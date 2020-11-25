53 Cheap & Extremely Popular Clothing Items On Amazon You Should Own By Now

I have a confession to make: I haven't stepped foot in an actual clothing store in more than two years. That, however, does not mean I haven't been shopping — quite the contrary, actually. My closet is filled with stylish pieces that fit really nicely, but I never had to leave the house (or spend too much of my paycheck) in order to get them.

While I was once the type of person who absolutely needed to try something on, Amazon has entirely changed that. Their wide selection means I can always find clothing I love. Their reviewer feedback system means I can use real people's advice to inform my purchases, and their convenient return policy means that, should something not work out, it's extremely easy to right that wrong.

But my favorite clothing category on there? Incredibly cute fashion basics that have gone viral and are still affordable. They keep my wardrobe up-to-date and versatile while also keeping my budget low. Not a single one of these pieces costs more than $40 so you might just end up picking up a few.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Bodysuit That Doesn't Ride Up MANGOPOP Turtleneck Bodysuit $20 | Amazon See On Amazon It pairs so well with jeans, slacks, and skirts, but that's not the only reason it's a number-one best-seller: Thanks to its bodysuit design, it won't ride up, untuck, or fall down. The MANGOPOP bodysuit also comes in a huge selection of colors and patterns, all with a stylish mock turtleneck and made from soft, stretchy modal fabric. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2. This Tunic Dress That's Effortlessly Chic (But Still Really Comfy) Amoretu Tunic Dress $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers have called this Amoretu tunic dress "actually so comfortable [they could] sleep in it" — but they've also called it "versatile," "fun," and "flirty." It slips on with ease and can be dressed up or down depending on your accessories. Plus, it comes in just about any color you could want. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3. These Cheap Leggings With More Than 12,000 Reviews Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon has no shortage of leggings, which is why I rely on the reviews to find the very best ones. This pair from Colorfulkoala are made of buttery-soft fabric and have squat-proof opacity, tons of stretch, and a wide, high waistband. Oh, and they have more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4. These Slippers That Feel & Look Amazing HALLUCI Cross Band Plush Slippers $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Ramp up your loungewear game with these fleece slippers from HALLUCI. They're super plush and made with a high-density memory foam insole for comfort, but they also have an EVA-rubber bottom for slip-proof security and a cross-band open-toe design for style and just-right breathability. Get them in beige, brown, camel, gray, pink, burgundy, dark green, or two-tone beige and gray. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5. A Tank That Doubles As A Supportive Bra Lemedy Padded Sports Bra $24 | Amazon See On Amazon The genius of the Lemedy top has a lot to do with its versatility. Yes, it has a longline design that could easily be worn as a top — but it also has removable pads and stretchy fabric that gives you added support for use as a bra, alone or while layering. "Loved it so much I bought more!" one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6. These Best-Selling Jeans That're Less Than $30 Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans $27 | Amazon See On Amazon People are obsessed with these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeans, which have over 30,000 reviews and a best-selling status. Even though they're structured and made from high-quality denim, their button-free pull-on design makes them basically as comfortable as leggings. Last but not least, they come in three inseams and seven different washes. Available sizes: 2 — 28

7. A Wardrobe Staple Done Right Daily Ritual V-Neck T-Shirt $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Daily Ritual is known for well-made wardrobe basics, and this long-sleeve V-neck shirt is no exception. It's made from 95% rayon and 5% spandex for a soft, stretchy feel, but its V-neck and slightly draped silhouette up the fashion factor. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8. This $21 Fleece That Beats Out The Name Brands Amazon Essentials Polar Soft Fleece Jacket $21 | Amazon See On Amazon "I will never buy the expensive brand name fleece jackets again," one reviewer wrote, while another raved: "I think I’ve worn it everyday since I bought it." This classic jacket from Amazon Basics is made from soft mid-weight fleece and has zippered pockets and elastic cuffs. It's also super easy to layer for added warmth and comes in solid colors as well as fun prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9. These No-Show Socks That Are Less Than $3 A Pair Wernies No Show Socks (4-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Just about everyone could use more socks, which is why these ones from Wernies are selling like hotcakes. You get four pairs for $10, and each one is made from combed cotton and spandex with a slip-resistant silicone band. They also come in several colors and are designed for invisible wear, even when paired with low-cut shoes. Available sizes: M — L

