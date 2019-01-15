55 Cool Things On Amazon That Are Only $10

New year, new you: no longer will you stay up all hours of the night making random impulse clothing purchases because your credit card bill was $50 less than last month. And of course you'll stop ordering delivery for dinner when you just bought groceries the day before. We're all (mostly) adults here, so we have to live, and act like adults — which means it's time you start limiting those impulse purchases to the hidden gems that are all under $10 on Amazon.

But I understand that it can be difficult to go cold turkey off fun spending, which is why I'm allowing you to pick a bunch of items off this list instead of just one. So instead of one flimsy shirt for $25, you can get a garlic press, pore-tightening serum, teeth-whitening charcoal powder, organic toothbrushes, and even a handy paw-washing machine for your dog — all at $50 or less.

When it comes to ballin' on a budget, Amazon has hundreds of best-selling products all at affordable prices, even if you're looking to break the bank by whipping out that extra $1. But now's the time to put that $1 back in your wallet. You'll need it for later when you spend too much on take-out Pad Thai later this week.

Again.

1 The Vacuum Designed Specifically For Your Desktop DiscoGoods Desktop Vacuum Cleaner $10 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it produce very little sound when operating, but the DiscoGoods desktop vacuum cleaner doesn't have power cables — so it's easy to maneuver all over your desktop. Use it on your keyboard to get rid of dust and crumbs, or even on your furniture at home to get rid of fuzzies — plus, because this handheld vacuum run on two AA batteries, you won't have to worry about recharging it.

3 The Dryer Balls That Help Save You Money Over Time Kikkerland Cactus Dryer Balls (2 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of wasting money on dryer sheets, save yourself some money with the reusable Kikkerland cactus dryer balls. Each order comes with two cute little cacti that help shorten the time it takes for your clothes to dry by up to 50 percent (which also helps save you money on energy bills over time). Plus, the spines on the cacti help fluff your clothing as it tumbles.

4 A Hair And Skin Toner Made Without Any Drying Alcohols Heritage Store Rosewater Spray $9 Amazon See on Amazon With no parabens, sulfates, or alcohols, the Heritage Store rosewater spray is a great way to cleanse the excess oil from your skin — without leaving it feeling dry and chapped. You can also use this spray as a toner prior to applying makeup, and it even helps maintain the natural pH levels in your skin. Spritz it into your hair to add some shine, too.

6 A Pair Of Socks Infused With Aloe Vera And Vitamin E Earth Therapeutics Aloe Socks $10 Amazon See on Amazon Dry, chapped feet bothering you? Then try out the Earth Therapeutics aloe socks — and let the aloe vera and vitamin E infused into the plush fabric soothe your skin. They're made to fit most feet, and these socks are great to wear to bed so that you can reap their benefits overnight. Many Amazon reviewers noted how they are "thick, soft, and well-made."

10 A Pack Of Face Sheets That Cleanse, Hydrate, And More The YEON Face Sheet Pack (12 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated to be safe with all types of skin, each mask in The YEON face sheet pack has a different benefit for your complexion. Use the strawberry mask to cleanse your face and give it a boost of hydration, or try out the pomegranate one to polish rough, chapped skin. You can leave these masks on for up to 20 minutes for a more intense facial session, and the variety pack will last you through many at-home spa sessions.

12 A Pack Of Cable Clips That Help Keep Your Electronics Organized AUSTOR Cable Clip Pack (Set of 24) $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you find yourself plagued by messy cables all over your office or home, try the AUSTOR cable clip pack. Each order of these cable clips come with four varying sizes in both black and white, and the adhesive attached to the back of each clip makes installation on a desk or wall a breeze. They'll also keep your computer cords from falling off your desk at any given moment.

13 The Foot Roller That Helps Relieve Pain From Plantar Fasciitis TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller $10 Amazon See on Amazon Plantar fasciitis, diabetic neuropathy, or just plain ol' soreness are no match for the TheraFlow foot massager roller. Designed to target the painful trigger points located in the arches of your feet, this roller uses nubs and grooves on the roller kneads to stimulate and relax your muscle tissues, helping to soothe away pain in both your hands and feet. Bonus: you can also use it as an acupressure massager for the rest of your body.

14 A Cold Therapy Wrap That Helps Reduce Inflammation And Swelling NatraCure Cold Therapy Wrap $10 Amazon See on Amazon You can actually use the NatraCure cold therapy wrap all over your body — including your feet, hands, wrists, elbows, and more. It's great for relieving pain from ailments like carpal tunnel or plantar fasciitis, because the compression strap helps lift the plantar fascia tissue, and you can also use it to reduce swelling or increase your blood circulation.

