts are quick, easy, and I promise they won't take away from any of your well-deserved downtime, because after all, that's really what spring break is all about. These six workouts are simply here to make your time off that much more enjoyable.

1 Get Sweaty With Mountain Climbers Howcast on YouTube Mountain climbers basically activate every single muscle in your body, and they require absolutely no equipment. This workout combines strength training with core and cardio work, so you basically have all of your bases covered in just one move. Start your day with a couple of rounds of these bad boys, and you'll be invigorated, energized, and dripping with sweat in no time. Climb, baby, climb!

2 Challenge Your Core With Russian Twists Howcast on YouTube Russian twists strengthen your core like nobody's business — something you'll soon realize when you're laughing with your BFFs at the beach and your abs are suddenly on fire. This exercise is also great for improving your posture, which could definitely be helpful if you have any adventurous excursions planned for your spring break vacay (paddle boarding, anyone?). Twist it out atop a towel on your hotel room floor, or you can even do this move right in the comfort of your bed. It's spring break, fam — laziness is encouraged.

3 Get Crafty With Luggage Rows Fitness Riderz on YouTube If you really want to get creative with your hotel room workout, grab your empty suitcase, and use it as a prop for your next move. This workout is especially good for strengthening your back, which can be hard to do in no-equipment exercises. Plus, by the end of your trip, you might just build enough strength to be able to carry your overstuffed luggage back home without moaning and groaning about how damn heavy it is. Look at you go, girl.

4 Boost Your Energy With Some Burpees Bowflex on YouTube The way I feel after doing a round of burpees is what I imagine dying probably feels like. OK, maybe I'm being slightly dramatic. In all seriousness, though, this intense exercise makes for a great hotel room workout because you can literally do the move anywhere, and it takes a whole lot out of you in a short amount of time. Burpees are a total-body workout that challenge your muscles from head to toe, all without taking away any of your precious spring break downtime.

5 Target Your Lower Body With A Couple Wall Sits Howcast on YouTube Every hotel has a wall, right? Then you have no excuse not to give at least one round of this workout a try while you're doing nothing between beach trips. I mean, since you don't have access to your beloved squat rack, this is as good as it's going to get, people. Plus, it's not just your booty that'll be reaping the benefits during this strengthening workout; your thighs, hips, lower abs, and calves will all be putting in some serious work, too. Pro tip: You can even try a couple sets of wall sits while you're brushing your teeth at the end of the day. Multi-tasking is where it's at, my friend.