55 Cool Things On Amazon That Are Only $10

New year, new you: no longer will you stay up all hours of the night making random impulse clothing purchases because your credit card bill was $50 less than last month. And of course you'll stop ordering delivery for dinner when you just bought groceries the day before. We're all (mostly) adults here, so we have to live, and act like adults — which means it's time you start limiting those impulse purchases to the hidden gems that are all under $10 on Amazon.
But I understand that it can be difficult to go cold turkey off fun spending, which is why I'm allowing you to pick a bunch of items off this list instead of just one. So instead of one flimsy shirt for $25, you can get a garlic press, pore-tightening serum, teeth-whitening charcoal powder, organic toothbrushes, and even a handy paw-washing machine for your dog — all at $50 or less.
When it comes to ballin' on a budget, Amazon has hundreds of best-selling products all at affordable prices, even if you're looking to break the bank by whipping out that extra $1. But now's the time to put that $1 back in your wallet. You'll need it for later when you spend too much on take-out Pad Thai later this week.
Again.
1The Vacuum Designed Specifically For Your Desktop
Not only does it produce very little sound when operating, but the DiscoGoods desktop vacuum cleaner doesn't have power cables — so it's easy to maneuver all over your desktop. Use it on your keyboard to get rid of dust and crumbs, or even on your furniture at home to get rid of fuzzies — plus, because this handheld vacuum run on two AA batteries, you won't have to worry about recharging it.
2A Wrap That's Paleo, Gluten-Free, Vegan, And Non-GMO
Each bag of these Raw Wraps All-Natural soft taco wraps contains over a quarter pound of produce — and are a deliciously nutritious way to eat a burrito and still get a good dose of magnesium, iron, calcium, and other important nutrients. They're made from spinach, onion, and apples without adding any artificial flavors or GMOs, and each order comes with six wraps.
3The Dryer Balls That Help Save You Money Over Time
Instead of wasting money on dryer sheets, save yourself some money with the reusable Kikkerland cactus dryer balls. Each order comes with two cute little cacti that help shorten the time it takes for your clothes to dry by up to 50 percent (which also helps save you money on energy bills over time). Plus, the spines on the cacti help fluff your clothing as it tumbles.
4A Hair And Skin Toner Made Without Any Drying Alcohols
With no parabens, sulfates, or alcohols, the Heritage Store rosewater spray is a great way to cleanse the excess oil from your skin — without leaving it feeling dry and chapped. You can also use this spray as a toner prior to applying makeup, and it even helps maintain the natural pH levels in your skin. Spritz it into your hair to add some shine, too.
5The Stainless Steel Soap That Removes Stubborn Odors
Garlic, meat, fish, onion — no matter how strong it smells, all you have to do is rub the ShengMu stainless steel soap all over your hands underneath running cold water and any unwanted scents will evaporate into thin air. The stainless steel naturally eliminates the amino acids that cause odor — plus, it's infinitely reusable.
6A Pair Of Socks Infused With Aloe Vera And Vitamin E
Dry, chapped feet bothering you? Then try out the Earth Therapeutics aloe socks — and let the aloe vera and vitamin E infused into the plush fabric soothe your skin. They're made to fit most feet, and these socks are great to wear to bed so that you can reap their benefits overnight. Many Amazon reviewers noted how they are "thick, soft, and well-made."
7The Peel-Off Latex That Gives You Salon Manicure Results At Home
Simply brush it on the skin surrounding your nails before you put any actual polish on, and when you're done doing your nails you can peel the Pretty Diva liquid latex for nails off, leaving you with pristine edges that look like they came straight out of a salon. This latex nail polish only takes about three minutes to dry completely, and can be used as a base for glitter polish, too.
8A Silicone Mat That Keeps Your Baked Goods From Sticking To The Pan
Not only is the silicone material heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, but the AmazonBasics silicone baking mat also eliminates the need for any oils, cooking sprays, or parchment paper when baking in your oven. Each mat is perfect for half-sheet pans, and since it's completely non-stick, you won't have to worry about your food becoming fused to the pan.
9The Chef's Knife Made With Rust-Resistant German Steel
At only $10 with over 500 positive four- and five-star reviews, the Equinox International chef's knife is an absolute steal. This knife is made with German steel (not to mention it's also rust-resistant), and the ABS handle is moisture-resistant and durable. Each knife is 8 inches long, and many Amazon reviewers noted how "it feels really solid in your hand."