10. A Slouchy Pullover With A Few Added Twists Daily Ritual Slouchy Pullover Top $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The slouchy, loose thing is undeniably in right now — but this top from Daily Ritual has a few unique touches. For one, it has dolman sleeves that add some depth. For another, its turtleneck design is cozy and fashionable simultaneously. Most importantly, it's made from jersey fabric that reviewers write is "so soft and stretchy." Choose from six colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11. "The Best Beanie" Reviewers Have "Ever Purchased" FURTALK Fleece Lined Beanie $14 | Amazon See On Amazon "This is the best beanie I've ever purchased," one reviewer wrote. "Very pretty, seems like excellent quality and thanks to Prime it arrived in one day. I love the soft, warm inside. I'll definitely be buying more!" They're not the only one who feels that way: The FURTALK knit beanie has over 4,000 reviews because it's slouchy, lined with fleece, and available in dozens of colors.

12. This Ribbed Sweater With Balloon Sleeves Goodthreads Balloon-Sleeve Sweater $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This sweater makes expert use of balloon sleeves by pairing it with a ribbed knit and a thick neckline in warm but lightweight boucle yarn. Judging by the look, feel, and on-trend colors, you'd never guess that it has an under-$40 price tag. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13. These Jeggings In Awesome Colors & Prints Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jeggings $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Jeggings are great in general — they're super comfortable while also looking put-together — but these ones take your wardrobe to the next level. In addition to standard shades, they also come in several bold colors and prints. Throw in the functional back pockets, three inseam lengths to choose from, and the high-waist silhouette, and it's no wonder they're a fan-favorite. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14. A Faux-Shearling Jacket With 5,000+ 5-Star Ratings PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Jacket $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Comfortable enough for all-day at-home use, but stylish enough to wear out, this plush PRETTYGARDEN jacket is a must. It comes in just about any color and has roomy pockets, slouchy sleeves, and a full-length zipper. Most importantly, it's made from faux shearling for a texture that's warm and cozy. No wonder more than 5,000 customers gave it five stars. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15. This Soft Tunic Top Made From Ultra-Soft Viscose Amazon Essentials V-Neck Tunic Top $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Grab this Amazon Essentials tunic in your choice of five colors and one print. It has short sleeves, a V-neck, and a rounded hem, and since it's made from viscose and elastane, it's both soft and stretchy. "It's a great shirt and great fit, especially for the price," wrote one buyer. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

16. This Animal-Print Top In Tons Of Variations BMJL Leopard Print Top $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your animal print on in multiple ways (including color-block, three-quarter-length sleeves, and various necklines) with this BMJL leopard-print top. Almost all of its options feature some kind of fashionable animal print, but there are plenty of choices you can make to customize it to your wardrobe and preferences. "Great find," wrote one reviewer, who has received "so many compliments from this top." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17. This Classic Oxford Shirt In Various Pastels Amazon Essentials Oxford Shirt $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic Oxford shirt can be dressed up for work or dressed down for casual wear. It comes in six pastel options and even a few subtle prints, each with a single chest pocket. Since it's made from 100% cotton, it's both durable and breathable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18. The Best Low-Hassle Way To Look Put Together PRETTYGARDEN Drawstring Jumpsuit $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Jumpsuits are a must for no-hassle dressing. After all, you just throw one on and pair it with some shoes, and you're good to go. This one from PRETTYGARDEN has a deep V-neck and short sleeves for a full outfit that's relaxed, but still pulled-together. The drawstring waist and pockets offer added convenience, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19. A Lightweight Sweater That's Great For Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight Sweater $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Most people have cold-weather clothing and warm-weather clothing, but few have enough transitionary pieces that work well in between seasons. That's arguably why this long-sleeve crewneck is so popular. It's soft, comfortable, and easy to layer, but the lighter-weight cotton blend is great for more temperate weather, too. (It also comes in over 40 shades and prints.) Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20. These Leggings With More Than 7,000 5-Star Reviews Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Opaque fabric, four-way stretch material, a wide waistband, roomy pockets — these leggings from Dragon Fit have it all. Since they're also breathable, stretchy, and moisture-wicking, they're a great addition to your workout wardrobe. That said, reviewers say they're equally suited for "running errands" or "chilling around the house." Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

