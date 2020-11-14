Let me let you in on a little secret: Amazon reviews are gold, and I find them especially crucial when it comes to online shopping for cozy clothing. Since I can’t touch or try on pieces beforehand, I find it helpful to rely on the testimonials of shoppers who have touched them and tried them on, and who can attest to their comfort and softness. So when I stumble across cozy things with a cult following on Amazon, I am pretty much sold. After all, I know I can't go wrong by adding a slouchy sweater or pair of joggers to my cart when it's garnered hundreds (and sometimes thousands) of glowing reviews.

First off, if you’re looking to up your loungewear game, bet on this tie dye pajama set. Sure, it's technically meant for sleeping, but it totally works for chill days at home, and it can even be worn to run errands. And of course, I couldn’t compile this list of cult favorites without including the viral Orolay down jacket that's been a runaway hit with over 12,000 reviews. Shoppers have sung the praises of its adorably boxy silhouette, fleece-lined hood, and six zippered pockets for all your essentials. Run, don’t walk, to snag this coat. (Seriously.)

Loving these pieces? Keep scrolling for more cozy things with a cult following that Amazon reviewers can’t get enough.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team

1. A Cozy Robe You'll Never Want To Take Off Alexander Del Rossa Plush Fleece Robe $60 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter the season, there's just something about a plush robe that always sets the perfect cozy vibe. Made from microfiber fleece, this warm and soft piece is just the thing you want to slip into after a long day. "I wear my robe from the minute I arrive home from work until I go to bed," wrote one reviewer who's got the right idea. The large hood and pockets are the cherries on top. Available sizes: X-Small - 4X-Large

Available colors: 30

2. A Classic Faux Wrap Dress That's Surprisingly Comfortable Lark & Ro Faux Wrap Dress $39 | Amazon See On Amazon This faux wrap dress has a fit-and-flare silhouette that remains a classic wardrobe staple. The V-neck dress features 3/4-length sleeves and shirring at the waist. Rock it with your favorite pair of pumps to complete a polished outfit, or with kicks for a more casual look. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available colors: 13

3. This Henley That's Perfect For Everyday Wear Allegrace Plus-Size Henley Button Tunic $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a cute staple that you can throw on no matter the occasion? Look no further — this henley tunic is it. With a swing hem and three fixed buttons, the shirt is soft, stretchy, and feels like heaven on the skin. Available sizes: 1X - 4X

Available colors: 12

4. These Super Chic Lounge Pants Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Lounge Pants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These elevated lounge pants are the perfect balance of chic and comfortable. The ribbed knit pants feel just like a cozy sweater, and the elasticized waist and wide legs give you plenty of room to move (which comes in clutch when you’re sprawled out on the couch at home). Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 5

5. A Lightweight Cardigan That Will Add Polish To Any Look Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Throw on this lightweight cardigan for a long day of Zoom meetings. The cotton-blend, V-neck cardigan boasts a classic silhouette that sits close to the body, and you can button it up if you get chilly. Pair it with a T-shirt or blouse and you’re all set for calls. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 17

6. A Comfortable Jumpsuit You Can Easily Dress Up Amazon Essentials Surplice Cropped Jumpsuit $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This cropped jumpsuit is undeniably comfy. It has a surplice neckline, elasticized waist, and wide legs that make it a no-brainer on days when you want to lay low. Want to dress itup? Just add heels and statement jewelry. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 4

7. The Zip-Up Hoodie Of Your Dreams Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie $22 | Amazon See On Amazon When there's a chill in the air, you can trust this full-zip hoodie to keep you warm. Made with French terry fleece, the sweater features a drawstring hood, ribbing at the cuffs and hem, and two pockets that protect hands from the chill. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 9

8. The Super Soft Joggers That Come In 21 Colors Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants $21 | Amazon See On Amazon With 5,000 reviews, these jogger sweatpants have become a fan favorite, thanks to their softness, relaxed fit, and classic silhouette. They have a drawstring closure at the elasticized waist, slit pockets, and wide cuffs at the ankles. Plus, they come in a wide range of colors and patterns, including burgundy, navy, and the leopard print pictured here. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 21

9. A V-Neck Dress That Can Be Worn In All Seasons Amazon Essentials Women's Kimono Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress $28 | Amazon See On Amazon What's not to love about this faux-wrap dress that you can wear all year long? It has flowy kimono sleeves, a delicate tie at the waist, and just enough stretch to keep you comfortable all day. Wear it on its own during the warmer months and team it with tights and a jacket when the weather turns brisk. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 7

