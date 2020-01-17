57 Things That Are Great Bargains On Amazon

Amazon's claim to fame has always been its speed and ease with ordering and delivering, but there are also tons useful deals waiting to be recognized. For instance, you might've never thought about purchasing your home essentials — like toilet paper, makeup removers, and bath towels — via the online superstore, but they're readily available. In fact, those are just a few of the great bargains on Amazon that you'll find while browsing the shelves. Plus, you'll be able to buy them from the comfort of your couch.

And speaking of comfort, Amazon has several at-home spa treatments and luxury items that have "treat yourself" written all over them — and they're available for bargain prices. You can soak in an epsom salt bath, give yourself a professional manicure while your face mask dries, and curl up in a hotel-level robe while lounging in cozy bed sheets. It's all on this list, and it's all budget-friendly. There are also various kitchen essentials within this collection — so if you're the chef of the house looking for a steal on cookware, check out the air fryer or precision cooker.

If you've been patiently waiting for your favorite items to go on sale, then check this list out. It's packed with quality items that are available for great bargains, including luxury items, kitchen accessories, and more. You're welcome.

1. This 5-Pack Of Makeup Blenders For Your Vanity BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon It seems like you can never have enough makeup-blending sponges, and this five-pack is a steal. Ideal for all kinds of makeup — wet, dry, blush, cream, concealer, even eye shadow — these sponges are non-latex and soft. Blend your makeup easily without wasting your favorite products.

2. This Pack of Eyebrow Razors With Over 3,000 5-Star Reviews Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (12-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon You can easily keep your eyebrows in tip-top shape with these eyebrow razors. The 12-pack is probably the same prices as your daily latte, but it'll last you much longer. Keep one in your car, one in your purse, and one at home so you can use them whenever you need to. Each ones even comes with a clear cover for safe handling.

3. These Racerback Workout Tanks That Wick Away Sweat icyzone Workout Tank Tops for Women $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Stock up on workout gear with this three-pack of lightweight tank tops. The razorback cut and exaggerated armholes are great for working out or lounging around. Pick from your favorite colors and count on these shirts to keep you dry, thanks to their sweat-wicking material. Then, toss them into the washing machine whenever you need to.

4. This 6-Pack Of High-Waisted Leggings That Are Lined With Fleece Abodhu Fleece Lined Leggings (6-Pack) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This pack of plus-size leggings gives you a different pair for almost every day of the week. The high-waisted selections are comfortable, but they’re even fleece-lined for extra coziness and warmth. They're also extra-soft and thick, so you don't have to worry about seeing through them while you're doing yoga or working out.

5. A 50-Pack Of Washable Markers That Are Perfect For Writing Sargent Art 22-1581 50-Count Fine Tip Washable Marker Packs $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of 50 washable markers is heavily discounted to a price that you can’t beat. They each have a fine tip that's great for illustrating or writing — and they should last a long time. Plus, with the help of some soapy water, they can easily wash out of most clothing (and even off your skin).

6. A Memory Foam Mat That Adds Comfort To Your Bathroom Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Step out of the shower and into comfort with this memory foam bath mat. The nonslip rug is made of velvet for extra softness and luxury — but it can also absorb water. The mat is machine-washable and very durable, and it feels like you're walking on a cloud. You can choose from different colors and sizes.

7. These Wireless Bluetooth Ear Buds That You Can Make Calls On Purity True Wireless Earbuds with Immersive Sound $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Get these wireless earbuds at a fraction of the price and enjoy your podcasts, songs, or even phone calls in immersive sound. These Bluetooth-enabled earbuds are sweat-proof and have a built-in microphone. They'll also work for four hours after just one charge. However, the charging case can provide up to 14 hours of power, which is super impressive.

8. The Coffee Maker That You Can Program To Wake Up To BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This programmable coffee maker comes with a ton of features that'll upgrade your mornings. You can easily program the pot to start brewing when you wake up. That way, your cup will be ready when you need it. The appliance holds 12 cups of coffee total, and the nonstick carafe plate keeps it warm for an hour after you brew.

9. An Electric Countertop Mixer That Won't Break The Bank Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer $90 | Amazon See On Amazon This top-of-the-line electric stand mixer is a baker’s dream. It has seven speeds that help it work slowly or quickly, and it comes with different mixing attachments (including a dough hook, whisk, and more). When you’re done using it, just toss each removable part into the dishwasher.