16 The Daily Planner That Lays Completely Flat On Your Table Cabbrix 2019 Planner $10 Amazon See on Amazon With a durable hardcover that keeps the pages protected from damage, the Cabbrix 2019 planner is perfect for busy folks, college students, or anyone looking to keep organized. Unlike other planners, this one has a 180-degree binding that prevents the pages from flipping up when it's laying flat on a table, and all 12 months and 53 weeks are undated so you can use it any time of the year.

17 A Foam That Uses Volcanic Lava Fragments To Cleanse Your Pores Innisfree Pore-Cleansing Foam $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made with volcanic lava fragments from Jeju Island, as you use the Innisfree pore-cleansing foam, the micro-bubbles dig deep into pores to pull out any impurities that may be irritating your skin. There are no mineral oils, synthetic colors, or sulfates in this cleansing foam, and one Amazon reviewer wrote it leaves "my oily skin clean without feeling dry or tight."

18 A Case That Keeps Your Laptop Chargers Safe While In-Transit SuoSuo Laptop Charger Case $9 Amazon See on Amazon Although it's made for laptop chargers, the SuoSuo charger case can also be used for HDMI and VGA cables, chargers, or any other electronics you'd like to keep safe from dust while in storage or transit. Made with durable nylon and a see-through mesh net so you don't have to unpack it to find out what's inside, this case also has two internal pockets you can use to keep smaller items like USB sticks or memory cards organized.

19 The Collapsible Grip Stand That Attaches To The Back Of Your Phone PopSockets Collapsible Phone Grip Stand $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you have a phone or a tablet, attaching the PopSockets collapsible phone grip stand to the back allows you to use your device with just one hand instead of two. You can also use this collapsible stand to prop your phone up so that it can stand alone, plus the included adhesive is so reusable that you can even reposition it multiple times.

23 A Smart Magnet That Tells You If Your Dishwasher Is Clean Or Dirty Kichwit Dishwasher Magnet $10 Amazon See on Amazon For the low, low price of just $10, you and all your housemates can avoid hours of arguments on who put dirty plates in the clean dishwasher by using the Kichwit dishwasher magnet. There are three strong magnets in the back that keep it securely fastened to your dishwasher, and it also comes with adhesive tape (that won't leave sticky residues) in case your machine isn't magnetic.

25 The Plate That Helps Thaw Your Frozen Food Quickly Heals! Thawing Plate $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're defrosting chicken, beef, seafood, or vegetables, the Heals! thawing plate will help it thaw in just half of the time — even from a completely frozen state. Zero chemicals or electricity are required, and the silicone edges on this plate protect your counters from juices leaking off the sides. It's also completely non-stick, too.

26 A Pack Of Lightning Cables That Are Extra-Long Maitron Phone Chargers (3 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon The nylon braid design on the Maitron phone chargers help prevent damaging wear and tear on the cables. The thick copper wires inside these chargers allow for a maximum charging speed of up to 2.1 amps, and they're 6 feet long — so you can still use your phone without having to sit right next to an outlet.

27 The Beard Comb Made From Real Sandalwood Peter's Beard Comb For Men $10 Amazon See on Amazon Move over flimsy plastic combs — because Peter's Beard comb for men is made from 100 percent natural high-quality sandalwood. This comb is double-sided so that you can choose between combing your beard (or hair) with fine or wide teeth, and each order comes with a leather carrying case you can use to protect it from any accidental damage. One Amazon reviewer even noted that he noticed a "big difference" in the quality of his beard after using it.

28 A Pack Of Toothbrushes Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Sprmal Bamboo Toothbrushes (5 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent organic and biodegradable bamboo, the Sprmal bamboo toothbrushes are completely BPA-free and have soft nylon bristles so that people with sensitive gums can still use them. Each brush has a bold number printed on it so that you can easily tell them apart, and since bamboo is stronger than regular wood, these toothbrushes are also exceptionally sturdy and durable.

29 The Chewy Gummies That Help You Get A Good Night Of Rest Nature's Bounty Sleep Gummies $6 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of tossing and turning all night, try the Nature's Bounty sleep gummies to get a good night of rest. These gummies help relax your mind with 3 milligrams of melatonin in each serving, and many Amazon reviewers noted that the tropical punch flavor actually tasted good. There are 60 gummies per bottle, and they're also great for anyone with jet lag trying to resume their normal sleep schedule — but of course, always consult your doctor before starting any supplements.

