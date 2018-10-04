I don't care what anyone says, Halloween is one of the best holidays to celebrate with bae. Sure, Valentines Day is romantic and Christmas is a great time to snuggle and give each other presents, but Halloween is when you and your partner get to dress up, go out, and let go! So, as you prepare to have the best time ever, it might be helpful to have these Halloween 2018 couples costumes that aren’t corny in your back pocket. Convincing your boo to dress up with you can be a challenge, but they won't be able to say no to these!

Every year abounds with pop culture moments so popular, you can pretty much guarantee you'll see them on Halloween. This year, you can definitely count on a few Wonder Woman's, at least a few Elastigirls or Mr. Incredible's, and a heck of a lot of Meghan Markle's. But if you're spending Halloween with your bae, then you're probably looking for some great couples costumes ideas. Girl, you've come to the right place. As cute as the idea of a Disney prince and princess costume is, you can do better. (And you can also dress up as something that doesn't perpetuate sexist tropes.)

And remember: Dressing up for Halloween is all fun and games until you step into disrespectful territory. Be sure to refrain from blackface and harmful stereotypes if dressing up as someone of a different race. Have fun, but not at the expense of someone else's culture.

2 T'Challa & Nikita Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Black Panther costume, $29.37, Amazon Nikita costume, $49.99, Party City There is absolutely nothing cheesy about The Black Panther, and if you and your significant other are bold enough to rock it, then go for it! It was one of the best movies of the year, and dressing up as either Nikita or T'Challa would be super fun.

3 Sabrina & Harvey Netflix on YouTube Red hood, $14.99, Amazon Red dress, $24.99, Amazon Letterman jacket, $19.99, Amazon With the premiere of the highly-anticipated Netflix adaptation of Sabrina The Teenage Witch happening just five days before Halloween, dressing up as the teenage witch herself is a smart way to get ahead of the trends. Not only is this costume idea totally not cheesy at all, but it's also super easy. Just wear a red dress (or coat!) and have your partner rock the jock look.

4 Emily & Stephanie From "A Simple Favor" Lionsgate Movies on YouTube Black jumpsuit, $29.95, Amazon Black stilettos, $28.00, Amazon Martini glass, $7.91, Amazon Sundress, $12.00, Amazon Cardigan, $14.99, Amazon The new Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick film, A Simple Favor, totally blew audiences away. There were twists and shock and awe, all delivered by Lively and Kendrick in gorgeous costumes. Unfortunately, the two weren't a couple n the movie but they definitely could (and should!) have been. For this costume, whoever wants to dress up as Lively's character, Emily, could just rock an awesome pantsuit and stilettos. Whoever goes as Stephanie could wear a cardigan over a sundress. It's easy, it's recent, and it's so not cheesy. Plus, you can totally wear these items individually again.

5 Joanna & Chip Gaines joannagaines on Instagram Shiplap shirt, $14.99, Amazon Tool belt, $9.99, Amazon Shiplap cap, $7.65, Amazon Sadly, the hit HGTV show Fixer Upper ended this year after a super successful run. But don't worry, because the Gaines family isn't going anywhere! If you're as obsessed with them as I am, then you and your partner can totally rock a Chip and Joanna costume. One of you wear can jeans and a "Shiplap" t-shirt, and the other can rock a tool belt and cap.