10. These Luxurious Bath Towels That Are Fade-Resistent Maura Bath Towel Set (4-Pack) $47 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy these large, luxurious Turkish towels that are woven with 100% ring-spun cotton. These plush and extra-absorbent selections even come in several color options to match your bathroom. Plus, the color-lock technology keeps them from fading in the washing machine.

11. These Colorful Magnetic Tiles That You Can Build With dreambuilderToy 106 PCS Magnetic Tiles Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Use your imagination with this magnetic tile set. These building blocks can be used to create whatever your mind can imagine (like snails, towers, butterflies, and more). It comes with 106 pieces that've been built to feel smooth and never break apart. One happy customer wrote, "These are even cooler in person."

12. The Luxurious Satin Pajamas That Come In Different Colors Silk Satin Pajamas Set Button Down Sleepwear Loungewear $29 | Amazon See On Amazon These lightweight satin pajamas will whisk you off to dreamland. The silky fabric that they're made with will add comfort to your nighttime routine, and the elastic drawstring waist can add a customized fit. They're available in 10 colors, all of which can be cleaned in the washing machine.

13. A Mini Food Processor That's Simple To Use Cuisinart DLC-2APK Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The mini food processor is the perfect size for smaller blends up to 24 ounces, and the stainless steel blade can be set to two different processing options: chop or grind. The controls are easy to use, and all of the parts ore dishwasher-safe. Plus, it's cute, isn't it? You can choose from three other colors, including chrome, red, and white.

14. This Face Powder That Helps Your Makeup Stay On All Day Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Ensure that your makeup lasts all day with this loose powder, which has over 12,000 ratings on Amazon. This powder helps smooth and soften your skin while keeping your cosmetics locked in for hours. In fact, it’s so lightweight that you probably won’t even notice you’re wearing it. Choose from six different shades and transparencies.

15. The Indian Healing Clay Mask That Cleanses Your Pores Aztec Secret - Indian Healing Clay $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your skin a deep cleansing with this Indian Healing Clay. Made from 100% calcium bentonite clay, this natural product can be mixed with apple cider vinegar or water to create a facial mask. It’s free of additives, fragrances, and animal products — and it works to pull dirt and oil from deep within your pores.

16. A Pack Of Low-Cut Socks That Have You Covered For The Week Saucony Women's Performance No-Show Sport Socks (8-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This eight-pack of performance socks is such a deal. Great for running, these no-show socks are discrete and comfortable while adding extra support to your arches. They're made with a blend of polyester and spandex, and they come in various colorful options. The socks are also machine-washable, so throw them in with your other delicates.

17. The Cozy Duvet That's Filled With Plush Down Alternative Equinox Comforter - White Alternative Goose Down Duvet $43 | Amazon See On Amazon Sleep like the king or queen you are with this alternative goose down duvet. The plush, brushed microfiber cover and fiber filling won’t weigh you down or retain heat like other comforters might. It’s also hypoallergenic and available in five different color combinations. Therefore, you can use it with or without a duvet cover.

18. This Large Scarf That Feels Like Cashmere (Without The Price Tag) MaaMgic Womens Large Soft Cashmere Feel Pashmina Shawls Wraps Light Scarf $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Stay warm without sacrificing style with this large pashmina scarf. The soft material feels like cashmere, but it's being offered for a fraction of the price. Wear it like a traditional scarf or drape it over your shoulders like a wrap. It’s machine-washable and available in over a dozen colors.

19. The Faux Fur Throw Blanket That Adds Texture To Any Room Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Get cozy with this plush throw blanket that's perfect for beds, couches, or living rooms. The microfiber faux fur material has a sherpa-like lining — and it doesn't require the maintenance that real fur does. Just toss the blanket into the washing machine whenever you need to. It's available in over 20 colors.

20. A Portable Speaker That Plays Music From Devices 100 Feet Away OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Listen to music by the pool, while you work out, or wherever the party is happening with this portable Bluetooth speaker. The dual stereo drivers produce high-quality sound up to 100 feet away from your wireless device — and it's even water-resistant. Charge it up and enjoy music for 12 consecutive hours.

This Silky Pillowcase That Keeps Your Hair Shiny ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy a relaxing night's sleep with this mulberry silk pillow case. Designed to prevent your hair from knotting, this cover is smooth on your locks. Plus, its hidden zipper won't get in your way while you rest — and it'll keep your pillow secure inside the fabric. It's available in different colors and sizes, so choose the ones that are best for your bed.