21. A Color-Block Sweater That's Skyrocketing In Popularity Goodthreads Funnel Neck Sweater $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This color-block sweater has been gaining more and more traction, and it's easy to see why: It is made with a blend of soft, stretchy fabrics, including real wool, for a feel that's both fuzzy and breathable. It also has side-slits and emphasized ribbing on the hem and wrists for a stylish touch. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22. This Crop Top With Puffed Sleeves SheIn Puff Sleeve Top $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in loads of solid colors, this SheIn casual blouse features puffed sleeves and a crew neck. Since it's cropped, it's great for a bare midriff moment or for wear alongside high-waisted bottoms. "This is my ultimate favorite top," one buyer wrote. Available sizes: XX-Small - 3X-Large

23. These Skinny Slacks That Feel Like Yoga Pants Amazon Essentials Skinny Pants $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Get the skinny slacks look without the discomfort, thanks to this pair from Amazon Essentials. While they're fitted and chic, they're also made from a mix of cotton and elastane. As a result, reviewers have found themselves asking "What magic pants god makes these?" because, even though they're dressy enough for interviews, the "material moves like yoga pants." Available sizes: 0 Short — 20 Long

24. A Cozy Sherpa Vest That Completes Any Outfit Amazon Essentials Fleece Lined Vest $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Throw this polar fleece vest over just about any outfit to make it infinitely cozier. It's lined with sherpa and comes in several colors and patterns — plus, it has zippered pockets. While the high neck and full zipper keep you warm at home, it's also a great piece for layering when you're headed out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25. A Step Up From Your Standard Tee Daily Ritual Dolman-Sleeve Tunic Top $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its stretchy viscose material and loose-hanging silhouette, this Daily Ritual tunic top feels a lot like your favorite T-shirt. However, its V-neck and dolman sleeves make it an elevated choice. Get it in basic solid colors, or opt for stripes, animal print, or heather. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26. These Jeans That Are Designed To Fit Like A Glove Riders by Lee Indigo Boot-Cut Jeans $27 | Amazon See On Amazon "These are one of only a few jeans styles that fit me well," wrote one reviewer. In fact, these Riders by Lee jeans have several features that make for an ideal fit, including generous stretch, a no-gap waistline, and a boot-cut leg. Get them in two shades of blue, black, or khaki. Available sizes: 18 — 26

27. This Blouse That's As Easy & Affordable As It Gets ROSRISS Plus Size V-Neck Blouse $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This ROSRISS blouse only costs $24, but according to reviewers, it's easily "worth the money." That's because it's made from super soft rayon fabric, a no-cling tunic silhouette, and a subtle V-neck to dress it up. Tuck it into a skirt or jeans, or wear it over leggings with boots — and it won't fade or shrink in the wash, either. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

28. A Warm, Cuddly Pullover With A Few Unique Touches Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Pullover $28 | Amazon See On Amazon The curved slits and emphasized crew neckline add a little something different to this Daily Ritual pullover. While it'll likely be one of the more unique pieces in your closet, it'll still be your go-to due to its terry cotton texture and loose, comfortable fit. "This sweatshirt is my new boyfriend!" wrote one reviewer who said it makes them feel "cuddled and warm." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29. This Best-Selling Top With A Tie IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Top $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This one's easily one of the most popular picks of the season. The IWOLLENCE tunic top has gained over 17,000 reviews due to its waffle texture, casual buttons, and front-tie design. It also has a deep V-neck and batwings for that slouchy, relaxed look that works in all seasons. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30. This Gorgeous Piece With An Open-Twist Back LifeShe Twisted Back Sweater $23 | Amazon See On Amazon From the front, this piece looks like a standard (albeit fashionable) sweater. From the back, however, you'll see a gorgeous twisted-knot design and a deep plunge that pairs well alone or with your favorite strappy bra. It comes in four colors, all made with a thick ribbed material.

