6 Cheap iPhone Accessories That'll Totally Change How You Use Your Phone

There's a good chance that you're either reading this on your iPhone or you just went to grab for it as soon as you read the word "iPhone". Whether you're replying to emails on-the-go or just passing the time on Instagram (guilty), your iPhone usually has a starring role in whatever the task at hand is. Rather than lamenting that fact, why not use it to your advantage and make your iPhone even more useful than it already is? You won't even have to put a huge dent in your wallet to do so because you can snag these cheap iPhone accessories that will totally up your tech game.

Your iPhone is pretty much already the MVP when it comes to any music-listening and photo-taking needs. So you might be surprised to learn that you can do even more with your iPhone with just a few budget-friendly upgrades. If, for instance, you get annoyed having to carry your phone with you from room to room just to continue listening to your favorite podcast, you might be interested in an affordable speaker.

Maybe you're tired of appearing blown-out in any photos taken with a flash or your arms are just not long enough to capture all the ladies in one picture to commemorate girls' weekend. Well, you can fix all of that with few clutch gadgets.

1. QIAYA Selfie LED Camera Light, $15.99 on Amazon

OK, I totally get that this might seem obnoxious and overly vain, but in the age of the selfie, it can't hurt to have a little extra help, right?

The QIAYA Selfie LED Camera Light attaches to your phone to provide just the right amount a illumination. You can even adjust the brightness (choosing from three different levels) to make sure that the light is highlighting you and darkening anything behind you. It's highly-rated on Amazon, and with a money-back guarantee for your $15.99 purchase, you might as well try it out. You might just wind up with all the "fire" selfies you can handle.

2. Mpow Selfie Stick With Bluetooth, $10.49 on Amazon

I promise you that I am not trolling you with this one to make you look like an out-of-place tourist. Sometimes your crew is rolling deep and the only way to capture everyone in the moment is to whip out the selfie stick.

The Mpow iSnap X Extendable Monopod with Built-in Bluetooth Remote Shutter might have a lengthy name, but that's nothing compared to the length of extension you'll get with this selfie stick. The sleek design pairs with your iPhone via Bluetooth, so you can extend it all the way up to its almost 32-inch maximum length and still snap the photo with ease.

With a 270-degree adjustable head and a security wrist strap, you're sure to make good use of your selfie stick on every group getaway. And at a price of $10.49, it'll be well worth the buy to capture those priceless memories.

3. UNITEK Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $13.99 on Amazon

While your iPhone is perfectly suitable for playing music, there is a world of a difference when you stream your music through an actual speaker.

The UNITEK Aluminum Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a multi-tasking wonder. For just $13.99, you can choose from a variety of colors, and you'll get a Bluetooth speaker that has up to five hours of playback and can stream up to 30 feet away from your iPhone. It also has a rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery, so you can take it with you wherever the music is needed (like those upcoming spring and summer barbecues).

Plus, if you want to kick it old school, you can utilize the speaker's FM Radio capability and have an authentic AF '90s jam session.

4. PopSockets, $14.99 on Amazon

Anyone who is familiar with experiencing a case of the "dropsies" while using his or her iPhone will want to pay close attention to this little gadget.

The Expanding Stand and Grip PopSocket is the $14.99 solution to iPhone-dropping problems. The PopSocket simply adheres to the back of your iPhone and provides a secure grip to prevent the dreaded iPhone drop. Not only will you be able to (safely) handle your iPhone with ease, but it also acts as a stand for your iPhone when you want to watch videos hands-free.

You can choose from a multitude of colors to complement your iPhone, and then you can Snap, text, and watch Netflix with ease.

5. ZPTONE Cell Phone Camera Lens, $8.88 on Amazon

One of the best parts of getting outdoors with your iPhone in-hand is that you have a built-in camera at the ready for when you happen upon a breathtaking nature scene. Sometimes, though, your iPhone camera doesn't accurately portray the natural beauty you're trying to capture.

That's where the ZPTONE Clip-On Lens Kit comes into play. For just $8.88, the kit comes with a 0.45 X Super Wide Angle Lens and a 12.5 X Macro Lens for when your standard iPhone camera just isn't cutting it. All you need to do is snap on the desired clip, and then you can capture all the close-ups and wide-angle photos that your camera roll can hold.

6. Wallaroo Stick On Wallet, $13.95 on Amazon

As with most instances, your parents were right when they told you to always have some cash on you in case of emergencies.

Now you can take their advice with the stylish and convenient Wallaroo Premium Leather Credit Card Holder Stick-On Wallet. The $13.95 accessory sticks right onto your phone and comfortably houses your ID, credit card, and cash. Of course, in a world dominated by Venmo transactions, it's rare that you even have cash to carry around, but when you have the wallet right there on your phone, you won't have an excuse not to have some in-case-of-emergency cash.

Plus, it's the perfect solution when you can't find a bag to match your outfit — just grab your phone complete with your Wallaroo wallet, and you're good to go.

You spend enough of your hard-earned money on an iPhone itself, so it's good know that there are affordable options available that will help you get the most use out of your beloved iPhone. If you're going to be using your iPhone every day, you might as well make it count (and snap a few clutch selfies), right?