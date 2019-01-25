59 Luxurious Products On Amazon For Anyone That's Ballin' On A Budget

I get it: You have expensive taste, but your bank account doesn't necessarily let you express that taste. This dilemma makes life frustrating — because you inevitably find yourself pining after some fabulous (and pricy) product that'll have you eating instant mac and cheese till payday and putting more things on credit card than you'd like to admit. Lucky for you, I've rounded up these luxurious products on Amazon that look and feel expensive — but are completely budget-friendly. Yep. They exist.

So just what can you hope to find here? How about a facial derma roller that perfectly replicates an expensive micro-needling session with an aesthetician? Or what about a memory foam pillow designed to align your back and neck so you don't wake up with a crick in the morning? Or — my personal favorite — a bamboo bathtub caddy that holds your wine and tablet as you soak, which is a product that will fully convince you that you're ballin' enough to live a life of leisure. (At least until the water gets cold.)

So if you're still waiting to win the lottery, click through for posh products that'll make you feel like a million bucks without breaking the bank.

These Yoga Pants That Look Expensive But Are Completely Affordable LifeSky Yoga Pants (XS-XXL) $32 Amazon Yoga pants that don't break the bank have a tendency to be flimsy (read: they're so thin you can see through them). These yoga pants, though, feature four-way stretch technology so you can downward dog without worrying. The fabric is breathable and moisture-wicking, so it'll even get you through a session of Bikram. The high-waisted leggings feature a pocket on each side, as well as an inner pocket for your keys or ID.

This Luxurious Throw Blanket That's Perfect For Snuggling Bertte Plush Throw Blanket $14 Amazon This plush throw looks like it came straight out of the mansion of a classic movie star. Reviewers say it's "ridiculously soft" and "the perfect blanket for cuddling up on the couch or near the fireplace." The throw comes in colors like burgundy, ivory, and smoke gray and it's machine-washable, so you don't have to stress if you spill hot cocoa on it.

This Eye Recover Mask That'll Make It Look Like You Got A Full 8 Hours Of Sleep Larivia Essential Under Eye Recovery Mask (15 Pairs) $17 Amazon These eye recovery masks will have you looking bright-eyed and well-rested, even after a sleepless night. The all-natural gel patches are formulated specifically for the delicate skin around your eyes, and are soaked in nourishing ingredients like nano-active gold, small molecule collagen, oat peptides, vitamin C, rose essence, and lutein extract. Apply them under the eyes to brighten, hydrate, and firm your skin.

A Nourishing Cuticle Oil Made With Milk And Honey Cuccio Milk and Honey Cuticle Oil $8 Amazon With the help of this cuticle oil, you can keep your nails (and the skin around them) in good condition without ponying up for regular manicures. Made with a blend of sunflower seed oil, cottonseed oil, vitamin E — plus, some luxurious milk and honey extracts — the oil conditions nails while moisturizing cuticles and healing cracks. Reviewers say it's lightweight, absorbs quickly, and doesn't leave a sticky residue.

This Eyeshadow Palette With 18 Beautiful, Creamy Shades Beauty Glazed Eyeshadow Palette $10 Amazon With an impressive 18 different shades, this eyeshadow palette pretty much covers all the bases. The nude matte colors are perfect for an everyday go-to look, the shimmery shadows add a little touch of romance, and the glitter is perfect for a big night on the town: all in shades like cranberry, champagne, bronze, and more. The eyeshadows are waterproof, highly-pigmented, and easy to blend. There's even a concealer base — apply it first and your eyeshadow will last all day.

This Rose Quartz Roller That'll Revive Your Complexion JJ Ellie Rose Quartz Roller $17 Amazon Running this rose quartz roller over your face will boost circulation and promote lymphatic drainage, which, in turn, will brighten and firm skin while diminishing the appearance of under eye circles. And it's not just a beauty tool — the roller can also help relieve sinus and headache pain. Use the larger roller for your forehead, temples, and cheeks, and the smaller roller for under your eyes, your chin, and around your nose.