10A Pack Of Face Sheets That Cleanse, Hydrate, And More
Formulated to be safe with all types of skin, each mask in The YEON face sheet pack has a different benefit for your complexion. Use the strawberry mask to cleanse your face and give it a boost of hydration, or try out the pomegranate one to polish rough, chapped skin. You can leave these masks on for up to 20 minutes for a more intense facial session, and the variety pack will last you through many at-home spa sessions.
11The Set Of Makeup Sponges That You Can Use Wet Or Dry
Not only can you use them with foundations, creams, powders, concealers, and more — but unlike other beauty sponges, the BEAKEY makeup sponge set is made without latex. I actually own these sponges, so I can confirm that they're soft to the touch — plus, the pointed tip works really well for blending the tight areas under your eyes and around your nose.
12A Pack Of Cable Clips That Help Keep Your Electronics Organized
If you find yourself plagued by messy cables all over your office or home, try the AUSTOR cable clip pack. Each order of these cable clips come with four varying sizes in both black and white, and the adhesive attached to the back of each clip makes installation on a desk or wall a breeze. They'll also keep your computer cords from falling off your desk at any given moment.
13The Foot Roller That Helps Relieve Pain From Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar fasciitis, diabetic neuropathy, or just plain ol' soreness are no match for the TheraFlow foot massager roller. Designed to target the painful trigger points located in the arches of your feet, this roller uses nubs and grooves on the roller kneads to stimulate and relax your muscle tissues, helping to soothe away pain in both your hands and feet. Bonus: you can also use it as an acupressure massager for the rest of your body.
14A Cold Therapy Wrap That Helps Reduce Inflammation And Swelling
You can actually use the NatraCure cold therapy wrap all over your body — including your feet, hands, wrists, elbows, and more. It's great for relieving pain from ailments like carpal tunnel or plantar fasciitis, because the compression strap helps lift the plantar fascia tissue, and you can also use it to reduce swelling or increase your blood circulation.
15An Essential Oil That Helps You Relax After A Stressful Day
Made with a combination of bergamot, patchouli, sweet orange, and pink grapefruit, the Plant Guru stress relief essential oil is therapeutic-grade and contains no synthetic chemicals or additives. Simply add a few drops of this oil into your humidifier or diffuser to enjoy its relaxing benefits throughout an entire room, or dilute it a bit and rub it on your wrists to enjoy the scent wherever you go.
16The Daily Planner That Lays Completely Flat On Your Table
With a durable hardcover that keeps the pages protected from damage, the Cabbrix 2019 planner is perfect for busy folks, college students, or anyone looking to keep organized. Unlike other planners, this one has a 180-degree binding that prevents the pages from flipping up when it's laying flat on a table, and all 12 months and 53 weeks are undated so you can use it any time of the year.
17A Foam That Uses Volcanic Lava Fragments To Cleanse Your Pores
Made with volcanic lava fragments from Jeju Island, as you use the Innisfree pore-cleansing foam, the micro-bubbles dig deep into pores to pull out any impurities that may be irritating your skin. There are no mineral oils, synthetic colors, or sulfates in this cleansing foam, and one Amazon reviewer wrote it leaves "my oily skin clean without feeling dry or tight."
18A Case That Keeps Your Laptop Chargers Safe While In-Transit
Although it's made for laptop chargers, the SuoSuo charger case can also be used for HDMI and VGA cables, chargers, or any other electronics you'd like to keep safe from dust while in storage or transit. Made with durable nylon and a see-through mesh net so you don't have to unpack it to find out what's inside, this case also has two internal pockets you can use to keep smaller items like USB sticks or memory cards organized.
19The Collapsible Grip Stand That Attaches To The Back Of Your Phone
Whether you have a phone or a tablet, attaching the PopSockets collapsible phone grip stand to the back allows you to use your device with just one hand instead of two. You can also use this collapsible stand to prop your phone up so that it can stand alone, plus the included adhesive is so reusable that you can even reposition it multiple times.
20The Face Mask That Hydrates Using Real Watermelon
Not only is the SKIN FOOD watermelon face mask rich in skin-nourishing vitamins and antioxidants, but it's also great for minimizing pores and controlling the skin's oil production. The formula is gentle so that people with sensitive skin can use this mask, and you can even keep it in the refrigerator as a relaxing way to cool down after a long, stressful day. It smells delicious, too.
21A Pack Of Filters That Let You Make Delicious Cold Brew Coffee At Home
Made from 100 percent food-grade premium organic cotton, the Alchemy Superior Goods cold brew coffee filters get rid of all the fine sediment particles that come with making cold brew so that you're only left with smooth, delicious coffee. Each filter is double-stitched and reinforced so that you can reuse them time and time again, and they're designed to conveniently fit into mason jars.