10. This Fleece Sweatshirt That's Just A Little Nicer Than The Rest Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This crewneck sweatshirt is likely to become your favorite cozy staple. The French terry fleece top boasts ribbing at the neckline, cuffs, and hem, but since it's less bulky than traditional sweatshirts, you'll feel put together, even when you're kicking back. One reviewer shared it's "super soft on the inside," and you can "easily dress it up". Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 23

11. The Turtleneck With An Asymmetrical Hem ANRABESS Asymmetric Turtleneck Sweater $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Pro tip: Slip on this turtleneck sweater to instantly boost a casual outfit. The slouchy turtleneck features a center seam, batwing sleeves, ribbed cuffs that come all the way up to the elbows, and an asymmetrical hem that looks great with leggings and jeans. Plus, it's warm enough to fight off any chill. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available colors: 24

12. These Pillow-Soft Fuzzy Socks Azue Fuzzy Warm Slipper Socks (7-pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These microfiber socks offer all the fuzzy coziness you crave on chilly days. The plush socks come in tons of styles, and they'll keep your toes toasty while you're sleeping or hanging around the house. They make for a great gift for loved ones in your life — including yourself. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 34

13. A Blanket Scarf To Keep Your Neck & Shoulders Warm Bess Bridal Plaid Blanket Scarf $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This plaid scarf is so voluminous, it practically doubles as a blanket. Made from cashmere-like acrylic, it's super soft and thin enough to wrap around your neck and shoulders without too much bulk. Team it with jeans and a sweater or rock it with a dress — no matter your styling choice, the result will always be the same: Chic and comfy. Available sizes: One size

Available colors and styles: 39

14. A Sherpa Jacket That'll Carry You Through Chilly Weather Billabong Sherpa Jacket $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a warm jacket that's also style-forward? This sherpa jacket is the one. It boasts a high, oversized collar, side pockets, and snap closures in front. The modern silhouette is balanced by classic colors, like black, camel, and antique white. One reviewer wrote, "I absolutely love everything about this jacket. It's so soft and it stays soft despite me wearing it almost constantly." Available sizes: Small - Large

Available colors: 7

15. A Fan Favorite Hooded Sweatshirt BLENCOT Oversized Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This fuzzy hooded sweatshirt is the one article of clothing you'll always want to have around on crisp, chilly mornings. Boasting more than 2,000 reviews, it's lightweight, warm, and cozy — aka the comfy trifecta. The sweatshirt has a cuffed hem, drawstring hood, and 1/4-zip closure at the front. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 13

16. The Headband That Also Keeps Your Ears Warm C.C Cable-Knit Fuzzy Lined Headband $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an alternative to beanies, this fuzzy headband is for you. The cable-knit headband is wide enough to cover your ears, and the sherpa lining on the underside is cozy and warm. Even better, it comes in 66 (!) color options. "I can’t believe how soft it is and how great it looks for the price," wrote one satisfied reviewer. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 66

17. A Seamless Bra That's So Comfortable, You Won't Want To Take It Off Calvin Klein Invisibles Lightly Lined Bralette $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This V-neck bralette is designed with a seamless elastic band and smooth edges that makes it practically invisible underneath clothing, and it's so comfortable, you'll forget you're wearing it. The nylon and elastane-blend bra is lightly lined, has a generous stretch, and includes removable pads for added versatility. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available colors: 11

18. This Tasseled Shawl Sweater That's Boho Chic CEASIKERY Tassel Hem Sweater $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Once the temperatures start to dip, you can cozy up in this tasseled sweater that looks just like a shawl. The sweater can be worn as a pullover or a cardigan (depending on how you style it), and it features a draped neck, ribbed cuffs, and a single button closure. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 4

19. The Velour Leggings You'll Want In Every Color Conceited Velour Velvet Leggings $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Soft, warm, and sexy these velour leggings are a dream come true. The high-waisted leggings offer plenty of stretch, and come in colors like charcoal black and brown. (You can also opt for a pair of velour joggers if you want something a little less formfitting). "I can't stop petting my legs when I'm wearing them," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small - 3X

Available colors and styles: 22

20. These Ruched Harem Pants That Are Designed For Comfort DIBAOLONG Sweatpants with Pockets $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Breathable and lightweight, these sweatpants are designed with comfort top of mind. The harem pants feature a wide elastic waistband with ruched accents, two pockets, and a loose fit through the hips. They're perfect for yoga or lounging, but cute enough to wear out and about too. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 19