A Contoured Sleeping Mask That Won't Ruin Your Eye Makeup Nidra Luxury Sleep Mask $12 Amazon Whether you're a frequent traveler looking to catch a little shut-eye on the plane, or just a light sleeper, this sleep mask is for you. Featuring deep contours, the mask effectively blocks out light without pressing down on your eyelids (which means your mascara won't get smudged). The lightweight mask also features a comfortable Velcro strap that's completely adjustable.

A Cream Blush Made From Natural Fruit Extracts Honest Beauty Creme Blush $13 Amazon Give your cheeks a flirty, dewy flush with this creme blush by Honest Beauty. The natural, skin-friendly formula is made with fruit extracts like apple, raspberry, and grape — and without ingredients like mineral oil, parabens, and talc — so you can feel good about putting it on your skin. And since you can apply it with your fingertips, the blush is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. Choose from coral peach, plum berry, peony pink, or rose pink.

This Sonic Facial Brush That'll Brighten And Smooth Your Skin Fancii Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush $30 Amazon If you want a consistently brighter, smoother complexion, there's no better investment than a facial cleansing brush. The sonic vibrations of this brush deeply cleanse and exfoliate the skin while delivering a gentle massage that helps boost circulation. And instead of using nylon bristles, this brush uses medical-grade silicone bristles — which are gentle on sensitive skin and much more hygienic.

This Flavored Apple Cider Vinegar That Doubles As A Cocktail Mixer The Twisted Shrub Apple Cider Vinegar Mixer $12 Amazon Apple cider vinegar has amazing body benefits: It boosts the health of the heart, digestive system, and skin. But downing a tablespoon of vinegar is not for the faint of heart. Try using this apple cider vinegar mixer instead. Made with real fruit, natural cane sugar, and apple cider vinegar (including the mother) — the mixer can be added to sparkling water and cocktails for a delicious, health-boosting drink. Choose from three flavors: strawberry lime, apple ginger, and blueberry lemon.

These Satin Pillowcases That Literally Help You Get Your Beauty Sleep Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2 Pack) $10 Amazon Get a more beautiful night's sleep with these satin pillowcases. Unlike cotton, the slippery texture of these pillowcases won't catch on your hair, so they help reduce the risk of breakage while you toss and turn at night. The satiny surface also won't bunch or crease, so you won't wake up with pillow marks on your cheek in the morning. Last but not least? Satin is temperature-stable, so you don't have to turn your pillow over to get to the cool side.

An Exfoliating Mask Made With Pumpkin And Fruit Enzymes Alana Mitchell Pumpkin Masque $15 Amazon Conjure autumn vibes and healthier skin with this pumpkin face mask. The mask uses pumpkin powder, fruit enzymes, alpha-hydroxy acids, essential oils, and vitamins E and B5 to stimulate skin renewal and deeply hydrate the skin. It can even help lighten sun spots. This reviewer says the mask "smells yummy and doesn't leave my skin feeling chapped and dry like some exfoliating products do." Try this in place of an exfoliating scrub for a smoother, more even complexion.

A Serum That Boosts Eyelash And Eyebrow Growth Hairgenics Eyelash And Brow Serum $30 Amazon Channel your inner Cara Delevingne with this eyelash and brow serum. When applied to the lash line and brows, the serum works to stimulate hair growth, leaving you with fuller brows and thicker, longer lashes. The formula is made with gentle botanical extracts and plant peptides, so it's easy on sensitive eyes and won't irritate skin. Keep in mind: the results take time, but you'll be batting more luscious lashes in two months' time.

This Skin-Balancing Himalayan Salt Soap The Shaded Peach Himalayan Salt Soap $10 Amazon Each batch of this Himalayan salt soap is handmade in San Antonio using an ancient method that's "older than the lovely Cleopatra herself." Lathering up with Himalayan salt can help balance your skin's pH, remineralize your body, and reduce feelings of stress. (Yep — Himalayan salt can actually help you feel calm.) The addition of Shea butter and coconut oil hydrates the skin, so you don't even have to apply lotion after you shower.

