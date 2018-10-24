When it comes to adulting, sometimes the struggle can be all too real. Your schedule is jam-packed; you're trying to balance your social life with long hours hustling at work, and making time for your passions. It can be easy to feel overwhelmed, so sometimes you just need a break. In order to avoid getting overworked, it's important to practice self-care and make time for things that make you happy. Travel is one of the best ways to restart your engine and return to your everyday life feeling completely refreshed. If you want to travel without the stress of planning a trip, then the best tour groups for young professionals might be exactly what you're looking for.

While vacation itself is relaxing, the process of planning a trip can be quite stressful. It could take days, weeks, and possibly even months to plan a trip from beginning to end. So, what do you do when you don't have the time or interest to spend your free time planning your next getaway? Sign up for a group tour that'll handle it all for you!

These are a variety of group tours that cater to young professionals who are searching for a sweet escape. They handle itineraries, transportation, and lodging so that you can just focus on the journey. Sounds like an epic deal to me.

1 Wind Collective WindCollective on YouTube Wind Collective is a travel community that hosts a variety of incredible group trips for traveling creatives. Their tours are handcrafted from start to finish, and they aim to provide an authentic experience to travelers. They currently offer trips to hotspots like Dubai, Cuba, Jamaica, Miami, Morocco, and more.

2 Contiki Contiki on YouTube Contiki offers group trips to people who are 18-35 who live by the motto #NoRegrets. The tour company hosts over 350 trips, from popular destinations to lesser-known destinations. Whether you want to island hop in Greece, or go on an African safari, Contiki has the details covered from start to finish.

3 G Adventures, 18 To 30-Somethings Tours G Adventures on YouTube G Adventures curates travel adventures for 18 to 30-somethings who want to meet and adventure with likeminded people from around the world. You might show up alone or with a bestie, but you'll be swooning over the sites in Paris or dancing all night long in the streets of Cuba with new friends before you know it. Their trips are perfect for anyone who is on a budget or interested in traveling with a close-knit group of friends.

4 Intrepid, 18 To 29s Adventures Intrepid Travel on YouTube Intrepid is a group tour company that offers trips to travelers who are 18 to 29 years old. They focus on providing you with an authentic experience with local trip leaders. With Intrepid, it's all about traveling responsibly, making new friends, and channeling your inner adventurer.

5 EF Ultimate Break EF Ultimate Break on YouTube EF Ultimate Break provides just that: the ultimate escape from your hectic schedule. All you have to do is choose a trip, show up at the airport, and get ready to have the time of your life. They plan everything out for travelers, including flights, accommodations, and the most incredible city walks. And if you're struggling with what to pack, you can utilize their personal trip consultant who will offer up some useful tips. With EF Ultimate Break, you can discover the best that a country has to offer.