21. The Chunky Turtleneck With Balloon Sleeves Dokotoo Oversized Turtleneck Sweater $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This chunky knit turtleneck sweater is super chic, but also the kind of thing you'll want to wear all day. This fun piece has a roomy fit, dropped shoulders, and ribbed balloon sleeves that make a style statement. Plus, it's also available in a cable-knit option if you prefer something a little more classic. Reviewers have hailed this piece as "AMAZING" and "beautifully made". Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 12

22. An Open Front Sweater With Oversized Pockets Dokotoo Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater $37 | Amazon See On Amazon This open front cardigan is the definition of cozy, and its two large pockets are perfect for keeping hands warm and storing essentials like your phone and lip balm. The chunky knit sweater is complete with dropped shoulder and oversized cuffs for a dash of style. Available sizes: Small- XX-Large

Available colors: 19

23. This Loose Pajama Set That's Ultra-Comfy Ekouaer Short-Sleeve Sleepwear Set $24 | Amazon See On Amazon A loose fitting pajama set is a must for comfy sleeping. This sporty set comes with a two-tone top with raglan sleeves and a pair of cute shorts with contrasting stripes and an elastic waistband. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 9

24. The Running Shorts With Pockets Ewedoos Compression Running Shorts with Pockets $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These high-waisted running shorts have pockets on both sides that can be used to store your phone, keys, and credit card while you're on the go. Plus, they're made with breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry while you work up a sweat — but they're soft enough to wear while you're just lounging at home. Choose from multiple colors in two length options. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 12

25. The Sports Bras That Have Earned Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews Fruit of the Loom Pullover Sports Bras (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Get comfort and support with these pullover sports bras that have gained thousands of loyal followers. Perfect for low-impact workouts and lounging, the full-coverage bras feature stretchy elastic straps and removable pads. They have a low-cut design, but provide full coverage. "Can’t emphasize how much I really love these things," wrote one reviewer, "They are literally the most comfortable thing I’ve ever worn." Choose from packs of three and six. Available sizes: 32 - 44

Available colors, sets, and styles: 22

26. A Cardigan You'll Want To Wrap Yourself In All The Time Imily Bela Oversized Wrap Cardigan $41 | Amazon See On Amazon This oversized cardigan is just the piece of clothing you'll want to wrap yourself in on those cool days. It has batwing sleeves, extra-long ribbed cuffs, and an open front that looks great layered over a cami. Throw this on over any look to instantly boost the style factor. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 14

27. A Classic Turtleneck With An Updated Silhouette Dokotoo Turtleneck Balloon Sleeve Sweater $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Embrace chilly days in this classic cable-knit turtleneck sweater with updated design features: oversized balloon sleeves, ribbed cuffs, and a relaxed silhouette. The cotton-blend top is a soft, stretchy, and lightweight option for fuss-free dressing. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 26

28. The Sweater With A Trendy Windowpane Pattern KIRUNDO Checked Turtleneck Pullover $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Go bold in this pullover with a trendy windowpane pattern. The medium-weight sweater features an oversized cowl turtleneck, slits at the sides, and a relaxed fit. Reviewers say "it's SO soft and comfortable", making this an item you'll want to wear all the time. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 8

29. The Classic Levi's Denim Jacket — In 15 Washes Levi's Plus Size Original Trucker Jacket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The Levi's denim jacket is a classic wardrobe staple that'll last for years to come. Available in a wide range of washes (light, dark, black, and classic blue) the straight-silhouette jacket features button closures, two slit pockets, and two patch pockets at the chest. Reviewers have described the jacket as “soft yet structured" — pair it with slacks, dresses, and everything in between. Available sizes: X-Small - 4X

Available colors: 15

30.This Sumptuous Cashmere Sweater Liny Xin Oversized Sweater $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Cozy up in this oversized cashmere/wool-blend sweater that feels just like being wrapped in a warm embrace. The ribbed knit sweater falls below the hips and features dropped shoulders and a wide cuff at the hem. Plus, it's remarkably soft and feels lovely on the skin. Choose from tons of colors, as well as options with cable-knit accents Available sizes: One size

Available colors and styles: 22

31. These Reviewer-Approved Leggings You Can Wear In Any Season No Nonsense Leggings $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these leggings a staple you'll get tons of wear out of, but they're also a major steal. The stretchy, no-show leggings are made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, so they're warm in cold seasons and cool in summer. Plus, the knees won't get baggy, even after lots of wear. One reviewer wrote, "As far as I'm concerned, these are the best leggings I've ever worn." Available sizes: Small - 3X