This "Wax Melter" That'll Make Your Home Smell Delicious Happy Wax Wax Melter $40 Amazon If you love candles, but often forget to blow them out (scary) this wax melter is for you. Simply insert wax melts (you know, the ones you see absolutely everywhere, but you can purchase the Happy Wax versions, too) into the ceramic base and turn on. As the wax warms and melts, it'll give off a pleasant, cozy aroma. You can set the warmer on a timer for three, six, or nine hours, so you never have to worry about forgetting to turn it off.

A Collagen Supplement That Boosts Skin Health Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen $29 Amazon Take care of your skin and hair from the inside-out with this collagen powder. Collagen peptides have massive benefits for the skin, helping to improve firmness, elasticity, and moisture retention. It also helps to strengthen hair and even promote growth. The formula also includes hydrating hyaluronic acid, antioxidant-rich fruit extracts to soothe and protect skin, and probiotics to help boost digestive health. Just add a scoop of the lavender lemon-flavored powder to water, smoothies, or tea and enjoy. As always, check with your doctor before adding supplements to your routine.

This Comforting Soy Candle That's Like Putting On Your Favorite Hoodie karmalit "Favorite Hoodie" Soy Candle $12 Amazon As promised, this soy candle has an aroma that's as comforting as your favorite hoodie on a cold, rainy morning. The scent of tobacco, musk, and leather is topped off with a touch of warm vanilla that'll give you a cozy feeling inside. And you can feel good about your purchase — a portion of the profits go toward helping teachers get supplies for underserved classrooms.

A Contoured Memory Foam Pillow Infused With Aloe Vera Save&Soft Gel Memory Foam Pillow $34 Amazon Stop scrunching up your pillow to get the right amount of neck support and opt for this gel memory foam pillow instead. The contoured pillow helps support proper neck and back alignment, while memory foam gently cradles your head. A built-in cooling gel pad keeps you from getting hot, so it's perfect for summer nights. The pillow comes with a breathable bamboo fiber pillowcase that's infused with skin-soothing aloe vera, too.

These Luxurious Memory Foam Slippers Donppa Memory Foam Slippers $19 Amazon Slip on these memory foam slippers as soon as you get out of bed to take the sting out of early mornings. The suede slippers are lined in ultra-plush faux fur that'll warm up even the coldest of feet. Anti-skid soles will keep you from slipping around as you shuffle to the kitchen for coffee. Choose from colors like khaki, slate blue, and brick red.

This Non-Alcohol "Spirit" That's A Great Alternative To Boozy Drinks Seedlip "Spice 94" Non-Alcoholic Spirit $38 Amazon This non-alcoholic spirit by Seedlip can be used in place of hard liquor to concoct delicious booze-free cocktails. With notes of allspice, cardamom, oak, lemon and grapefruit — it can be made into a mule or mixed with soda or ginger ale. This reviewer says, "if you're someone who has to stay away from alcohol (or is really motivated to cut back) let me tell you it's worth it!" It's perfect for anyone who craves a cocktail — but doesn't want the booze.

A Lip Mask That Exfoliates And Hydrates While You Sleep NOONI Applebutter Lip Mask $15 Amazon Your lips deserve just as much pampering as the rest of your face, which is why you should treat yourself to this delicious lip mask. The main ingredient in this mask is apple water, which just so happens to be one of nature's best exfoliants. A blend of nine oils and vitamins add a good dose of hydration, while mint extract soothes stressed lips. Put it on before bed and wake up to a supremely kissable pucker.

A Set Japanese Wooden Flatware Forestime Japanese Tableware Set (3 Pieces) $3 Amazon Order in sushi, pour yourself a cup of sencha tea, and set the table with this Japanese flatware set. Made from genuine wood, the delightfully rustic set comes with a fork, spoon, and pair of chopsticks. And it's fantastic to take with you everywhere — if you're trying to be more eco-friendly and cut back on plastic forks and knives for your takeout lunch.