31 The Super-Strong Purse Hanger That Can Hold Up To 15 Pounds Tapp Collections Foldable Purse Hanger $10 Amazon See on Amazon As long as your purse is 15 pounds or less, the Tapp Collections foldable purse hanger will keep it safely off the ground with its magnetic lock and folding hook. It has cushioned, non-slip padding that prevents your bag from sliding off if it gets nudged, and is great for keeping your purse clean and off the ground while dining at restaurants or bars. And as an added bonus, each order also comes with a velvet carrying pouch.

32 A Hand Sanitizer Spray Made With Organic Ingredients EO Hand Sanitizer Spray (4 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Certified USDA organic, the EO hand sanitizer spray has zero synthetic fragrances and uses 100 percent pure essential oils that help moisturize your hands so they're not left feeling dry and tight. Able to kill up to 99.99 percent of the most common germs, one Amazon reviewer raved that her bottle lasted almost six months — even after using it multiple times every day.

33 The Odd Little Gadget That Easily Removes Unwanted Hair From Your Face DizzyG's Merchandise Spring Facial Hair Remover $10 Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is bend this spring facial hair remover into a U-shape and then roll it across the hairs you'd like removed —and this gadget will effortlessly pluck them out. Quicker and easier to use than tweezers, this hair removal spring requires zero batteries or maintenance, and since it pulls hair straight from the root it'll grow back thinner, slower, and much softer.

34 A Pair Of Socks That Help Align Overcrowded Toes Zipwaze Toe Separator Socks $10 Amazon See on Amazon Great for relieving pain from corns, bunions, overlapping toes, or even just foot pain in general, the Zipwaze toe separator socks are lined with gel and designed to re-align overcrowded toes. One size is made to fit most, and you can even combine these toe socks with your favorite moisturizing cream to help give dry, chapped feet a nourishing boost of hydration while you wear them.

35 The Brush With A Ventilated Design That Helps Dry Your Hair Quickly Wet Brush Quick-Dry Brush $10 Amazon See on Amazon Great for gently detangling wet hair, the Wet Brush quick-dry brush has a ventilated design that allows the air from your hair dry to pass through it — which in turn helps your hair dry more quickly while you're blowdrying. This brush is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and the bristles are packed loosely so that knots are gone without any pain, pulling, or breakage.

36 A Jewelry Cleaning Solution That's Biodegradable Sparkle Bright Productions Jewelry Cleaner $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas other jewelry cleaners rely on harsh chemicals for a bright shine, the Sparkle Bright Productions jewelry cleaner has zero alcohols or acids, is non-toxic as well as child-safe, and it's even biodegradable! You can use this cleaning solution on everything from hard diamonds to soft pearls, and you can even use it to clean sunglasses, cell phones, tablet screens, and swimming goggles.

37 The Produce Bags That Are Completely Reusable BahrEco Eco-Friendly Produce Bags (5 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of relying on wasteful plastic bags at the grocery store, try using the BahrEco eco-friendly produce bags. These produce bags are made from sturdy mesh and are completely reusable, which helps cut down on waste in the environment. Each bag is color-coded so that you can organize your produce however you see fit, and they're also great for storing toys, cosmetics, and other small accessories.

38 The Handy Tool That Gets Your Tongue Extra-Clean MasterMedi Tongue Cleaner (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Bad breath can happen when your tongue is dirty — no matter how much you brush your teeth — which is why the MasterMedi tongue cleaner is so great. This tongue cleaner is made from surgical-grade stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time, and each order comes with a carrying case for your scrapers. One Amazon reviewer even raved: "I honestly cannot find a thing that I don’t like about the MasterMedi Tongue Cleaner...All I can say is, you don’t know what you are missing until you have tried the best and I can’t imagine a better one than this one."

39 A Sponge That Removes Makeup From Your Brushes Without Any Water MS. DEAR Color Removal Sponge $7 Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is rub your dirty makeup brushes against the MS.DEAR color removal sponge for your brushes to come out clean from any makeup, no matter how highly pigmented it is! There are zero water or cleaning solutions required for this sponge to work, and once you're done all the excess powder drops into the charcoal filter inside the metal tin for easy clean-up.

40 The Set Of Eye Makeup Brushes That Won't Shed Qivange Eye Brush Set (Set of 12) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Most makeup brush sets in this price range will end up shedding all over while you try to apply your makeup — but not the Qivange eye brush set. Made with soft synthetic cruelty-free bristles that won't shed, the handles on these eye makeup brushes are made from premium, durable wood that won't break easily. And with 12 brushes in each set, they cover everything from blending to lining to adding sparkle or a pigment to lids.

