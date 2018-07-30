6 Best Dating Tips That Will Completely Change Your Life
The best piece of dating advice I've ever received came from my older sister who told me that men never do anything they don't want to do. She explained that if a guy really likes me, he will make an effort to spend time with me. She said that if he doesn't text or call, then he isn't worth my time. It's true that the best dating tips often come from family members and friends who are older and wiser than you, because it takes a long time to learn the most valuable lessons in love. Making your own mistakes every now and then is undoubtedly important, but learning from other people's experiences doesn't hurt, either.
You want to go into a first or second date armed with as much confidence in yourself as possible. If your best friend's usual mantras are starting to sound like a broken record, this list is for you. These life-changing tips from six real women will help you to put your best foot forward when it comes to dating. If you're single and actively meeting new people, these are the dating tips you need. Each of these pieces of advice clearly stuck with the women who shared them, so why shouldn't they work just as well for you?
This woman believes in the importance of getting in the right mindset before a date.
One of my favorite dating tips is to chill out before the date by having a glass of wine and listening to music while getting ready. It's so simple, but I honestly think it helps you unwind after a busy day and get into true 'date mode.' That always made me feel more relaxed and confident before first dates.
— Hannah, 25
This woman's guy friend reminded her that she should always feel like her date's first choice.
I was confiding in my best guy friend about this guy who had blown me off for the millionth time and he said, 'If someone wants you, if they like you, they'll never leave you guessing. They'll make time for you. They’ll show up.' And it's so simple really and just, you know, obvious. But I needed to hear it. In that same conversation, I explained that I felt like a consolation prize, second best, or even last choice. And he said, 'Bullsh*t. You are first prize and you should feel like that, especially in your own love life.'
— Sydnee, 26
This woman stresses that it's OK to have the power when it comes to dating.
The best dating advice I've ever received is that they should be trying to impress you — not the other way around. Also, it's OK to reject them before they reject you.
— Brittany, 27
For this woman, whatever happens, happens. She recognizes that she can't always control other people's choices.
Let it be. If you hold the relationship too tight, you'll crush it. If it's too free, it will go away. Just let it be.
— Orly, 23
This woman's father taught her that she only deserves the best.
My dad once told me to order Champagne on a date, and if he orders the house Champagne to never see him again.
— Eliza, 27
This woman has learned the true value of compromise.
The best dating advice I ever received was: 'When there's conflict, it's you and your partner together versus the issue, not you against your partner.' I just really love that frame of thinking.
— Mary, 23
Not all advice is universal, but these six pieces are applicable to pretty much everyone. Keep the above tips in mind as you navigate the often choppy waters of dating in the 21st century, and it will be smooth sailing from here on out.