A Bathrobe Worthy Of A Five-Star Spa KEMUSI Spa Bathrobe $38 Amazon Slipping into this luxurious micro-fleece bathrobe is the next best thing to a spa day at the Ritz Carlton. The robe is extra-soft and features a sash closure, two front pockets, and a hood for extra coziness. Reviewers say it's "like wearing a "big hug" and "I never want to put on clothes now that I have this robe." Choose from sophisticated neutrals like cream, gray, and black.

A Lavender Eye Pillow To Ease Stress And Soothe Eyes Savasana Now Eye Pillow $18 Amazon Lay back, relax and place this eye pillow over your eyes. Filled with flax seeds, the silky pillow conforms perfectly to the contours of your face to block out light and provide gentle pressure — while the aromatherapeutic benefits of lavender induce feelings of calm and relaxation. Keep it in the freezer and relieve headaches and puffy eyes — or heat it in the microwave to soothe sore muscles anywhere on your body.

A Faux-Wicker Lunchbox With Thermal Insulation LtrottedJ Insulated Lunchbox $4 Amazon This insulated lunchbox combines the timeless charm of a wicker basket with the modern convenience of thermal insulation. The lunchbox isn't bulky, but it's still spacious enough to pack lunch or a small picnic for two. A zipper closure keeps things from spilling out, and the canvas strap is perfect for carrying over your arm.

This Chic (And Supportive) Sports Bra That Doesn't Cost A Fortune BRLIDO Sports Bra (S-3XL) $24 Amazon A good sports bra doesn't have to break the bank, and this one from BRILDO is proof of that. The bra offers support for medium impact activities like

27 This Derma Roller That Helps Promote Collagen Production Selene Derma Roller (2 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Visits to the aesthetician for micro-needling treatments can add up, but this derma roller? Super affordable. Like a micro-needling session, the derma roller uses tiny needles to puncture minuscule holes in your skin. These punctures provide major exfoliation and help stimulate your body's own collagen production. The result? Smoother, firmer skin. And the process is simple — simply run the roller across the surface of your face a couple times a week. One reviewer wrote: " Helps the serums and moisturizer sink deep into your skin. Works very well would recommend!"

28 This Serving Bowl Made From Genuine Acacia Wood Lipper International Wave Bowl $38 Amazon See on Amazon This serving bowl looks like it came straight out of a high-end boutique. Made from genuine acacia wood, the bowl's color and grain variations deliver a rustic, natural vibe. Accompanied by matching acacia hand tongs, the bowl is perfect for serving up salads and pasta.

29 A Cheese Board Set That's Anything But Basic Chef's Basic Select Cheese Board Set $15 Amazon See on Amazon Ready to impress your friends? Serve your triple cream brie and Humboldt Fog on this cheese board the next time you host movie night. The slate cheese board features flaked edges and vintage-inspired handles reminiscent of brass dresser drawer pulls. The set also comes with a spreader, chisel knife, pointed knife, and fork — as well as slate cheese markers and chalk, so your guests can tell their English cheddar from their Gouda.

30 This Sleek Decanter That'll Make Your Wine Taste Even Better USBOQO Wine Decanter $24 Amazon See on Amazon Pouring your vino into a wine decanter aerates it. In other words, it's exposed to oxygen which, in turn, allows the wine to express its full aroma and flavor profile. This wine decanter is made from lead-free, handblown crystal, so it's worthy of the finest pinot noir in your cellar (or, ahem, whatever bottle with a cool label you picked up at the store on your way home).

31 An Acrylic Clutch With Art Deco Style LETODE Acrylic Art Deco Purse $29 Amazon See on Amazon If anyone asks — yes you got this vintage-looking purse at an off-the-beaten path boutique in the West Village. Made from acrylic and wood and featuring a chain shoulder strap, the purse serves up major Art Deco vibes. And if you flip the purse vertically? You can see that the design is actually a face in profile, replete with nose, lips, and eyes.