31. These Best-Selling Joggers With 28,000 Reviews Leggings Depot Joggers $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Why are people so obsessed with these joggers? For one, they're soft, stretchy, and allow for optimal movement. For another, they have a secure, wide-band waist that gets looser around the legs until cinching at the ankles. Finally, they're available in a massive selection of colors, with or without pockets. Available sizes: Small — 3X

32. A Basic Sweater In Some Not-Basic Prints Amazon Essentials Classic Fit V-Neck Sweater $23 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love argyle, this sweater is well worth the purchase — but if you don't, it also comes in stripes, hearts, animal prints, solid colors, you name it. Whichever pattern you choose, the cotton-modal blend is soft, and the ribbed cuffs make for all-day comfort. "What a nice sweater for the price," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33. This Comfy Sports Bra With A Strappy Back Lemedy Strappy Sports Bra $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Yes, this Lemedy strappy sports bra is great for low- and medium-impact workouts because of its breathable compression fabric and removable pads. That said, some reviewers love the look so much, they wear it as a shirt. The front has a full-coverage design for added support, but the back splits into an intricate strappy design that begs to be seen. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34. This Hooded Pullover You'll Want To Wear Constantly Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Hooded Pullover $28 | Amazon See On Amazon "The fabric is so cozy and comfortable, you won’t want to wear anything else," one reviewer wrote. In fact, good luck finding anything cozier than this hooded pullover — especially for $28. It features super soft terry material and a gently brushed back, not to mention a cross neck that turns into a hood and a dropped hem that looks great with leggings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35. The Animal-Print Skirt That's All Over Instagram Soowalaoo Printed Satin Skirt $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Leopard-print skirts are trending all over Instagram, and this one from Soowalaoo helps you get the look for less than $30. It's made from a soft but shimmery fabric that mimics silk, and reviewers have worn it with everything from tees and tanks to sweaters and blazers. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36. A Swing Top With Bunching On The Sleeves & Neck Daily Ritual Mock-Neck Swing Top $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Its bunched sleeves and mock neck make this Daily Ritual swing top feel like your favorite blanket — especially since the fabric is "super soft and feels great against the skin," according to one reviewer. You can dress it up with jeans or down with leggings, and it comes in seven basic color options that go with just about anything. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37. A Top With Standout Sleeves In A Soft Fabric Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Puff-Sleeve Top $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Its length is great for both tucking into high waists or leaving loose over pants, skirts, or slacks — but the sleeves on this Daily Ritual top are its true standout feature. They have a semi-dramatic puff that then cinches into a wide, elbow-length cuff. The shirt itself is made from buttery terry and comes in over 10 color options. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38. This Flannel Nightgown That's "Made So Well" Iris & Lilly Flannel Nightgown $26 | Amazon See On Amazon "Not only is it by far the most comfortable gown ever but it is made so well," one reviewer raved about the Iris & Lilly flannel nightgown. Others have commented on the length, saying that it "hits just above the knee" for a tunic-like silhouette. It's made from 100% cotton and features functional buttons. Plus, it comes in four plaid colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

39. This Tunic T-Shirt & Sweater Hybrid levaca Side Split Top $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This Levaca casual top falls somewhere between a T-shirt and a sweater. Its split-side fabric is lightweight enough for breathability, but it still has an oversize shape and thick cuffs for warmth and comfort. "This top is soft and comfy and thicker than I expected," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40. A Classic French Terry Hoodie That's Less Than $20 Amazon Essentials French Terry Pullover Hoodie $19 | Amazon See On Amazon "This is my favorite hoodie to wear at home when I’m relaxing," one reviewer wrote — but others also commented, "I wear it over my workout clothes to the gym on the weekends" and "I've worn it to run Saturday errands and [when] I drive the kids to school." In fact, its soft fabric, wide cuffs, and kangaroo pocket make it a go-to for just about any activity — especially since it comes in 23 colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41. This Boatneck Tunic Top That Drapes Really Well Daily Ritual Jersey Scoop Neck Top $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Loose enough to avoid clinging, but drapey for a dramatic shape, this Daily Ritual tunic top is a cult-favorite among reviewers. Like many of Daily Ritual's essentials, this one also features a viscose-elastane fabric that's unbelievably soft. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

42. A Cardigan That Feels Like Your Favorite Robe Yanekop Fuzzy Hooded Cardigan $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't wear a bathrobe all day, this is the next best thing: The Yanekop open-front jacket is plush, fuzzy, oversize, and hooded. It also has pockets and comes in six colors. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