Available colors: 9

32. A Sweater Dress With Roomy Pockets Pink Queen Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress $35 | Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of this sweater dress is that you can team it with a pair of tights and thigh-high boots, or you can wear it as a top with jeans or leggings. The cozy dress has an oversized turtleneck, a cuff at the hem to keep it from riding up, and two roomy pockets — the magical, must-have element for any comfy dress. Plus, it comes in solids as well as prints Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors and styles: 21

33. A Leopard Print Sweater That Comes In 16 Colors PRETTYGARDEN Leopard Print Oversized Crewneck Sweater $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This oversized crewneck sweater is perfect with a pair of jeans, but you can also wear it on its own if you're feeling daring. The best part? It comes in 16 colors, so you can opt for basic tan and black, or go wild with unexpected leopard-print shades like pink, coffee, or army green. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors and styles: 16

34. A Tie-Dye Pajamas Set That's So Soft & Comfy Ekouaer Pajama Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If this pajama set is any indicator, the tie-dye trend won't be slowing down any time soon. Both the crewneck top and the pajama bottoms feature cuffs to keep them from riding up while you toss and turn, and the elasticized waistband on the pants offers plenty of give. The soft fabric is made for lounging, and the set is available in a cute star print as well. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

35. A Sweater That Gives Major Ariana Grande Vibes PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Sweater $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Tap into your inner Ariana Grande in this dropped-shoulder sweater with dramatic lantern sleeves — it looks great with mini skirts, jeans, and leggings alike. "This top has proved to be one of the most versatile pieces I’ve recently purchased," shared one reviewer, "It can be dressed up or down." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 3

36. These Comfy Leggings That Look Like Sleek Trousers Rafaella Ponte Comfort Slim Leg Pants $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Workwear doesn't exactly have a reputation for comfort, but these slim and stretchy pants change the game. The soft pants are made with spandex for comfort and stretch, and the two zippered pockets and front seams make them look just like a polished pair of trousers. Choose from three neutrals: black, charcoal, and dark chocolate. Available sizes: 4 - 16

Available colors: 3

37. These Harem Pants That Reviewers Are Obsessed With ZERDOCEAN Plus-Size Lounge Pants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't get much more comfortable than these harem-style joggers that have earned more than 1,200 reviews and overall 4.4-star rating. Made from modal material, the lightweight pants feature cuffs at the ankle and ruching at the waist. One reviewer wrote, "These are the best lounge pants I have ever bought. [...] They are very comfortable and the material is soooo soft." Available sizes: 1X - 4X

Available colors: 4

38. The Jeans With A Plaid Fleece Lining Riders by Lee Fleece-Lined Jeans $31 | Amazon See On Amazon These are not your average jeans: They're lined in buffalo plaid fleece for added warmth, and they can be cuffed if you want to go for a cute wintry aesthetic at the ankles. The mid-rise jeans rise feature a straight-leg silhouette and classic five pocket design. They're available in dark and medium washes. Available sizes: 6 - 18

Available colors: 2

39. A Fleece Robe With A Stylish Shawl Collar Sleepyheads Fleece Wrap Cardigan $36 | Amazon See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this mid-length fleece robe is "like wearing a soft blanket," but the handkerchief hem, shawl collar, and roomy patch pockets make it cute enough to wear out, too. It's also available in a full-length version with a sherpa hood and sash closure. Available sizes: X-Small - 2X

Available colors and styles: 7

40. The Fleece Teddy Vest That's Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Sherpa Vest $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something you can layer over tops and under coats, this highly-rated sherpa vest is it. Lined in polar fleece, the teddy vest features a high collar, zip closure, and cozy pockets, and it comes in classics like black, tan, and buffalo plaid, as well as unexpected colors like lemon yellow and pink. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 10

41. A Pair Of Fuzzy Slippers With 'Cloud-Like' Cushioning HALLUCI Plush Fleece Slippers $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Glam, fluffy, and soft perfectly sum up this pair of fleece slippers. They feature a plush, cross-band upper, a cushioned memory foam footbed, and thick outsole that can be worn indoors and outdoors. One of its 14,000 reviews reads: "One of my favorite and best purchases from Amazon. I practically live in these things." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 9

42. These Furry Earmuffs That Keep Your 'Do Intact Brook + Bay Furry Fleece Earmuffs $10 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm totally team furry earmuffs when it comes to cold weather dressing. Unlike beanies and other hats, these soft, plush wonders keep your ears warm without ruining your hairstyle. They're also available in a cable-knit version with sherpa fleece lining. Rock them during your commute, or on your daily walk or run. Available sizes: One size

