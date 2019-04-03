55 Catchy Captions For Summer, Because You'll Be As Happy As A Clam All Season Long

Summer is right around the corner, which means that it's time for some major changes. Gone are the days of puffy coats, blanket scarves, and waterproof boots. Now, your closet will once again be filled with swimsuits, flowy dresses, flip flops, and straw hats. The clouds will finally part and reveal that hot sunshine you've been longing for, and beach days are in the near future. You and your crew will definitely take a ton of pics to commemorate a summer to remember, so you'll need some catchy captions for summer that will have you feeling as happy as a clam.

Summer is a season when you can totally embrace the good vibes to do whatever you want. You might hit the beach one weekend, visit a field of wildflowers, take a road trip along the coast with your pals, or just chill on a rooftop in the city. But no matter what you end up doing, the sun will be out so that you can take all of the pictures you want to along the way.

If you're on break from school, taking some time off, or even just working straight through and doing things as normal, summer 2019 is bound to be a great one. Don't forget to soak up the sun and live it up.

1. "High tides and good vibes."

2. "Sea you in the waves."

3. "Some of the best memories are made in flip flops." — Kellie Elmore

4. "Tis the sea-sun."

5. "Sun's out, puns out."

6. "Sunshine is my favorite color."

7. "I can sea clearly now."

8. "Shell yeah."

9. "Happy as a clam."

10. "Sunshine is my fave accessory."

11. "I like big boats and I cannot lie."

12. "Fresh to depth."

13. "Stay shady, y'all."

14. "Love you to the beach and back."

15. "Pineapple? More like fine-apple."

16. "I've got sunshine on my mind."

17. "Eat. Beach. Sleep. Repeat."

18. "Anything is popsicle when I'm with you."

19. "Shell we dance?"

20. "Give a girl the right sunglasses..."

21. "Please excuse my resting beach face."

22. "Salty hair, don't care."

23. "Shake your palm palms."

24. "Whale, hello there."

25. "Whatever floats your boat."

26. "What a whale of a (mermaid) tale."

27. "Girls just wanna have sun."

28. "What's up, beaches?"

29. "You're one in a melon."

30. "Keeping it reel at the lake."

31. "Seas the day."

32. "You used to call me on my shellphone."

33. "Sea you at the beach."

34. "Tropic like it's hot."

35. "Shell-abrate good times and tan lines."

36. "Hanging with my grill friends."

37. "Long time no sea."

38. "Catch you on the next wave."

39. "Fishing you a happy day."

40. "Good times and tan lines."

41. "It's aboat time we got some sun up in here."

42. "Game of cones."

43. "All I'm craving is a little midsummer ice cream."

44. "All I need is a little vitamin sea."

45. "We're mermaid for each other."

46. "I'll stop the world and melt with you." — Modern English, "I Melt With You"

47. "A splashing good time."

48. "Sun of a beach."

49. "You had me at Aloha."

50. "Sun's out, buns out."

51. "Just keep swimming." — Dory, Finding Nemo

52. "Don't get tide down."

53. "Beach, please."

54. "Summer nights and city lights." — A Summer Scene, "Summer Nights and City Lights"

55. "Dear Winter, I'm breaking up with you. I think it's time I start seeing other seasons. Summer is hotter than you."