22The Glasses That Filter Out Potentially Harmful Blue Light Rays
The blue light waves emitted from electronic screens can become damaging to your eyes over time, which is why the GREAT PICK blue light blocking glasses are designed to filter out those light waves. Unlike competing blue light glasses, these ones are also anti-glare, lightweight, and flexible so that they're more resistant to breakage, and each pair also comes with a storage case.
23A Smart Magnet That Tells You If Your Dishwasher Is Clean Or Dirty
For the low, low price of just $10, you and all your housemates can avoid hours of arguments on who put dirty plates in the clean dishwasher by using the Kichwit dishwasher magnet. There are three strong magnets in the back that keep it securely fastened to your dishwasher, and it also comes with adhesive tape (that won't leave sticky residues) in case your machine isn't magnetic.
24The Dish Scrubbers That Are Made From Antibacterial Silicone
Not only is silicone naturally antibacterial, but the AKop silicone dish scrubbers are also heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit — so you can also use them as trivets for hot pots and pans. Completely BPA-free, these dish scrubbers work well no matter what you're cleaning, whether it's your car, vegetables, or plates, and you can even use them as a pet grooming brush to get rid of any loose fur.
25The Plate That Helps Thaw Your Frozen Food Quickly
Whether you're defrosting chicken, beef, seafood, or vegetables, the Heals! thawing plate will help it thaw in just half of the time — even from a completely frozen state. Zero chemicals or electricity are required, and the silicone edges on this plate protect your counters from juices leaking off the sides. It's also completely non-stick, too.
26A Pack Of Lightning Cables That Are Extra-Long
The nylon braid design on the Maitron phone chargers help prevent damaging wear and tear on the cables. The thick copper wires inside these chargers allow for a maximum charging speed of up to 2.1 amps, and they're 6 feet long — so you can still use your phone without having to sit right next to an outlet.
27The Beard Comb Made From Real Sandalwood
Move over flimsy plastic combs — because Peter's Beard comb for men is made from 100 percent natural high-quality sandalwood. This comb is double-sided so that you can choose between combing your beard (or hair) with fine or wide teeth, and each order comes with a leather carrying case you can use to protect it from any accidental damage. One Amazon reviewer even noted that he noticed a "big difference" in the quality of his beard after using it.
28A Pack Of Toothbrushes Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo
Made from 100 percent organic and biodegradable bamboo, the Sprmal bamboo toothbrushes are completely BPA-free and have soft nylon bristles so that people with sensitive gums can still use them. Each brush has a bold number printed on it so that you can easily tell them apart, and since bamboo is stronger than regular wood, these toothbrushes are also exceptionally sturdy and durable.
29The Chewy Gummies That Help You Get A Good Night Of Rest
Instead of tossing and turning all night, try the Nature's Bounty sleep gummies to get a good night of rest. These gummies help relax your mind with 3 milligrams of melatonin in each serving, and many Amazon reviewers noted that the tropical punch flavor actually tasted good. There are 60 gummies per bottle, and they're also great for anyone with jet lag trying to resume their normal sleep schedule — but of course, always consult your doctor before starting any supplements.
30A Teeth Whitening Powder Made With Activated Charcoal
Made with completely natural bentonite clay, ginger root extract, and of course, activated charcoal, the ECCO PURE activated charcoal teeth whitening powder removes coffee, wine, and any other stains without having to go to the dentist. You can see visible results after just one use, and it won't leave your teeth feeling sensitive like other whitening creams and gels — plus, one little jar is enough to last you months.
31The Super-Strong Purse Hanger That Can Hold Up To 15 Pounds
As long as your purse is 15 pounds or less, the Tapp Collections foldable purse hanger will keep it safely off the ground with its magnetic lock and folding hook. It has cushioned, non-slip padding that prevents your bag from sliding off if it gets nudged, and is great for keeping your purse clean and off the ground while dining at restaurants or bars. And as an added bonus, each order also comes with a velvet carrying pouch.
32A Hand Sanitizer Spray Made With Organic Ingredients
Certified USDA organic, the EO hand sanitizer spray has zero synthetic fragrances and uses 100 percent pure essential oils that help moisturize your hands so they're not left feeling dry and tight. Able to kill up to 99.99 percent of the most common germs, one Amazon reviewer raved that her bottle lasted almost six months — even after using it multiple times every day.
33The Odd Little Gadget That Easily Removes Unwanted Hair From Your Face
All you have to do is bend this spring facial hair remover into a U-shape and then roll it across the hairs you'd like removed —and this gadget will effortlessly pluck them out. Quicker and easier to use than tweezers, this hair removal spring requires zero batteries or maintenance, and since it pulls hair straight from the root it'll grow back thinner, slower, and much softer.