Available colors and styles: 11

43. The Lightweight Overalls For Everyday Wear Gihuo Baggy Overalls with Pockets $23 | Amazon See On Amazon These baggy cotton linen overalls are ideal for days when cuteness and comfort are top priorities. They wide-leg overalls have a relaxed fit, adjustable straps, and roomy pockets at the sides and at the chest. And they're available in four neutrals that'll look great all year long: navy, black, brown, and army green. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

Available colors: 4

44. These Straight Leg Yoga Pants That Are Ridiculously Soft Jorlyen Comfy Drawstring Yoga Pants $19 | Amazon See On Amazon When you find a piece of clothing as comfortable as these yoga pants, just go ahead and get them in every available color. They're made soft and lightweight modal material, which offers plenty of stretch — i.e., perfect for working out and lounging around. The pants have an elasticized waist, drawstring closure, and two side pockets. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 5

45. These Durable Shearling Gloves YISEVEN Sheepskin and Shearling Leather Gloves $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These lambskin and shearling gloves are a classic way to keep your hands warm on frigid days. The hand-sewn gloves feature stitched accents and come in 12 colors, like black, cognac, and the camel suede pictured here. "Bought these as a Christmas present, but so lovely I might keep them for myself," shared one reviewer. Available sizes: Medium - X-Large

Available colors: 12

46. This Sultry Sweater That'll Be A Date Night Favorite ZESICA Wraparound Sweater $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This wrap sweater proves that you don't have to skimp on sexiness just because the temperatures dropped. The flirty top is soft, comfy, and warm, and it features a plunging V-neckline, batwing sleeves, and sash tie at the front. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 7

47. The Striped Sweater That You Can Wear All Year ZESICA Striped Oversized Sweater $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This oversized striped sweater is an easy-breezy staple that'll work equally well in the cold seasons as well as on chilly summer nights. The chunky ribbed-knit sweater features dropped shoulders, roomy sleeves, and wide cuffs. Team it with mini skirts, leggings, or jeans for an easygoing look. Available sizes: Small- X-Large

Available colors: 9

48. A Classic Black Turtleneck That'll Never Go Out Of Style ZKESS Chunky Turtleneck Sweater $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This chunky turtleneck sweater is the kind of thing you can wear every day of the week thing, and the classic style means you can also wear it for years to come. Perfect for chilly days, the top has a high neck and ribbed cuffs, and it comes in 42 colors and styles. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 42

49. The Underwear With Over 30,000 Rave Reviews Wirarpa Cotton Underwear Briefs (5-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon It's hard not to agree with 24,000 five-star reviews, which is why you should add these cotton and spandex briefs to your cart, stat. The high-waisted underwear is designed with a double-layer waistband that offers just a bit of compression, and they don't bunch or roll up, so you don't have to adjust throughout the day. "These feel like wearing a cloud," wrote one fan, "No seams or elastic bands to pinch. Fit perfectly." Choose from packs of three, four, and five. Available sizes: X-Small - 5X-Large

50. A Slouchy Cable-Knit Hat For Crisp Days C.C. Trend Cable-Knit Beanie $11 | Amazon See On Amazon One Size This slouchy cable-knit beanie is just the thing you need to keep warm on a cold day. The soft, cable-knit hat comes in over a 100 colors, like charcoal, ivory, lavender, and peach metallic, so you have plenty of options to choose from. Bonus: You can wear it to cover up a bad hair day. Available sizes: one size

Available colors: 108

51. These Buttery Soft Leggings Leggings Depot Ultra Soft High Waist Leggings $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Stretchy and opaque, these high-waisted leggings are a fashion lover's dream come true. They're made from a super soft premium fabric that can be worn casually or be dressed up for a night on the town. "When they say buttery soft they are not kidding," shared on reviewer, "Great leggings, pretty patterns, the fabric is so silky." Not a fan of faux leather? Choose from 94 other styles and patterns, like chalkboard strikes, flamingos, and polka dots. Available sizes: Small - 5X

Available colors and styles: 94

52. The Viral Jacket That Remains A Fan Favorite Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $150 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to outerwear, the Orolay down jacket is close to perfection. The body and sleeves are filled with 90% duck down and 10% duck feather for optimal warmth, and the fleece-lined hood keeps your head cozy. It has ribbed-knit cuffs and six pockets for storing your phone, gloves, and lip balm. “I am so in love with this coat,” shared one reviewer. “It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy.” Available sizes: XX-Small - 5X

Available colors: 13