22. These Acne Patches That Help Cure Blemishes Overnight Le Gushe Acne Pimple Master Patch $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You can easily treat acne or other blemishes with these acne patches, which deliver hydrocolloid to your skin and absorb impurities on the spot. They're also nearly invisible and can be covered lightly with makeup for an undercover healing affect (if that's what you're looking for). You’ll notice a difference in just 24 hours.

23. This Bulk Toilet Paper Pack That Comes With 24 Rolls Amazon Brand - Presto! 308-Sheet Mega Roll Toilet Paper (24-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, you can never have enough toilet paper — and Amazon has the good stuff for a great price. Stock up with 24 rolls of Presto! toilet paper for less than $25. Each roll has 308 sheets that'll last a long time, and they’re septic-safe. Plus, this pack has over 7,000 positive reviews.

24. The Colorful Chef Knives That Come With Protective Covers Cuisinart C55-12PCKSAM Color Knife Set (12 Pieces) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This 12-piece knife kit is perfect for the chef who doesn’t want to spend a ton of money on tools. For just $20, you can get six stainless steel, high-quality knives and knife covers. Made with a nonstick coating, these knives make smooth cuts. One pack includes six kitchen knives total, including a bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and more.

25. A Travel Backpack That Protects Your Valuables From Thieves MATEIN Travel Laptop Backpack $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This laptop backpack has everything you need. With an external USB port, you can charge while you travel. It’s segmented into specific compartments for your phone, pen, keys, laptop, and even drinks. Plus, the anti-theft back pocket hides your valuables from potential thieves, and the luggage strap slides over your suitcase for easy travel.

26. This Cast Iron Dutch Oven That Cooks Your Meals Evenly AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven $45 | Amazon See On Amazon You can bake, broil, braise, or roast in this enameled cast iron dutch oven. Use it on the stovetop, over the grill, or in the oven to make one-dish meals. This 6-quart bowl is easy to move with two loop side handles and a secure lid. Plus, the cast iron works to evenly distribute heat and keep it inside.

27. This 24-Pack Of Makeup Brushes For Less Than $15 Make up Brushes, VANDER LIFE (24 Pieces) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This entire set of makeup brushes is a great bargain for under $15. The 24-piece premium set uses cruelty-free synoptic fiber bristles that are safe for even the most sensitive skin types, per the brand. It includes brushes for eye shadow, blush, concealer — you name it. And it even comes in a convenient portable bag.

28. This Essential Oil Diffuser That Has 7 LED Light Modes InnoGear Upgraded Version Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Ultrasonic Diffusers Cool Mist Humidifier $15 See On Amazon Bring a sense of peace to your workspace or home with this ultrasonic essential oil diffuser. With two misting modes and seven LED light colors, you can customize your diffusing experience. When it runs out of water, it shuts off for safety. The smaller size makes it ideal for your desk, countertop, or bedside table.

29. A Hotel-Worthy Bathrobe That's Made With Cozy Fleece Richie House Women's Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe Robe $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat yourself with this extra-cozy polyester robe that feels like fleece. Simply tie the flexible belt around your waist while enjoying the shawl-like collar and roomy sleeves. The resort-worthy wearable comes in several colors and has a 4.6-star Amazon review. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

30. A Nonstick Electric Grill That You Can Use Inside Maxi-Matic EGL-3450 Indoor Electric Non-Stick Grill $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Get the grilling experience and taste without the hassle by using this indoor electric grill. This nonstick surface has an adjustable thermostat and heats up to 445 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s 13 inches long, and it's perfect for seafood, meats, and veggies all year round. Plus, the removable tray can be cleaned right in the dishwasher.

31. This Towel That Cleans Anything With Just Water Life Miracle Nano Towels $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your home chemical-free and clean with this Nano towel, which washes any surface with just water. It'll help you save money on cleaning supplies while also helping the environment by cutting down on paper towel and chemical use. Plus, it’s much safer for children and pets.

32. The Packing Cubes That Act Like Drawers In Your Suitcase TravelWise Packing Cube System (5 Pieces) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Pack more efficiently with this packing cube system. The luggage organizer set comes with five zippered pouches: one small, two medium, and two large. They act as compact drawers in your suitcase that help organize clothes before (and during) your trip. Plus, the breathable mesh upper linings make it easy to identify what’s in each cube.

33. These Hotel-Level Bed Sheets That Don't Wrinkle Or Fade HC COLLECTION Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Indulge in high-quality bed sheets without breaking the bank. This sheet set is made with microfiber fabric, and the fully elasticized fitted sheet that's included makes it so easy to make your bed. Plus, the wrinkle- and fade-resistant material makes the set feel refreshed between washes. Choose from various colors and sizes to coincide with your mattress.

