As someone who has proudly been to 10 countries so far this year — and has taken many pictures — I like to think of myself as somewhat of a travel photo aficionado. I love capturing moments abroad, whether it's of a breathtaking landscape, a stunning sunset, or me posing in front of something I think is cool. But because I often travel out of a carry-on and I'm always looking for ways to conserve space, I've had to find the best small cameras to travel with so I can capture #content and save room in my luggage.

I've been known to bring a variety of cameras on trips, from GoPros to giant DSLRs, but these cameras have never let me down. They're easy to slip in and out of my luggage or carry-on bag, and they produce good quality photos I know I'll carry with me through the rest of my life. I love that these cameras have helped me capture some of the most memorable moments of my life, from as far as the Philippines and India, to closer to home in Puerto Rico, and even around Los Angeles where I currently live.

I know I'll continue relying on these cameras for many more years to come, and I'm so glad I have them to bring on trips around the world with me.

1. Nikon D3500 Nikon D3500 $449.95 | Nikon If you're a novice photographer but you want to get used to shooting on a DSLR, this Nikon camera is definitely worth purchasing. As far as DSLRs go, this one actually isn't too pricey, and it's relatively easy to get used to using, even if you have no prior photography experience. It's super lightweight and doesn't put strain on your neck if you're using a camera strap, and of course, your photos will turn out gorgeous.

2. iPhone XR iPhone XR $599 | Apple I am a dedicated iPhone user for life, and I currently use my XR to capture all my photos for the 'Gram. The camera is perfect for a number of reasons, the most obvious being that I also use it as my phone and personal computer whenever I'm traveling. The photo quality on the phone is so good, I don't even miss the fact that I'm not shooting on a DSLR, and it fits in my pockets and purses for ease on-the-go.

3. Instax Mini 9 Film Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera $69 | Urban Outfitters If you're someone who loves physical photos just as much as printed ones, this mini instant film camera is perfect for traveling. I love that the camera itself is small so that it usually fits in a backpack or purse, and the prints are also small so you can keep them in a wallet or just displayed around your home. I have pretty epic (candid) memories that were shot on this adorable little camera, and I can't wait to bring it on many more trips.

4. Disposable Cameras Fujifilm Quicksnap Flash 400 Single-Use Camera with Flash (4-Pack) $71.50 | Amazon It's been quite a while since I traveled with a disposable camera. Disposable cameras are perfect if you want the look of film, but don't want to deal with the hassle of loading up an actual film camera. With this one, you just decide whether or not you need flash, point, and snap your pic. A perk of using this one is that you don't need to carry the printouts with you; you can just get them developed when you're back from your trip.

5. Pentax Super Program Pentax Super Program 35mm SLR Film Camera $117.95 | Amazon I recently took up film photography as a hobby, and while it's definitely a lot of fun, every time I click the shutter, I cry a little inside knowing that I've used up one exposure of film. Having a film camera is a great way to practice photography skills and get some really beautiful pictures in the process.