41 A Beer Mug With A Bottle Cap Opener Built Into The Base Asobu Beer Mug $9 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the bottle cap opener base made from durable stainless steel that won't warp over time, but the Asobu beer mug is also completely BPA-free and able to hold up to 18.5 ounces of liquid — making it perfect for bottles of beer. This cup is stackable so that storing it is easy and convenient, plus, the entire cup is designed to be exceptionally durable.

42 The Eyeshadow Palette With 15 Wildly Pigmented Colors Beauty Glazed Eye Shadow Palette $7 Amazon See on Amazon You wouldn't expect a $7 eyeshadow palette to be this pigmented, but with 93 percent positive four- and five-star reviews from Amazon customers, it's clear this Beauty Glazed eye shadow palette is a great buy. Each palette has 15 glittery colors to choose from (ranging from bright teal to cranberry to champagne) and they each have a smooth, fine texture. One reviewer wrote: "Listen. I will DEFINITELY be buying more from this brand. With the right brush and the right primer, these shadows were gliding on like butter and stayed on ALL night."

44 The Paw Washer Made With A Soft Silicone Brush FULNEW Dog Paw Cleaner $10 Amazon See on Amazon Since silicone is naturally antibacterial, the silicone brush in the FULNEW dog paw cleaner won't harbor any potentially harmful germs or bacteria, which helps keep your dog's both clean and sanitary: Just pop a paw in and clean it off to prevent any mud getting into the house. This dog paw cleaner is BPA-free as well as non-stick so that cleaning it out is easy, and all dogs from petite to medium-sized ones can benefit from it (or as long as your dog's paws are less than 5 centimeters wide.)

45 The Fabric Defuzzer With Three Different Depth Settings Conair Fabric Defuzzer $10 Amazon See on Amazon Powered by two AA batteries, the Conair fabric defuzzer sets itself apart from over travel-sized fabric shavers by featuring three different depth settings to choose from — allowing for a closer and more customized shave whether it's a chunky sweater or a thinner knit. There's also a detachable lint catcher that collects all your shaved bits, and the shaving head is fairly large.

46 A Spray That Eliminates Unwanted Bathroom Odors Before They Happen Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray $10 Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is spray the Poo-Pourri toilet spray in the toilet before you go, and any unpleasant odors will immediately get eliminated the moment they hit the air. Made with a refreshing blend of lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass essential oils, this spray has zero parabens or harsh chemicals, plus each bottle has enough in it to last for up to 100 uses!

47 The Whitening Mouthwash Made With Coconut Oil And Sea Salt Nü Smiile Whitening Mouth Wash $10 Amazon See on Amazon Since it's made without any harsh alcohols, you can use the Nü Smiile Whitening Mouth Wash even if you have a sensitive mouth. It uses coconut oil and sea salt to help whiten your teeth while reducing plaque and tooth decay — and it's great for removing stains from coffee, tea, wine, tobacco, and more. Plus it's made without any preservatives, sugars, artificial dyes, or colors.

49 The Pore Tightening Serum Packed With Hyaluronic Acid Elizavecca Pore Control Serum $10 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other beauty serums, the Elizabecca pore control serum won't leave any sticky residues on your skin as it quickly gets absorbed. Made with 97 percent hyaluronic acid that's great for adding moisture to dry skin, this serum works to diffuse water within your face to leave it feeling soft and hydrated. And as an added bonus, it's also great for helping to brighten your complexion.

51 The Vegan Deodorant Made Without Any Aluminum Sam's Natural Deodorant Stick $10 Amazon See on Amazon Natural deodorants made without aluminum — like the Sam's Natural deodorant stick — have a tendency to be weak against unwanted odor, but this powerful natural deodorant only takes one or two quick swipes for complete odor protection The sandalwood scent is sweet and light, it's vegan and cruelty-free, and this deodorant is packed in 100 percent recyclable tubes. One Amazon customer raved it "doesn't have me reaching for another swipe come lunchtime."

54 The Food Chopper Made With Durable Stainless Steel Szresm Food Chopper $10 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the high-quality stainless steel rust-resistant and sharp, but the Szresm food chopper also has a built-in cutting board that allows you to cut food right over your pot or pan as you cook. There's also a locking safety hinge that helps keep you safe from any accidental cuts while it's in storage, and this food chopper is so versatile that you can even use it to peel vegetables and open bottles.