32 These Rose Gold Wine Tumblers That Come With A Spill-Proof Lid NEWBEA Wine Tumblers (2 Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon These minimalist wine tumblers are perfect for drinking sauvignon blanc — but they can really be used for any type of beverage. Made from double-walled stainless steel, the tumblers keep cold drinks cold for up to nine hours and hot drinks hot for up to three. A BPA-free lid fits snugly on top so you can sip on the couch without fear of spills. The tumblers hold up to 12 ounces and are top-rack dishwasher-safe. Choose from colors like rose gold, black and sky blue.

33 An Adorable Mini Cactus That's Actually A Humidifier AOLODA Mini Humidifiers $15 Amazon See on Amazon This desert-chic mini humidifier is small enough to fit on your desktop or pack in your suitcase. Fill it with a little cool water and press the on button to release a steady mist from the top of the cactus that'll soften and moisturize the air. The humidifier is USB-powered, so you can hook it right up to your computer.

34 A Sunrise Alarm Clock That Makes Early Mornings Just A Little Easier Phillips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock $50 Amazon See on Amazon Leave the jarring sound of your standard alarm clock in the dust and opt for this sunrise alarm clock instead. The clock gradually wakes you up by simulating a sunrise, becoming brighter and brighter as your wake-up time approaches. At the set time, the alarm will officially go off with the gentle sounds of a forest, birds, waves, or music. You can also use this as a reading light, too.

35 This Tea That Blooms Into Flowers When Placed In Hot Water MAYA LUXURIOUS Blooming Tea (12 Pack) $19 Amazon See on Amazon These tea pods are nothing short of magical. Just place a pod in hot water and watch the leaves and flowers bloom before your very eyes. The combination of green tea, amaranth, marigold, jasmine, and lily makes for a delicate, floral taste without any bitterness. Looking for something a little less flowery in the flavor department? Try the traditional blooming black tea instead.

36 This Bath Caddy So You Can Drink Wine And Catch Up On Your Favorite Shows While You Soak Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Bath Caddy $25 Amazon See on Amazon This bath caddy puts everything within reach so you don't have to leave the bath until you're ready to face the real world again. Made from eco-sustainable bamboo, the caddy can hold up to 4 pounds and has two slide-in slots for wine glasses, round holders for coffee mugs or soap, a tray for snacks, and a long slot for tablets and smartphones.

37 These Crystal Nail Files To Perfectly Shape Your Nails Mont Bleu Crystal Nail Files (3 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Why shape your nails with a regular old emery board when you can use these crystal nail files? Made from Czech-tempered glass, the files are super durable, so you won't have to replace them anytime soon. The set comes with nail files of three sizes, so you can you can file toenails and pinky nails with equal ease.

38 These Microfiber Beauty Blenders That Are A Step Above The Rest JUNO & Co. Microfiber Makeup Sponges (4 Pieces) $18 Amazon See on Amazon These beauty blenders are made with microfibers that are smaller than a strand of silk — which means they can hold onto liquid cosmetics more effectively than other beauty blenders. The anti-microbial sponges are shaped so that it's easy to apply makeup to all the contours of your face. For a flawless look, use the rounded bottom for foundation and cream blush, the slanted edge for powder and contouring, and the flat top edge for under your eyes and around your nose.

39 These Cheese Knives That Take Your Cheese Game To The Next Level Esup Cheese Knife Set (6 Pieces) $21 Amazon See on Amazon Give your camembert and Port Salut the respect they deserve with this cheese knife set. Made with rust-resistant stainless steel, the set comes with five knives and a spreader, each meant specifically for a certain type of cheese: a pronged knife for soft cheeses, a thin knife for semi-firm cheeses, a heart knife for hard cheeses, a chisel knife for crumbly cheeses, a serving knife, and spreader.

40 This Hydrating Lip Oil For Lips That Are Sweeter Than Honey Etude House Honey Lip Oil $12 Amazon See on Amazon Honey is one of nature's best moisturizers, and it makes an all-star appearance in this highly-rated lip oil. The formula is hydrating without being greasy, and reviewers write things like "I don't think I've used anything more moisturizing on my lips before," and "it smells exactly like honey and it really absorbs into lips very nicely and leaves them looking very hydrated and full."