34. The 39-Piece Tool Set That Every Home Should Have Apollo Tools DT9706P Original 39 Piece General Repair Hand Tool Set with Tool Box $19 See On Amazon Keep basic tools as your disposal with this general repair tool set. This 39-piece offering is perfect for small house projects and other simple repairs. Each piece fits nicely into the compact storage case so tools stay put (and most importantly, easy to locate). The tools are made with high-grade steel alloy and have nonslip handles.

35. A Cozy Weighted Blanket That's Filled With Glass Beads GSLE Weighted Blanket $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy the comfort of a weighted blanket without the heat. This hypoallergenic weighted blanket is breathable and soft for a better night's sleep, thanks to its microfiber lining. Plus, it's constructed with glass beads that add comfortable pressure. If the blanket gets dirty, just toss it into the washing machine.

36. This Fitness-Tracking Bracelet That Syncs With Your Apps Letsfit Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Track your workouts, manage your phone calls, and view your apps with this fitness tracker that’s less than $30 (seriously). You can also see how many steps you’ve taken and how far you’ve traveled simply by wearing the tracker like a watch. The colorful touchscreen also has GPS-capabilities and syncs with your phone.

37. These Compression Packs For Travel Or Storage Bagail Compression Packing Cubes Travel Expandable Packing Organizers (4-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Pack lightly for hikes or camping trips with these compression cubes, which are lined with rip-stop nylon that's water-resistant. This set comes with one large pack, two medium packs, and one small pack that you can fill with your essentials. They all fully unzip for easy access — and when they’re completely closed, they compress to nearly half their size.

38. A Memory Foam Pillow That Has A Built-In "Cool Side" Milemont Memory Foam Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You can get a good night’s rest with the right support from this memory foam pillow. The gel-infused memory foam has a full three to five second rebound for extra cushion and comfort. Plus, the double-sided design features a “cold” side and a “warm” side that you can choose from depending on your preferred sleeping temperature.

39. The Small Portable Charger That Fits In Your Pocket Anker PowerCore 10000 Ultra-Compact Portable Charger $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This is one of the smallest and lightest external batteries out there — and it's being offered at a surprisingly low price. The universally compatible portable charger powers both iPhones and Androids multiple times before need a re-charge (depending on the phone type). It's also available in different colors and comes with a micro USB cable.

40. This Electric Manicure Set That Has A UV Nail Dryer Fancii Professional Electric Manicure & Pedicure Nail File Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Give yourself the spa treatment at home with this professional electric manicure and pedicure set. The portable nail drill comes with five interchangeable heads for buffing, polishing, shining, and shaping your nails. It’s also battery-powered and includes a UV dryer for quick use.

41. This Bag Of Epsom Salt That Helps Soothe Sore Muscles Epsoak Epsom Salt 5 lbs. Magnesium Sulfate USP $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Get a spa-like soak at home with this epsom salt. The 100% pure magnesium sulfate dissolves quickly for relief from sore muscles, aches, and pains. Destress by soaking in a bathtub or massaging one of the advised mixtures into sore muscles. You can also use it in your garden to help your plants flourish.

42. A Portable Speaker That You Can Use Outside For 10 Hours Portable Outdoor and Shower Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Listen to your favorite tunes outside with this Bluetooth speaker. The water-resistant, wireless speaker is ideal for the beach, pool, or even the shower. Pair it with your smartphone to play your favorite music for up to 10 hours before having to recharge it.

43. This Popular Humidifier That's Extra-Quiet Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Get the benefits of a humidifier without the annoying sound of a machine. This cool mist humidifier is whisper-quiet and has a soft glow that won’t disrupt your sleep. Run it all night without a worry, thanks to the automatic shut-off function that kicks in when the water tank is low. Choose from two settings to breathe easier.

44. An Electric Wine Opener That Pops Corks Instantly Deik Electric Wine Opener $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Open wine easily with this electric wine opener. The handheld device removes corks quickly and easily when you press the featured button. The kit also includes a foil cutter to help remove the material around the cork before using it. Plus, charging base keeps the unit powered up and ready to open 30 bottles at a time.

45. These Camping Lanterns That Collapse To The Size Of A Credit Card Vont LED Camping Lantern (2-Pack) $0 | Amazon See On Amazon These collapsible lanterns are perfect for camping, because they fold down to the size of a credit card. Their collapsible design also makes it easy to adjust how much light is visible. Plus, the 30 LED bulbs and 360-degree rotation can light up an entire room. The batteries last for 30 hours, and the lanterns are waterproof.

