Even if you aren't a gamer, you've heard about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The new Nintendo Switch game has captivated gamers and the Twitterverse, thanks to virtual islands roaming with anthropomorphic animals. If you don't have a Switch but want to get in on something just as fun, you'll want to check out this selection of games which allow you to virtually farm, build, and care for animals. Here are six games like Animal Crossing for a fun night at home.

1. Garden Paws

In Garden Paws, you'll farm, fish, cook, craft, and raise animals just like in Animal Crossing. You can choose to be an adorable bunny, dragon, cat, bird, badger, horse, dog, fox or chipmunk. You'll customize your home and build up the town. To fill up your coin purse, you can explore caves for treasures and complete exciting quests. The game is available for PC/Mac on Steam.

2. Stardew Valley

Experience the charm of Stardew Valley, where you'll run a farm you inherited. You'll meet tons of animals and form friendships with the local townspeople. You can partake in a whole slew of activities, such as fishing, mining, digging, and working to improve your farm. You also have the option to decorate your home and decide how you pass the day. You can find the game for PC/Mac/Linux on Steam, Nintendo, Playstation, Google Play, and the App Store.

3. My Time at Portia

My Time at Portia is set in a mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Your role is a builder who can craft buildings and items to make money. You'll also have the opportunity to discover relics, go fishing, raise cows, and farm. There are also plenty of residents you can meet in this slow-paced game. The game is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation, and Xbox One.

4. Castaway Paradise

In Castaway Paradise, you're stranded on a tropical island. You can make the most of your time on the island by doing whatever you like. You'll farm, catch bugs, talk to other villagers, and work to build your dream island. You can purchase the game for Playstation, Xbox One, and on Steam for PC/Mac.

5. Harvest Moon: Light of Hope

After setting of on a voyage, your ship gets hit by a monsoon. You drift into a small harbor town which has essentially been deserted. Your task is to help rebuild the town and save the lighthouse. You'll grow crops, tend livestock, gather materials, and make new friends. You can even start a family in your new home. The game is available for Switch, PC, and Playstation.

6. A Short Hike

You'll enjoy the beauty of nature in this adventurous game. You'll hike, climb, and soar through mountainous landscapes. You can also explore the backcountry as you make your way to the summit. Along the way, you'll come across other hikers, hidden treasures, and more. A Short Hike is on Steam for a discounted price of $6.39 until April 16.