41 These Makeup-Removing Microfiber Washcloths MojaWorks Microfiber Face Cloths (3 Pack) $19 Amazon See on Amazon Most microfiber cloths feature thousands of fibers per square inch, but these plush washcloths feature 1.6 million microfibers per square inch. Since they're so densely packed, these microfibers effortlessly remove makeup, oil, and dead skin cells with just a little soap and water. Each machine-washable cloth is extra-large, can be rinsed and reused over and over, and will save you big money on disposable makeup remover cloths.

42 A Collagen-Stimulating Peptide Facial Serum Eva Naturals Peptide Complex Serum $15 Amazon See on Amazon Serums differ from moisturizers in that they have the unique capability of penetrating deeply into your skin to deliver specialized nutrients and hydration. This particular peptide serum signals to your body that it's time to produce more collagen — the protein that makes your skin firm and smooth. The addition of aloe and hyaluronic provides deep moisture, while witch hazel and jojoba oil brighten the skin and help fade acne scars.

43 These Warm And Comfy Wool Socks That Reviewers Adore Loritta Knit Wool Socks (5 Pairs) $14 Amazon See on Amazon These best-selling knit socks are worthy of a day spent cozied up in a mountain cabin. Made from soft, non-scratchy wool, the socks are moisture-wicking, breathable, and odor-resistant. The crew socks come in muted rainbow colors as well as neutrals, stripes, and vintage-inspired designs reminiscent of snowy days spent next to the fireplace.

44 An Award-Winning Natural Deodorant That Actually Works Kopari Aluminum Free Deodorant $14 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional antiperspirants this aluminum-free deodorant actually allows your body to sweat — which is a good thing — but eliminates any unwanted odors that sweat might give off. The plant-based deodorant is made with a simple formula of coconut water, coconut oil, and sage oil, and is completely non-toxic and safe for sensitive skin. Stock up on this before it sells out (again).

46 A Shiatsu Massager With A Heating Function For Stiff Muscles Etekcity Heated Shiatsu Massager $39 Amazon See on Amazon Make this shiatsu massager your personal, on-call masseuse. The eight shiatsu nodes rotate in both directions and operate on two speed settings so you can choose whether you get a gentle or intense massage. The massager is contoured to fit around your neck, but can be used on any part of the body as well. Activate the heating mode to really warm up stiff, sore muscles.

47 A Heating Pad That With A Pocket For Your Feet PROALLER Heated Foot Warmer $46 Amazon See on Amazon This heating pad can be used anywhere on the body, but the most genius feature is the pocket meant specifically for warming up freezing feet. The extra-large warmer has a 10-foot power cord and three adjustable heat settings, as well as an automatic shut-off feature that kicks in after two hours. A plush flannel cover ups the cozy factor, and can be removed and machine-washed.

48 A Travel Pillow That Compresses To Fit In Your Carry-On HappyLuxe Travel Pillow $22 Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to sacrifice a good night's sleep just because you're traveling. Take this travel pillow along — it's super compact and compresses easily so you can pack it in your carry-on or suitcase (even if its stuffed). The pillow is covered in super soft material, so you'll feel like you're sleeping on a cloud. This reviewer writes the pillow was "great for the roughly 40 hours of flying time to Thailand and back," and that it "proved to be a gem saving me from serious neck pain during my three week stay."

49 This Goal-Setting Planner So You Can Make Your Dreams Come True The High Performance Planner $15 Amazon See on Amazon If you've got some big goals in your life, this productivity planner can help you reach them by facilitating good habits. This comprehensive planner has space for setting intentions and goals at the beginning of each day, and space for reflecting on wins, lessons, and gratitude at the end of the day. You can even score yourself in certain areas that are correlated with long term success. A weekly review helps you get a look at the big picture, and, of course — there's a calendar to help you keep track of appointments.

