You'll have the time of your life when studying abroad. Every former study abroad student knows that there's no experience quite like it. You get the opportunity to live life in another country and meet people from all over the world. It just might be the highlight of your college career, so it's important to make the most of it while you're in the moment. You'll always look back with fond memories of that time you spent living and learning about the world. These are the best places to take Instagram pictures in London if you decide to study abroad there.

Choosing a destination might just be the hardest part about studying abroad. There are so many cities that could prove to be enriching and exciting, so where do you even start? London is a great option for study abroad students, because it really has so much to offer. It's a large city filled with stunning architecture, incredible food, and a dynamic culture.

There are so many reasons to choose London, and it doesn't hurt that the city happens to be incredibly Instagram-worthy. You'll spend a lot of time admiring your surroundings, and I can't blame you. Just don't forget to snap plenty of photos for the 'Gram, because studying abroad is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

1 The Rainbow-Colored Homes In Notting Hill Addictive Creatives/Stocksy Notting Hill is a must-visit neighborhood in West London, and it's so IG-worthy. The area is full of pastel-colored homes that look like they came straight out of a storybook. You won't have any trouble finding a colorful spot that will make your Instagram feed pop. Be sure to put on your favorite sundress, and snap away.

2 A Picnic On Primrose Hill Mauro Grigollo/Stocksy Primrose Hill is located in Regent's Park, and it has an epic view thats practically made for the 'Gram. Why not set up a picnic in the park and watch the sun set over the city? You'll be able to admire a skyline view of London and snap some pretty cool shots while you're at it.

3 Portobello Market On A Saturday Good Vibrations Images/Stocksy You'll have plenty of opportunities to snap the perfect picture every Saturday at the Portobello Market. As you stroll the area, you'll stumble upon picture-perfect moments on every turn. It's the ultimate place to shop until you drop, and get that photo op.

4 Inside A Phone Booth Marco Govel/Stocksy Let's be honest: You can't visit London without posing for a cute picture inside of an iconic red phone booth. It might seem a tad cliché at first, but this is a photo moment that can't be missed. This is the quintessential picture that you just can't leave London without, so get ready to call the shots!

5 Westminster Bridge Marco Govel/Stocksy You'll be able to admire breathtaking views and capture beautiful photos of London from the Westminster Bridge. With a stunning view of the London Eye among other historical sites, this is the heart of London and it makes for an incredible Instagram moment.