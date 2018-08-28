,Fall is the best time of year to go on an adventure. The weather is perfect; you don't have to deal with melting in the extreme heat, and you also don't have to worry about layering up in scarves and a big puffer jacket. The cool air is the perfect temperature to explore and celebrate every single fall festivity on your bucket list. You also get to beat the summer crowds and prices, because everyone is headed back to school or work. If you're lucky, you'll get the chance to do some leaf peeping as the trees transition from vibrant green to deep hues of red and orange. These budget travel hacks for fall will help you have a total ball during your travels this season, so take notes.

Imagine sippin' a PSL with your girls as you road trip through your favorite fall destination. You'll be able to ride with the windows rolled down as you belt out the songs on your ultimate seasonal playlist. You'll be able to see a different side of your travel destination as the leaves change. You can snap that IG-worthy photo at your bucket list site without crowds of people taking over the beautiful backdrop. Most importantly, you can save a ton of money. Here's how you can travel this fall without breaking the bank.

1 Search For Fall Flight Deals Studio Firma/Stocksy According to a report on Skyscanner, you'll be able to find awesome flight deals to destinations like Helsinki, Beijing, Tucson, and New York this fall. Imagine strolling through Central Park while being surrounded by vibrant fall hues, and hitting up a trendy wine bar later on for a cheese board. It's the perfect season to check out some rooftop bars and visit a Botanical garden.

2 Take A Fall Road Trip Good Vibrations Images/Stocksy Turn down the AC, crank up the music, and ride with the windows rolled down on the road trip of your dreams this fall. You don't have to worry about a hefty airfare price or navigating transportation in the summer heat. Split the gas with friends and pack some delicious pumpkin spice-flavored snacks. Grab a PSL for the ride, and go wherever the winding road takes you!

3 Go Camping In A National Park Alli Cherry on YouTube Pack your favorite sweater to go camping in the incredible fall weather. You don't have to worry about sweating or freezing when the climate is this perfect. You'll save on expensive flights, hotels, and restaurant food when you pitch a tent in a National Park this season. Check out Yosemite National Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and Glacier National Park for the most vibrant autumn landscapes. Bring out the wood for a classic bonfire with your favorite people, and please don't forget the s'mores.

4 Celebrate Oktoberfest In Your Hometown visitorsinformation on YouTube Celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany would be unreal, but you can also scope out a local Oktoberfest in or near your hometown. There's no need to pay for international flights when you can get your own taste of authentic German food, beer, and culture in your own backyard. Get your friends together, and see what festivities are going on at your favorite beer halls.

5 Avoid Holidays Melanie Defazio/Stocksy Holidays remain the most expensive time to travel, even during the fall. With so many people on break during Halloween and Thanksgiving, you should consider avoiding these dates, if possible.