34A Pair Of Socks That Help Align Overcrowded Toes
Great for relieving pain from corns, bunions, overlapping toes, or even just foot pain in general, the Zipwaze toe separator socks are lined with gel and designed to re-align overcrowded toes. One size is made to fit most, and you can even combine these toe socks with your favorite moisturizing cream to help give dry, chapped feet a nourishing boost of hydration while you wear them.
35The Brush With A Ventilated Design That Helps Dry Your Hair Quickly
Great for gently detangling wet hair, the Wet Brush quick-dry brush has a ventilated design that allows the air from your hair dry to pass through it — which in turn helps your hair dry more quickly while you're blowdrying. This brush is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and the bristles are packed loosely so that knots are gone without any pain, pulling, or breakage.
36A Jewelry Cleaning Solution That's Biodegradable
Whereas other jewelry cleaners rely on harsh chemicals for a bright shine, the Sparkle Bright Productions jewelry cleaner has zero alcohols or acids, is non-toxic as well as child-safe, and it's even biodegradable! You can use this cleaning solution on everything from hard diamonds to soft pearls, and you can even use it to clean sunglasses, cell phones, tablet screens, and swimming goggles.
37The Produce Bags That Are Completely Reusable
Instead of relying on wasteful plastic bags at the grocery store, try using the BahrEco eco-friendly produce bags. These produce bags are made from sturdy mesh and are completely reusable, which helps cut down on waste in the environment. Each bag is color-coded so that you can organize your produce however you see fit, and they're also great for storing toys, cosmetics, and other small accessories.
38The Handy Tool That Gets Your Tongue Extra-Clean
Bad breath can happen when your tongue is dirty — no matter how much you brush your teeth — which is why the MasterMedi tongue cleaner is so great. This tongue cleaner is made from surgical-grade stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time, and each order comes with a carrying case for your scrapers. One Amazon reviewer even raved: "I honestly cannot find a thing that I don’t like about the MasterMedi Tongue Cleaner...All I can say is, you don’t know what you are missing until you have tried the best and I can’t imagine a better one than this one."
39A Sponge That Removes Makeup From Your Brushes Without Any Water
All you have to do is rub your dirty makeup brushes against the MS.DEAR color removal sponge for your brushes to come out clean from any makeup, no matter how highly pigmented it is! There are zero water or cleaning solutions required for this sponge to work, and once you're done all the excess powder drops into the charcoal filter inside the metal tin for easy clean-up.
40The Set Of Eye Makeup Brushes That Won't Shed
Most makeup brush sets in this price range will end up shedding all over while you try to apply your makeup — but not the Qivange eye brush set. Made with soft synthetic cruelty-free bristles that won't shed, the handles on these eye makeup brushes are made from premium, durable wood that won't break easily. And with 12 brushes in each set, they cover everything from blending to lining to adding sparkle or a pigment to lids.
41A Beer Mug With A Bottle Cap Opener Built Into The Base
Not only is the bottle cap opener base made from durable stainless steel that won't warp over time, but the Asobu beer mug is also completely BPA-free and able to hold up to 18.5 ounces of liquid — making it perfect for bottles of beer. This cup is stackable so that storing it is easy and convenient, plus, the entire cup is designed to be exceptionally durable.
42The Eyeshadow Palette With 15 Wildly Pigmented Colors
You wouldn't expect a $7 eyeshadow palette to be this pigmented, but with 93 percent positive four- and five-star reviews from Amazon customers, it's clear this Beauty Glazed eye shadow palette is a great buy. Each palette has 15 glittery colors to choose from (ranging from bright teal to cranberry to champagne) and they each have a smooth, fine texture. One reviewer wrote: "Listen. I will DEFINITELY be buying more from this brand. With the right brush and the right primer, these shadows were gliding on like butter and stayed on ALL night."
43A Bag For Your Shoes That's Stain-Resistant And Breathable
Large enough that you'll be able to store heels, slippers, boots, and more, the Joyousbuy travel shoe bags are made from high-quality non-woven fabric that's stain-resistant. The super-breathable ensures no unwanted odors build up, and each order comes with 10 bags in 10 different bright rainbow colors.
44The Paw Washer Made With A Soft Silicone Brush
Since silicone is naturally antibacterial, the silicone brush in the FULNEW dog paw cleaner won't harbor any potentially harmful germs or bacteria, which helps keep your dog's both clean and sanitary: Just pop a paw in and clean it off to prevent any mud getting into the house. This dog paw cleaner is BPA-free as well as non-stick so that cleaning it out is easy, and all dogs from petite to medium-sized ones can benefit from it (or as long as your dog's paws are less than 5 centimeters wide.)