50 A Personal Blender That Doubles As A Travel Cup Hamilton Beach Blender $15 Amazon See on Amazon With a 14-ounce capacity, this personal blender is just the right size for whipping up a smoothie for one. And here's the best part — when the blender is removed from the base, it doubles as a travel cup, replete with a lid for sipping. (It even fits perfectly into car cup holders.) A one-touch pulse button makes it easy to operate, and reviewers say the tiny blender is even mighty enough to handle nuts, pasta sauces, and mashed potatoes.

51 A Salt Keeper Made From Sustainable Acacia Wood Jalz-Jalz Wood Salt Keeper $20 Amazon See on Amazon Trade in your salt shaker for this salt keeper with a Danish modern aesthetic. The keeper is crafted from acacia wood — a sustainable resource that requires no pesticides or artificial irrigation for growth. A marble lid fits tightly on top, sealing salt away from any moisture in the air that might cause clumping. Use the keeper for salt, pepper, or spices.

52 This Artsy Ceramic Mug That Warms Your Hands While You Sip Clay In Motion Handwarmer Mug $20 Amazon See on Amazon An indentation on the side of this handwarmer mug creates the perfect space for thawing out cold hands while you get your caffeine fix. Crafted in Oregon, the mug comes in both in right- and left-handed versions and an array of color gradations like misty green, cobalt canyon, and desert sand" And while the 14-ounce capacity ceramic mug might look fragile, it's actually dishwasher-, oven-, and microwave-safe.

53 A Pair Of Princess-Worthy Fluffy Mittens Funky Junque Faux Fur Mittens $18 Amazon See on Amazon Who says winter wear has to be pragmatic? These pale pink faux fur mittens will protect you from the elements in style . The fluffy mittens are the ultimate in warmth, with ribbed wrist cuffs that lock out cold air. The tops of the mittens flip down to free up your fingers, so you can text or find your house keys without having to fully remove them.

54 This Ethically-Minded And Skin-Soothing Bubble Bath Alaffia Shea Bubble Bath $15 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say this bubble bath is bubblier than most, and that it'll make your skin "soft and smooth." The gentle formula is made with deeply moisturizing shea butter and African yam — a vegetable that's incredibly good for your skin. The bubble bath is unscented so it won't irritate sensitive skin, and all the ingredients are fair-trade and sustainable. It gets even better — Alaffia works to empower women in West Africa through community projects, education, and cooperatives.

55 An Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser For Calm Vibes Syntus Essential Oil Diffuser $22 Amazon See on Amazon Treat yourself to an aromatherapy session with this ultrasonic essential oil diffuser. Just add water and a few drops of your favorite essential oil and opt for either strong or light misting. For a little mood lighting, choose between seven LED options or cycle through them all. You can set a timer so the diffuser will go off after one, three or six hours — but there's also an automatic shut-off feature that kicks in when the water runs low.

56 This Compact But Powerful Bluetooth Speaker TAMPROAD Desktop Speaker $28 Amazon See on Amazon This Bluetooth speaker might be small enough to fit on your desktop, but — thanks to its powerful bass and HD audio — it delivers big, immersive sound. The wireless speaker can play for up to six hours on one charge, and pairs easily with your phone or tablet. (Yes, you can even answer calls on it.) There's a built-in slot for your phone on the top of the speaker, and the classic wood design is classy and understated.

57 A Sleek Carafe For Lemonade On Hot Summer Days Hiware Drip-Free Carafe $17 Amazon See on Amazon Pour yourself a tall glass of lemonade or ice tea with this drip-free carafe. Inspired by the shape of classic milk bottles, the glass carafe is sized to fit neatly on your refrigerator door shelf, so it takes up next to no space. The stainless steel flip-top pouring lid is outfitted with a rubber seal that prevents leaks and spills.

58 An Herbal Bath Oil That Will Lift Your Spirits Kneipp May Chang & Lemon Bath Oil $20 Amazon See on Amazon This herbal bath oil is a mood-lifting blend of steam-distilled sun-ripened lemons and may change — a shrub native to southeast Asia. These two oils can energize the body and rejuvenate the mind while brightening and detoxifying skin. Looking for something more calming? Try the lemon balm oil to relieve stress, or valerian and hops to encourage a good night's sleep.