43. These Leggings That Are Lined With Velvet CHRLEISURE Fleece Lined Leggings $13 | Amazon See On Amazon While they look like your typical high-waisted leggings on the outside, these CHRLEISURE pairs are perfect for cold weather because they're thick and lined with a warm, plush velvet. In addition to their versatility and the multiple color options available, reviewers also love the affordability factor: "TOTALLY worth the price," one wrote. "These are my favorite leggings to wear in the cold/ rain/ cozy times of need." Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large

44. This V-Neck Shirt That's Not So Standard Afterall Amazon Essentials V-Neck T-Shirt $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This basic shirt has a 4.5-star rating and over 1,000 reviews because it's not so basic after all. Its cotton-modal fabric is stretchy and lightweight for both warm weather and layering. Its three-quarter-length sleeves and rounded V-neck make it easy to dress up, and its nine color options help it to fit into just about any wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

45. A Polka-Dot Swing Skirt With Functional Pockets Exlura Polkadot Midi Swing Skirt $27 | Amazon See On Amazon "This skirt is well made, comfortable, and stylish! I want it in every color!" one reviewer raved about this midi-length swing skirt. It comes in eight colors, most of which have a subtle polka-dot pattern, and it has a thick elastic waistband for a comfortable fit. Oh, and buyers love the fact that it has functional pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

46. These Baggy Overalls With Super High Ratings Gihuo Baggy Overalls $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Overalls are the ultimate low effort, look great outfit. Pair them with a T-shirt for a cute, casual look, or a blouse and a belt for something a little more elevated. This pair from Gihuo has a relaxed fit, adjustable shoulder-strap buttons, cuffed cropped legs, and a total of five pockets. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

47. These Comfy T-Shirts That Are Less Than $10 Each Amazon Essentials Cotton T-Shirts (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for value? Look no further than this two-pack of T-shirts from Amazon Essentials. The classic crewneck cut, short sleeves, and rounded hem are so easy to incorporate into just about any outfit, but the 100% cotton construction and price tag make them an absolute steal. They're offered in 14 different pairings, most of which contain one solid color and one fun print. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

48. This Cuddly Hoodie Made From Cozy Sherpa ZAFUL Faux Fur Cropped Hoodie $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Since it has the cut of a cropped hoodie, but the feel of a sherpa sweater, this piece from ZAFUL offers the best of both worlds. The hood and wrist cuffs offer some added functionality, and it's available in more than a dozen solid colors as well as plaid and tie-dye. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

49. These Pants That Are Stretchy & Comfortable GOBLES Tie Waist Pants $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers say these ruffle tie pants are "so comfortable" due to their stretchy paper-bag waist and cotton-polyester fabric. That said, they're also shockingly versatile. They come in seven colors, all of which can be easily implemented into your work, daytime, or date-night wardrobe — especially since the tapered-tie ankles look great with just about any shoe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

50. This Leopard-Print Cardigan In 11 Colors BTFBM Maxi Leopard Print Cardigan $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Cardigans are just one of those things that can pull a whole outfit together, and this one from BTFBM has a stylish leopard print (in multiple colors) that reviewers are loving. It's also stretchy, relatively chunky, and has two pockets. The open-front design adds a casual layered element to both dresses and jeans. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

51. A T-Shirt With A Sweatshirt-Like Feel onlypuff Baggy Top with Pockets $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Why does that Onlypuff top have more than 15,000 reviews? It's available in just about any color, not to mention several prints, graphics, and sleeve lengths — but according to reviewers, the real selling points are the slouchy fit and the front, sweatshirt-like pockets: "Super comfy and I love the pockets on the side. I am getting this shirt in all the colors now!" Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

52. Looks Like A Flannel, Feels Like A Breathable Blouse Daily Ritual Soft Rayon Popover Top $29 | Amazon See On Amazon The Daily Ritual popover top is offered in several flannel-like prints and has a popover collar and chest pocket. Unlike your standard button-down, however, this one is made with a silky rayon fabric for a cool, breathable feel. "After getting one home," one reviewer wrote, "I went back and bought more colors." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large