45The Fabric Defuzzer With Three Different Depth Settings
Powered by two AA batteries, the Conair fabric defuzzer sets itself apart from over travel-sized fabric shavers by featuring three different depth settings to choose from — allowing for a closer and more customized shave whether it's a chunky sweater or a thinner knit. There's also a detachable lint catcher that collects all your shaved bits, and the shaving head is fairly large.
46A Spray That Eliminates Unwanted Bathroom Odors Before They Happen
All you have to do is spray the Poo-Pourri toilet spray in the toilet before you go, and any unpleasant odors will immediately get eliminated the moment they hit the air. Made with a refreshing blend of lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass essential oils, this spray has zero parabens or harsh chemicals, plus each bottle has enough in it to last for up to 100 uses!
47The Whitening Mouthwash Made With Coconut Oil And Sea Salt
Since it's made without any harsh alcohols, you can use the Nü Smiile Whitening Mouth Wash even if you have a sensitive mouth. It uses coconut oil and sea salt to help whiten your teeth while reducing plaque and tooth decay — and it's great for removing stains from coffee, tea, wine, tobacco, and more. Plus it's made without any preservatives, sugars, artificial dyes, or colors.
48A Nose Hair Trimmer That's Completely Waterproof
Not only is it completely waterproof — so you can use it while you shower — but the FlePow ear and nose hair trimmer runs at an almost whisper-quiet volume using just two AA batteries that can last for up to six months. Made from durable stainless steel that's both rust- and warp-resistant, this trimmer has dual-spinning blades that remove hair without any painful tugging or pulls.
49The Pore Tightening Serum Packed With Hyaluronic Acid
Unlike other beauty serums, the Elizabecca pore control serum won't leave any sticky residues on your skin as it quickly gets absorbed. Made with 97 percent hyaluronic acid that's great for adding moisture to dry skin, this serum works to diffuse water within your face to leave it feeling soft and hydrated. And as an added bonus, it's also great for helping to brighten your complexion.
50A Scented Candle That's 100 Percent Soy-Based
Since the base is 100 percent soy-based, the WAX OILS EST. 2014 cedar candle has zero potentially harmful chemicals or additives, plus the packaging is 100 percent recyclable. The wick in this candle is made from cotton, plus, the sweet blend of clove, orange, amber, and cedar leaves your home smelling like a lush forest. It's also rated to last for more than 20 hours.
51The Vegan Deodorant Made Without Any Aluminum
Natural deodorants made without aluminum — like the Sam's Natural deodorant stick — have a tendency to be weak against unwanted odor, but this powerful natural deodorant only takes one or two quick swipes for complete odor protection The sandalwood scent is sweet and light, it's vegan and cruelty-free, and this deodorant is packed in 100 percent recyclable tubes. One Amazon customer raved it "doesn't have me reaching for another swipe come lunchtime."
52The Leak-Proof Travel Bottles That Are TSA-Compliant
With wide mouth openings that make filling them a cinch, the Dot and Dot leakproof travel bottles each hold up to 3 ounces of liquid and are TSA-approved — and in their own TSA-approved clear plastic toiletry bag. Each order comes with four bottles in four different colors to help you differentiate your conditioners and shampoos, and they're all made from 100 percent BPA-free food-grade silicone.
53A Handy Tool That Removes Garlic Skins With Ease
Peeling garlic with your hands can be a sticky endeavor, so try using the HIC Harold Import Co. garlic peeler instead. Simply put a full clove of garlic on the inside, then roll it firmly between your hands — the skin will quickly come off, plus the grooved exterior makes it easy to grip. Made from FDA-approved silicone, this peeler takes up very little space while in storage.
54The Food Chopper Made With Durable Stainless Steel
Not only is the high-quality stainless steel rust-resistant and sharp, but the Szresm food chopper also has a built-in cutting board that allows you to cut food right over your pot or pan as you cook. There's also a locking safety hinge that helps keep you safe from any accidental cuts while it's in storage, and this food chopper is so versatile that you can even use it to peel vegetables and open bottles.
55A Clip-On Lens That Allows Your Smartphone Camera To Zoom
Instead of zooming in until your picture is blurry, try using the Alician clip-on camera lens. Great for professionals and casual photographers alike, this lens allows your phone, tablet, or laptop to zoom in eight times — or up to 246 meters. Plus, the clip itself detaches from the lens, which means you can use the standalone lens as a miniature telescope against your eye.
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments.This article reflects price at publication and may change.