52 'Gross' Things On Amazon That Are Shockingly Popular

In my opinion, "gross" is often just synonymous with "oddly satisfying" (think: Dr. Pimple Popper). Yeah, some people get embarrassed about bodily functions or icked-out by germs that lurk in their (and all of our) toilets, but in actuality, none of us are immune. When you think about it that way, it's no wonder there are so many "gross" products on Amazon with shockingly high reviews.

In fact, if there's any one thing I love about the internet, it's how candid people are about their so-called embarrassments. Some buyers have no reservations when it comes to leaving a particularly detailed review outlining the status of their foot fungus infection or sharing images of the giant hairball they pulled out of their drains — and why should they? It's their honest feedback that's helping other buyers find a product that's going to work.

And, of course, there's the anonymity factor. If you are one of those people who'd rather not advertise these things, Amazon is a life-saver. Just add your heavy-duty drain de-clogger to your cart and a few days later, it'll show up in a discreet brown box on your porch. You don't have to ask an employee which aisle it's in, and you don't have to make eye contact with the cashier as you check out. In fact, Amazon might as well be an acronym for "Awesome Merchandise Alongside Zero Observational Nuisances."