46. An Egg Cooker That Makes All Kinds Of Breakfast Treats Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $18 | Amazon See On Amazon You can make breakfast with ease, all thanks to this rapid egg cooker. This device holds six eggs at a time and does more than just boil eggs. It can also make omelettes and poached eggs with the proper attachments. The tabletop tool is lightweight and has one button for simple use.

47. This Hair Dryer That Protects Your Hair From The Heat Conair 1875 Watt Full Size Pro Hair Dryer with Ionic Conditioning $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Give yourself a professional blowout without the expensive price tag. This hair dryer uses ionic conditioning while taming frizz and adding shine. Choose from three heat settings and two speeds to customize your hair routine. The tourmaline ceramic technology also keeps hair safe from heat while you dry.

48. The Precision Cooker That You Control With An App Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker $0 | Amazon See On Amazon Cook your meals to perfection with this sous vide precision cooker. The tool circulates water to get to the optimal temperature for your food. Forget the stovetop; just stick this precision cooker into your pot, set the time and temperature, and then monitor your food from an app that controls the device.

49. These Korean Face Masks That Are Packed With Nourising Ingredients Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet (16-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Find your ideal face mask with this combination pack of 16 full facial masks. Each of the masks contains vitamin E and collagen, as well as other nourishing ingredients that serve different purposes. Some of the masks include aloe, charcoal, cucumber, and green tea — so you can sample them and decide which is your favorite.

50. This 8-Piece Cooking Set That Completes Your Kitchen AmazonBasics 8-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set, Pots and Pans $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Get yourself a brand new, eight-piece cooking set for $40 on Amazon. This cookware is nonstick and comes complete with two frying pans, two saucepans with lids, and a casserole pan with a lid. The BPA-free, aluminum pots and pans also have spiral bottoms for even cooking.

51. The Electric Slow Cooker For Easy Meals During The Day Elite Gourmet MST-250XS Electric Slow Cooker $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric slow cooker will cost you less than going to the movies — and it has so many uses. The stainless steel body holds a removable, dishwasher-safe ceramic pot and a tempered glass lid that locks heat in. There are three convenient settings for making soups, entrées, or dips. Plus, its small size makes it easy to store.

52. A Wallet That Keeps Your Cards And Identity Safe Travelambo Womens Walllet RFID Blocking Bifold Multi Card Case Wallet with Zipper Pocket $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Protect your cards in this high-quality, RFID-blocking wallet. The vegan leather material is stylish and easy to clean, and it features 18 card slots and two zippered pockets for cash or change. The small buckle is easy to open, but it keeps your wallet contents safely inside.

53. A Barista-Worthy Espresso Machine For Your Kitchen Steam Espresso Machine, SOWTECH 3.5 Bar 4 Cup Espresso Maker Cappuccino Machine with Steamer $71 | Amazon See On Amazon Become your own barista with this espresso machine. It makes coffee in three minutes by the flip of a switch. The machine also features a frothing arm to make creamy, steamed milk for lattes. In my opinion, an espresso machine under $100 is a must-buy — and this stainless steel design looks beautiful on a coffee bar.

54. This Wall Gallery Kit That Makes Decorating Your Home Simple Gallery Perfect Black Photo Frame Wall Gallery Kit (7 Pieces) $42 | AMazon See On Amazon Decorate your home with this seven-piece black photo frame kit. The gallery wall kit comes with frames of varying sizes that have removable white mats. You can hang them vertically or horizontally (or however you choose). You can also follow one of the layout templates that comes with the frames.

55. The Air Fryer That Has An Easy-To-Use Digital Screen GoWISE USA GW22731 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer + Recipes $65 | Amazon See On Amazon This large, 5.8-quart air fryer provides an alternative way to cook some of your favorite foods. You can fry, bake, and grill your go-to snacks with almost no oil at all. And with eight cooking presets and a digital screen, you can prepare your meals with the touch of a button.

56. The Reusable Makeup-Removing Clothes Made With Bamboo Cotton Rounds Reusable Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads For Face (16-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You can cut down on the amount of cotton pads you throw away with these reusable bamboo makeup remover pads. Clean makeup off your eyes, lips, face, or neck in an environmentally-friendly way. They can be hand-washed or thrown into the washing machine so you can use them again and again.